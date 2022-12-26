Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
14,000 People in Washington State Left Without Power on Christmas - What Really Happened?Ty D.Snohomish County, WA
Healing and Joy With Holiday LightsMaria Shimizu ChristensenPuyallup, WA
Big Chicken Opens its Newest Location In RentonMadocRenton, WA
Chronicle
Four Power Substations Were Vandalized on Christmas in Pierce County; Investigation Continues
Four substations were vandalized Sunday in Pierce County, which left thousands of Washington residents without electricity on Christmas and into Monday. The incidents in the Tacoma area come after power grid outages elsewhere apparently caused by trespassing individuals. Here are some answers to questions you may have about what happened...
Tri-City Herald
4 power substations were vandalized on Christmas in Pierce County. Here’s what we know
Four substations were vandalized Sunday in Pierce County, which left thousands of Washington residents without electricity on Christmas and into Monday. The incidents in the Tacoma area come after power grid outages elsewhere apparently caused by trespassing individuals. Here are some answers to questions you may have about what happened...
Police: Man reportedly blew up car after driving it into Washington state supermarket
EVERETT, Wash. — A Washington state man is accused of driving his vehicle through a supermarket and starting a car fire, authorities said Wednesday. The 56-year-old man from Olympia, whose name has not been released, drove into a Fred Meyer supermarket in Everett on Friday shortly after 6 p.m. PST, KIRO-TV reported.
Suspect Arrested For Thefts In Tri-Cities, E. WA
(Seattle, WA) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with the thefts of a dozen trailers and heavy equipment from eastern Washington. The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force identified the 45-year-old Federal Way man as a suspect in the thefts. He was arrested driving a 2015 Ford Transit van that was reported stolen from Richland. The VIN had been altered to match a wrecked Ford Transit van he bought at auction. A total of 18 pieces of equipment and trailers from eastern Washington were recovered in Parkland, Kent, Federal Way, and Bellevue.
q13fox.com
Federal Way man arrested, 18 stolen vehicles recovered after year-long investigation
FEDERAL WAY, Wash - A man who had been stealing vehicles, trailers and other equipment across Washington was arrested after being caught driving a stolen van earlier this week. According to the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force (PSATTF), the 45-year-old suspect had been stealing heavy equipment from areas in...
MyNorthwest.com
Suits: The mystery of four vandalized Pierce County substations
Christmas Day wasn’t so special for thousands of Pierce County residents, after four utility substations were vandalized Sunday morning. Over 14,000 people ‘celebrated’ the holiday in the dark due to the 24-hour outage. Bryan Suits recently paid a visit to one of the substations in Kapowsin in...
Detectives ask public to check surveillance footage in connection to Pierce County substation attacks
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Pierce County Sheriff's detectives are asking residents and business owners to review their security camera footage for suspicious activity in connection to multiple Christmas Day substation attacks. At least 17,000 residents were left without power on Christmas due to four separate attacks in Pierce County....
The Suburban Times
Day Island Residents Battle Rising Tides
West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement. On Tuesday morning, residents on Day Island in University Place found many of their homes with water inside due to the king tides rising from Puget Sound. Fortunately, there were no injuries or rescues necessary. West Pierce Fire & Rescue (WPFR) responded to a...
Power restored to 4 Pierce County utility substations after Christmas Day vandalization
GRAHAM, Wash. — After over 14,000 people in Pierce County celebrated Christmas in the dark, Tacoma Public Utilities restored power to their substations on Monday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Department says four utility substations were vandalized early Sunday morning. “I woke up and the power was out,” said Thomas...
Chronicle
Prosecutors Charge Six Men After Large Western Washington Fentanyl, Meth Bust
Six men were charged Tuesday for their alleged roles in a major drug organization that has brought large quantities of meth, fentanyl, heroin and cocaine from California into Western Washington, according to King County prosecutors. Though the Sinaloa cartel isn't named in charging documents, Burien police and King County sheriff's...
Burglaries at 3 substations lead to thousands without power in Washington
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Burglaries at two Tacoma Public Utilities and another at a Puget Sound Energy substation have left thousands without power in Washington. In a news release, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said that just before 5:30 a.m. on Christmas, deputies received a call about a burglary to a Tacoma Public Utilities Substation. When deputies arrived, they found forced entry into the fenced area. Nothing was taken from the substation but the equipment was vandalized, which led to a power outage in the area.
Chronicle
Former JBLM Service Member Sentenced for Raping a Stranger in Her Lakewood Home
A man formerly stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord was sentenced this month to 11 years to life in prison for breaking into a stranger's apartment in Lakewood in 2018 and raping her while her children slept. Derante Rashawn Cook was sentenced Dec. 22 to at least 11 years and four...
Four teens arrested in Tacoma drive-by shooting
TACOMA, Wash. — Three teenage boys and an 18-year-old man were arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Tacoma Tuesday night. At 10:31 pm., officers were called to a report of a drive-by shooting targeting an occupied car at South 47th and South Warner streets. No one was hurt.
Chronicle
Resident, Utility Clash Over Riffe Lake Amplified by Boat Launch Closures Due to Low Water Levels
While it sits midway between Lewis County’s eastern and western borders, Mossyrock Dam powers the City of Tacoma. When the Cowlitz River Hydro Project began in the 1960s, in exchange for powering its city, Tacoma offered Lewis County lakes for swimming, boating, fishing and camping. Since, the utility has churned water through the dam to produce the most power while keeping water levels up to the structures around it — namely, boat launches.
nbcrightnow.com
Power outages affect hundreds in Eastern Washington
EASTERN WASHINGTON - Pacific Power is reporting several power outages throughout Eastern Washington due to adverse weather conditions. Over 200 people were affected by an outage in Ronald that has been cut down to a few dozen people. Downed lines have been cleared from the Lakeview and Dumbarton intersection, although there are others throughout the county. There is no estimation for when power will return.
q13fox.com
Flooding damages several businesses in Gig Harbor
Widespread flooding around the Puget Sound is impacting businesses in Western Washington. FOX 13's Franque Thompson is in Gig Harbor where water has flooded parking lots and streets.
KUOW
A hard wind is gonna blow: Today So Far
Heavy weather is likely to knock out power throughout Western Washington. Be prepared. More electric substations have been vandalized, burglarized, or attacked. Whatever to call it, unknown people are knocking out service. 80 cars per day were stolen in Pierce County last month. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today...
q13fox.com
Police: Woman bludgeoned with rock, cellphone stolen in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - Police seek a man who reportedly bludgeoned a woman with a rock in downtown Seattle on Tuesday. According to authorities, a woman flagged a Seattle Police officer on patrol near Third and Pike around 6 a.m. The victim told the officer she was waiting at the bus stop, when a man came up with a "fist-sized rock" and hit her in the head with it.
Seattle, Washington
Teen Wounded in Possibly Self-Inflicted Accidental Shooting
Police are investigating a 15-year-old for firearms possession after he claimed to have been shot while walking his dog in North Seattle on Wednesday. Police are now working to determine whether the teen’s gunshot injury was accidentally self-inflicted. SPD officers initially responded to a report of gunfire in the...
Inslee’s office worried about ‘increased threats to our utilities’
(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is one of many people concerned about what appears to be the intentional sabotage of several electric substations in his state, cutting off thousands of people from electricity during extreme winter weather events. “We are aware of increased threats to our...
