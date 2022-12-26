ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, GA

First Fire Chief of Henry laid to rest

On Saturday, December 3, Henry County Fire Rescue conducted funeral services for the first Fire Chief of Henry County, Tom Farah. Thomas “Tom” Anthony Farah, age 87, of McDonough, Georgia passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022. He was born on January 23, 1935 in Maxton, N.C. Tom...
New partnership to aid nursing students in Henry

A new partnership has been forged between Piedmont Henry Hospital, Gordon State College and Henry County Schools. An announcement was made December 7 regarding school district superintendent Dr. Mary Elizabeth Davis, GSC president Dr. Kirk Nooks and Piedmont Henry CEO Dr. Lily Henson signing a memorandum of understanding forming a Community Innovation Campus partnership.
Bibb man arrested for trafficking drugs in Jones County

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Bibb County man was arrested out of Jones County for trafficking drugs. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, December 27th, Michael Terecio Willis was arrested after being found to be in possession of a trafficking amount of cocaine, about 4 ounces of marijuana, and over 100 Xanax pills. Willis was also in possession of a firearm while committing these crimes.
House fire leaves Douglas flight paramedic in need

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A Douglas flight paramedic needs community support after his home caught on fire on Monday. Paramedic Andrew Kersey, who works at Air Evac Lifeteam 90, lost many items in the fire at his Appling County home, according to the paramedic’s page and the Douglas County Fire Department.
'Can I please have my daddy back?' | Daughter writes letter to Santa after father dies in Douglasville shooting

ATLANTA — Deputies with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office and the GBI are still searching for the person responsible for the death of 37-year-old Joshua Mitchell. Authorities said he was gunned down in his driveway off Warrenton Drive in Douglasville on Dec. 17 after coming home from work. Authorities received several calls to 911 about shots being fired in the neighborhood - but have yet to arrest the shooter, they said.
