(Seattle, WA) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with the thefts of a dozen trailers and heavy equipment from eastern Washington. The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force identified the 45-year-old Federal Way man as a suspect in the thefts. He was arrested driving a 2015 Ford Transit van that was reported stolen from Richland. The VIN had been altered to match a wrecked Ford Transit van he bought at auction. A total of 18 pieces of equipment and trailers from eastern Washington were recovered in Parkland, Kent, Federal Way, and Bellevue.

FEDERAL WAY, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO