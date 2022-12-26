Sharon Berry, 54, of Jasper passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022 in Jasper. Sharon was born on June 6, 1968 in Beeville, Texas to Earnest & Addie Berry. A resident of Houston, she had been a resident of Jasper since 2016. She is survived by her niece Kimberly Berry of Houston; caregivers Janice Brewer and Mellodie Brewer of Jasper; sister-in-law Jan Berry of Houston; and aunt Helen McCamey of Chandler. A private Celebration of Life Service was held with her family and friends. Condolences can be posted at www.shultzfuneralhomeofjasper.com or on Facebook at Shultz Funeral Home & Crematory.

JASPER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO