Montana State

‘Yellowstone’s Ryan Bingham Reflects on the First Time He Met Kevin Costner

By Brett Stayton
 3 days ago

Ryan Bingham had a successful music and acting career before his role as Walker on TV”s biggest show, Yellowstone . He’s just as authentically cowboy as the character he plays on the show though. He grew up in New Mexico and West Texas and learned to play the guitar as a teenager while out on the road with the rodeo circuit. He started playing acoustic shows after rodeo events, then he worked his way up through cowboy dive bars and honky tonks across the western U.S. Eventually he moved to Los Angeles full-time.

He released his first studio album Mescalito in 2007. That was followed by his second, Roadhouse Sun in 2009. Subsequent albums include Junky Star in 2010, Tomorrowland in 2012, Fear and Saturday Night in 2015, and American Love Song in 2019.

He started acting in addition to playing music as early as 2008 and 2009, with roles in both television and film. That path ultimately led him to the role on Yellowstone that perfectly blends together his cowboy persona with acting and music.

Ryan Bingham Discusses The Level Of Respect He Had When Meeting Kevin Costner

During an interview with Taste of Country , Bingham explains what it was like meeting Kevin Costner, whose movies he’s been watching for decades.

“I don’t know if I was starstruck, but I was definitely — you know, this is somebody I’ve seen on screen since I was a young kid. I watched his movies with my grandparents and my parents and friends. There’s a level of respect I have for that guy and all the things that he has done. His presence demands that too — he doesn’t even have to say a word. Just kind of being in his space and around him, he’s a really inspiring human being.”

The Country Singer And Actor Also Discussed His Favorite Part Of Yellowstone Role

Ryan Bingham also discussed what his favorite part of playing Walker on Yellowstone is. “I get to be a little bit of myself in Walker. Definitely, he has his trials and tribulations and things that happen to him on this show that are out of his control,” he said. “But I did grow up in New Mexico and West Texas and I’ve always romanticized about Montana and cowboying up in that country. It’s really been a blast.”

One of the more interesting questions centered on what it feels like to be in a role that struggles to walk the line between hero and villain. He said there is some conflict when it comes time to eventually pick which one the character is going to be.

“I think so. There’s a bit of a conflict there. He’s damned if he does and damned if he don’t. They’ve tried several times to send him down the line to the train station, and he always seems to bounce back and find a way out of trouble ,” said Bingham.

However his role on Yellowstone shakes out, let’s just hope there is still more new music from Ryan Bingham on the way.

COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

