Ira "Richard" Adams
Ira "Richard" Adams, 75, of Jasper, Texas native of Silsbee, Texas passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Ira William Adams, affectionately known as “Richard” was born in Silsbee, Texas to the late Reverend Andrew Adams Senior and Ella Mills Adams on December 20, 1946. He received his formal education in Silsbee Independent School District. At an early age he became member of his father’s church, St. John Missionary Baptist Church. As a young man Ira met Sally Ann Murchison of Woodville, Texas and married. The couple relocated to Woodville where he worked as lumberman and with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
Jerry Michael "Buz" Gentry
A Celebration of Jerry Michael “Buz” Gentry’s Life, age 77, of Jasper, Texas, will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 30, 2022 at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Jasper, Texas. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 30, 2022 at Evergreen Cemetery in Percilla, Texas.
Kathryn Smith Wilkinson
A Celebration of Kathryn Smith Wilkinson’s Life, age 83, of Jasper, Texas, will be 12:00 p.m., Monday, January 2, 2023 at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Jasper, Texas. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the start of service at the funeral home. Kathryn passed away on Monday,...
Geraldine Hyden
Geraldine Hyden, 95 of Buna passed away peacefully Thursday December 22, 2022 at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont. Funeral service will be 1 pm Thursday December 29, 2022 at First United Methodist Church of Buna with burial at Antioch Cemetery. Visitation will 6-8 pm Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Adams EE Stringer Funeral Home in Buna.
Sally Hopson
A Celebration of Sally Hopson’s Life, age 88, of Zavalla, Texas, will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 30, 2022 at Concord Baptist Church in Zavalla, Texas with burial following at Concord Cemetery in Zavalla. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Sally Frances Marshman Hopson...
Charlotte Marie Boyette
Charlotte Marie Boyette passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022 in Brookeland, Texas. A Celebration of Life gathering will be on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Peachtree Baptist Church. Charlotte was born on March 22, 2021 in Lufkin, Texas to Ryan & Rachel Boyette of Brookeland. She...
Sharon Berry
Sharon Berry, 54, of Jasper passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022 in Jasper. Sharon was born on June 6, 1968 in Beeville, Texas to Earnest & Addie Berry. A resident of Houston, she had been a resident of Jasper since 2016. She is survived by her niece Kimberly Berry of Houston; caregivers Janice Brewer and Mellodie Brewer of Jasper; sister-in-law Jan Berry of Houston; and aunt Helen McCamey of Chandler. A private Celebration of Life Service was held with her family and friends. Condolences can be posted at www.shultzfuneralhomeofjasper.com or on Facebook at Shultz Funeral Home & Crematory.
Esow Isaac
Esow Isaac, age 80, native and resident of Bon Wier, TX, transitioned on December 24, 2022. Funeral Services will be Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Bon Wier C.O.G.I.C., 154 CR 4475 in Bon Wier. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Belgrade Cemetery, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
Robert Woods
Robert Woods, age 63, native of Pineland, TX, and resident of Jasper, TX, transitioned on December 22, 2022. Funeral Services will be Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at Faith Temple Church of God in Christ on Pollard Street in Jasper. Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Goodwill Cemetery in Pineland, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
Ellen Yvonne Dowden
Ellen Yvonne Dowden, 82, of Call, TX passed away Monday, December 26, 2022. Funeral service will be 3 pm Wednesday December 28, 2022 at Adams EE Stringer Funeral Home in Kirbyville with burial at Davis Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 1 pm prior to service. Born September 21, 1940 to...
Betty Odom "Betty Wee" White
Betty Odom White “Betty Wee”, age 91, native and resident Wiergate, TX, transitioned on December 22, 2022. Graveside Services will be Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Shankleville Community Cemetery, CR 1415, in Shankleville. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. prior to the service, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
Oak Forest Elementary staff excited for opening of new campus in time for spring semester
VIDOR, Texas — Excitement is brewing over a new campus for a Vidor ISD elementary school in time for the spring semester, years after their old one received major storm-related damage. In 2017, Tropical Storm Harvey destroyed Vidor Middle School and Oak Forest Elementary. Due to the destruction, students...
Beaumont city manager believes hiring more city officials will benefit the community
BEAUMONT, Texas — The new year is expected to be filled with many new and exciting possibilities for the City of Beaumont. These upcoming possibilities include a luxury hotel in downtown Beaumont, the revitalization of Crockett Street and the hiring of more city officials. City Manager Kenneth Williams said the projects are a part of a restructuring plan he has for Beaumont.
Thieves burglarize popular Beaumont food truck
BEAUMONT, Texas — Mabel’s treats, a popular food truck in Beaumont, is asking for the public’s help after thieves broke into their food truck. The thieves took two Hondas 2800’s, a generator, an expresso machine, a snow cone machine and a small fridge. The cash register,...
Livingston restaurant destroyed by fire
Fire has destroyed a restaurant in Livingston. Polk County Today is reporting that the blaze began at about 10:40 Wednesday night in the kitchen of “The Mason Jar”, located on South Point Drive, which is where Highway 59 and Business 59 converge. The report cited witnesses as saying...
Vidor PD officer from Kirbyville involved in an incident while responding to an emergency
The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Kirbyville man, who is a Vidor police officer, was in a Tuesday afternoon incident involving another vehicle. According to the DPS report, at about three o’clock 56-year-old Officer Gregory Harbison was driving his patrol SUV with emergency lights activated as he was responding to an emergency. Troopers say Harbison took an exit ramp from Interstate 10 and turned to travel eastbound on the westbound service road.
San Augustine ISD mourns death of sophomore student
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – The superintendent of San Augustine ISD announced the district is mourning the death of a sophomore student. Superintendent Dr. Virginia Liepman said that sophomore Kymron Davis died on Monday. “We are all heartbroken and our sympathies go out to the family and friends of Kymron as they deal with this […]
Beaumont mothers in need could soon find free help in upcoming donation-based community store
BEAUMONT, Texas — The new year is expected to bring a new opportunity for Beaumont mothers in need to get help for free. Rachel Lomas is a Beaumont mother who came up with the idea of Calder Corner Store, a donation-based community store that will help mothers in need.
Jasper slips past Lumberton to win Woodville Basketball Tourney Championship
The Jasper Bulldogs boys varsity basketball team slipped by Lumberton on Thursday afternoon to win the Woodville Holiday Basketball Tournament Championship. Final score in the Championship Game was Jasper 73, Lumberton 67. Jasper was undefeated in the tournament, going 5-0. The Dawgs began with a 67-46 win over Evadale, followed...
East Texas water systems rescind boil water notices
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Several East Texas water systems have rescinded boil notices that were issued following last week’s hard freeze. Prairie Grove Utilities Public Water System boil notice has been rescinded as of Dec. 28. For questions, contact Chris Key at 936-632-7795 or 800-282-5634. Cherokee County. Gallatin Water...
