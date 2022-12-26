LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - These numbers continue to climb to the next level of warmth today and through the weekend. The big thaw is running at full speed over the next few days. It looks like temperatures will probably reach the 50s, in most areas, for your Thursday. I put in the “most areas” line because there is a shot that someone reaches 60 in southern parts of Kentucky. Keep in mind that highs should only run in the mid-40s and we are going to run as much as 15 degrees above that level.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO