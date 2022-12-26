ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

Comments / 15

Mary Sessions
3d ago

has a domestic domestic Violet survivor you have to quit taking them back and quit communicating with them and if you get it if you don't then it's just going to happen all the time you let him come back in your life and then they just start controlling you and manipulating you and so if you continue

Reply(2)
9
FIXITANDMOVEON
3d ago

Probation violation for domestic violence is a no bail offense. Why in the hell is he not in prison?

Reply(3)
6
Related
ABC 4

Teenage woman arrested for suspected Christmas Day arson

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been arrested in connection to two fires that broke out near the Centennial Apartment Complex on Christmas Day. 19-year-old Calliope Mlynar was arrested and booked into the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, facing two first degree felony charges of aggravated arson. According...
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Ogden woman charged with murder in beating death of man in October

OGDEN — An Ogden woman already in the Weber County Jail has now been linked to the beating death of a man in October. Emily Francis Drake, 38, who police say is homeless, was charged Thursday in 2nd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony, and possession of a weapon by a restricted person, a class A misdemeanor.
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Orem PD seeks identity of reverse Samaritan

OREM, Utah, Dec. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police here seek the public’s help in locating a woman who found a lost wallet and, instead of turning it in, rang up purchases on the credit cards therein. While cracking wise on social media under the headline “Tattle Tale...
OREM, UT
ABC 4

Payson woman allegedly shot a woman and herself during a fight with her husband

PAYSON, Utah (ABC4) – A Payson woman is facing charges after allegedly shooting a woman before shooting herself when police arrived on Thursday, Dec. 22. Shaina Cary Hold, 22, is facing second-degree felony charges of attempted murder, attempted manslaughter, and aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and third-degree felony charges of possession of a firearm by a restricted person and engagement of a child.
PAYSON, UT
KPVI Newschannel 6

Grand Island Police arrest man in connection to Utah kidnapping

GRAND ISLAND — Grand Island Police have arrested a man in connection to a Utah child abduction. The department said it arrested Tadashi Kojima at 1:56 a.m. Wednesday at a gas station at 3320 Langenheder St. in Grand Island. Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call and found Kojima...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
ABC 4

Ogden man shot and killed, police ask public for help

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The victim has been identified as 20 -year-old Xavier Bernal of Ogden. Officers went to the Redwoods Apartment to investigate but returned with minimal information about what had happened, and they had not found a suspect at this point, according to Roxeanne Vainuku, deputy communications director of the West Valley City Police Department.
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Man charged in attack on UTA bus driver and police officers

SOUTH SALT LAKE — A man accused of "brutally assaulting a UTA bus driver for no reason and with zero provocation," according to prosecutors, and then trying to disarm two police officers, is facing several felony charges. Cameron Michael Ward, 25, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with...
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
KSLTV

Experts warn about online gaming safety after Amber Alert teen found

LAYTON, Utah — The 13-year-old in an Amber Alert issued out of Layton Tuesday night was found safe in Nebraska early Wednesday morning. Police said a gas station attendant in Grand Island, Nebraska, noticed something suspicious about a car and the people at the gas station early Wednesday morning around 1:15 a.m. The attendant called police, which resulted in the arrest of the suspect, 26-year-old Aaron Zeman.
LAYTON, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy