Mary Sessions
3d ago
has a domestic domestic Violet survivor you have to quit taking them back and quit communicating with them and if you get it if you don't then it's just going to happen all the time you let him come back in your life and then they just start controlling you and manipulating you and so if you continue
FIXITANDMOVEON
3d ago
Probation violation for domestic violence is a no bail offense. Why in the hell is he not in prison?
ksl.com
Salt Lake man takes stranger's keys, then tries to take her apartment, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who served time in federal prison after being convicted of child human trafficking is facing new allegations of detaining and inappropriately touching a woman walking her dog, and then trying to kick her out of her own apartment. Saquan Marcell Smith, 30, of...
ABC 4
Teenage woman arrested for suspected Christmas Day arson
PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been arrested in connection to two fires that broke out near the Centennial Apartment Complex on Christmas Day. 19-year-old Calliope Mlynar was arrested and booked into the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, facing two first degree felony charges of aggravated arson. According...
ksl.com
Ogden woman charged with murder in beating death of man in October
OGDEN — An Ogden woman already in the Weber County Jail has now been linked to the beating death of a man in October. Emily Francis Drake, 38, who police say is homeless, was charged Thursday in 2nd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony, and possession of a weapon by a restricted person, a class A misdemeanor.
ksl.com
Utah woman who allegedly shot woman in estranged husband's home booked into jail
PAYSON — A woman was released from a hospital and booked into jail Wednesday after police say she barged into her estranged husband's home, shot a woman and threatened to kill her, then shot herself as officers moved in to arrest her. Shaina Cary Hold, 32, was booked into...
Gephardt Daily
Orem PD seeks identity of reverse Samaritan
OREM, Utah, Dec. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police here seek the public’s help in locating a woman who found a lost wallet and, instead of turning it in, rang up purchases on the credit cards therein. While cracking wise on social media under the headline “Tattle Tale...
ABC 4
Payson woman allegedly shot a woman and herself during a fight with her husband
PAYSON, Utah (ABC4) – A Payson woman is facing charges after allegedly shooting a woman before shooting herself when police arrived on Thursday, Dec. 22. Shaina Cary Hold, 22, is facing second-degree felony charges of attempted murder, attempted manslaughter, and aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and third-degree felony charges of possession of a firearm by a restricted person and engagement of a child.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Grand Island Police arrest man in connection to Utah kidnapping
GRAND ISLAND — Grand Island Police have arrested a man in connection to a Utah child abduction. The department said it arrested Tadashi Kojima at 1:56 a.m. Wednesday at a gas station at 3320 Langenheder St. in Grand Island. Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call and found Kojima...
ABC 4
Ogden man shot and killed, police ask public for help
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The victim has been identified as 20 -year-old Xavier Bernal of Ogden. Officers went to the Redwoods Apartment to investigate but returned with minimal information about what had happened, and they had not found a suspect at this point, according to Roxeanne Vainuku, deputy communications director of the West Valley City Police Department.
Gephardt Daily
Father, son with Salt Lake City police negotiate surrender of assault suspect
SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A father and son with the Salt Lake City Police Department worked together Monday to negotiate the surrender of a 36-year-old man who barricaded himself in his apartment following an alleged assault. Officer Jeremy Dimond and his father, Salt Lake...
Park Meadows porch pirates get pinched
PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City Police Department arrested two suspects, a 44-year-old male named Horacio Bravo from Elko, Nevada, and a 40-year-old female named Kelli Miller from Spring […]
ksl.com
Man charged in attack on UTA bus driver and police officers
SOUTH SALT LAKE — A man accused of "brutally assaulting a UTA bus driver for no reason and with zero provocation," according to prosecutors, and then trying to disarm two police officers, is facing several felony charges. Cameron Michael Ward, 25, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with...
Man arrested after allegedly firing shot, threatening to harm family at Grantsville Christmas party
A man in Tooele County is facing eight criminal charges after he was arrested on Christmas Eve for allegedly firing a shot during a family altercation and threatening to come back and hurt them.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Missing suspects from South Salt Lake homicide arrested in California
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — More than seven months after a man was shot and killed outside of a South Salt Lake grocery store, two missing suspects were arrested in California and another suspect turned himself in to police. Romero Charles Williams, 26, was found dead outside a WinCo...
Man charged after brutally attacking Utah bus driver, trying to gouge his eye out
A transient man has been charged after attacking a Utah bus driver, brutally beating him and trying to gouge out one of his eyes, according to the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office.
Three critically injured in SLC crash
Investigators believe alcohol may have been a factor in a crash at 600 North and 900 West that critically injured three people.
KSLTV
Experts warn about online gaming safety after Amber Alert teen found
LAYTON, Utah — The 13-year-old in an Amber Alert issued out of Layton Tuesday night was found safe in Nebraska early Wednesday morning. Police said a gas station attendant in Grand Island, Nebraska, noticed something suspicious about a car and the people at the gas station early Wednesday morning around 1:15 a.m. The attendant called police, which resulted in the arrest of the suspect, 26-year-old Aaron Zeman.
kjzz.com
3 critically injured in Rose Park crash; police investigating alcohol, speed as factors
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three adults were transported to the hospital in critical condition late Monday night after a dramatic, two-car crash in Salt Lake City's Rose Park neighborhood. The incident happened in the area of 600 North and 900 West shortly before 10:45 p.m. A Salt Lake...
Layton mother reunites with Utah AMBER Alert victim in Nebraska
A 13-year-old boy who was the focus of an AMBER Alert in Utah on Tuesday is safe this evening, with the suspect in custody.
Police Log: Multiple retail thefts, drug possession charges
Monday, December 19 Theft Deputies responded to a theft report that had just occurred at Smith’s Grocery store on Uinta Way. The victim reported that an unidentified suspect had taken […]
Salt Lake City man with history of violent behavior arrested for allegedly assaulting apartment resident on Christmas
A man was arrested on Christmas for psychically attacking an apartment resident and putting him in a chokehold, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.
