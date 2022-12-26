ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, ID

MIX 106

Boise Favorite Will Shut It’s Doors After This Week

2022 hasn't been easy on the food industry with various businesses experiencing difficulty bouncing back from staff shortages, risings costs, etc. Now, the Treasure Valley will have to bid farewell to another local favorite that will close after this week. The end of an era... for good?. In posts to...
BOISE, ID
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Idaho that are well-known for serving great food, every day of the week.
IDAHO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are highly praised for their food and service.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

15 Spots Where You’ll Find The Best Meal in Boise

The most popular indulgence in the entire Treasure Valley is food. Honestly, let's not kid ourselves - who isn't looking up where to go to eat on the weekends in Boise? While nothing beats a good home-cooked meal, there are several places in Boise that offer up what could arguably be considered: the best meal in Boise.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

How Did No One Notice Boise Just Survived a Hurricane?

Can someone explain to me how no one noticed that the city of Boise quite literally just endured a hurricane? No, seriously. How did no one catch this? While people were enjoying their new iPhones from Santa and finding cars with big red bows in their driveways like in those stupid commercials, the state of Idaho was in the middle of a hurricane.
BOISE, ID
KOOL 96.5

Why Idaho is the Wrong State to Live in for People with Disabilities

We all know somebody that has a disability. It can be a family member, a friend, somebody you work with or went to school with, or perhaps it is you. Living with a disability can be tough, but with the right accommodations, life doesn't have to be the most difficult route. Pending on where you live, can often determine how hard getting around can be for some disabled peopled. Some towns are well accommodated and others have some work to do. When it comes to living in Idaho, are our cities accommodated enough for those with disabilities, or are we behind on the times?
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

One of Idaho’s Most Unique New Year’s Eve Celebrations is Canceled

Believe it or not, Idaho is typically home to three of the most unique New Year’s Eve celebrations in the United States. This year that number is down to two. In Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, home of the company responsible for gifting us Easter Peeps every year, they actually drop a 400 pound replica of the marshmallow candy. Panama Beach, Florida rings in the New Year by dropping a huge beach ball. Las Cruces, New Mexico rings in the new year with a chili pepper.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

New speed limits on two Boise roads

Boise, ID (CBS2) — Ada County Highway District (ACHD) is changing the speed limit on two Boise streets this week. The first is the portion of Goddard Road that runs between Glenwood and Maple Grove road will see a speed reduction from 30 mph to 25 mph. The second...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

The #1 Reason Californians Moved To Boise In 2022

Whatever reason you're thinking of, it's probably not that. It's a hot topic on every Boisian's mind in 2022: More people are moving here. Some love it. Some hate it. Either way, Boise is welcoming new neighbors all the time, especially folks relocating from California to move slightly East to come join us in the City of Trees.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Weather-related power outage in southeast Boise

Boise, Idaho (CBS2) - Idaho Power crews are responding to a weather-related power outage in Southeast Boise. The outage is impacting 52 customers. According to Idaho Power's website, crews expect to have power restored by 9:30am on Wednesday.
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

After Dark: A journey into Idaho's night life

As we approach the end of the year, the days are short and the nights seem to last forever. The team at Boise State Public Radio is leaning into the darkness to share stories that take place at nighttime and that bring you to spaces that are bustling – or undisturbed – after the sun sets. It’s a series we’re calling After Dark.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Mostly dry conditions today ahead of showers tomorrow

BOISE, Idaho — We can expect mostly cloudy skies to cover much of Southwest Idaho today. Today's high in Boise should be 38 degrees. High temperatures across the valley should range just under 40 degrees today. Highs in the low-30s are expected in the mountains. A few isolated showers...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Bogus Basin conditions report going into the weekend

Boise, ID (CBS2) — Bogus Basin has released its conditions report going into the New Year. The mountain is 100% open through the weekend. They have groomed 34 out of the 56 groomable trails and have gained 4" of fresh snow in the last 48 hours for a total of 9" in the last week. All of the chairlifts are open except for the easy rider which is under repair.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

BREAKING: Stranded Holiday Travelers Have No Way Out Of Boise

Thousands of airline passengers received news on Monday (12/26) that their flights would be canceled and would be forced to find other ways to get home following the Christmas holiday. Southwest Airlines seems to be the main target of disgruntled travelers who find themselves stranded and looking for ways to get home.
BOISE, ID

