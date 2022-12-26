Read full article on original website
Clayton County hosting multiple water distribution events on Wednesday
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — Communities in the metro Atlanta area are continuing to host water distribution events amid water system issues. On Wednesday, Clayton County will host two water giveaways from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in Riverdale and Jonesboro. One case of water will be provided per vehicle...
henrycountytimes.com
First Fire Chief of Henry laid to rest
On Saturday, December 3, Henry County Fire Rescue conducted funeral services for the first Fire Chief of Henry County, Tom Farah. Thomas “Tom” Anthony Farah, age 87, of McDonough, Georgia passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022. He was born on January 23, 1935 in Maxton, N.C. Tom...
henrycountytimes.com
New partnership to aid nursing students in Henry
A new partnership has been forged between Piedmont Henry Hospital, Gordon State College and Henry County Schools. An announcement was made December 7 regarding school district superintendent Dr. Mary Elizabeth Davis, GSC president Dr. Kirk Nooks and Piedmont Henry CEO Dr. Lily Henson signing a memorandum of understanding forming a Community Innovation Campus partnership.
Secretary of state makes official call for special election
ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s office gave official notice Wednesday of a Special Election that will be held on Jan. 31 in Colquitt, Cook, Seminole, Decatur, Grady, Thomas and Brooks Counties for Georgia Senate District 11 to fill a vacancy due to the resignation of Sen. Dean Burke. A runoff, if needed, would be held on Feb. 28.
41nbc.com
Bibb man arrested for trafficking drugs in Jones County
GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Bibb County man was arrested out of Jones County for trafficking drugs. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, December 27th, Michael Terecio Willis was arrested after being found to be in possession of a trafficking amount of cocaine, about 4 ounces of marijuana, and over 100 Xanax pills. Willis was also in possession of a firearm while committing these crimes.
Clayton County teen disappears from residence
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Matties Call has been issued for a 15-year-old girl out of Clayton County. Clayton police said Titola Layena was last seen in the 600 Block of Somerset Drive in Stockbridge. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said Layena is...
Historic Black high school in Gwinnett to be preserved
Growing up, Joyce Moore has good memories of singing “Jesus Loves the Little Children” with her class to start the schoo...
WALB 10
House fire leaves Douglas flight paramedic in need
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A Douglas flight paramedic needs community support after his home caught on fire on Monday. Paramedic Andrew Kersey, who works at Air Evac Lifeteam 90, lost many items in the fire at his Appling County home, according to the paramedic’s page and the Douglas County Fire Department.
Car crashes, some of them deadly, investigated in Athens and NE Ga
The Tuesday afternoon crash that closed a stretch of Danielsville Road in Athens involved the driver of an allegedly stolen car, who was being chased by Georgia State Troopers. The wreck happened on 29 North near Nowhere Road in Athens. We have this morning the names of the two people...
Gwinnett County students to return to school with much different discipline policy
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County students will see big changes in the way the district addresses school violence when they return to school next week. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Gwinnett County County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was in Gwinnett County...
fox5atlanta.com
Boil Water advisory remains in effect for 2 parts of DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management has issued a boil water advisory for the following two areas:. Area 1 - South of Henderson Road, North of Rockbridge Road, East I-285 and West of the DeKalb/Gwinnet County line. Area 2 - South of East College Avenue,...
Multiple water line breaks disrupting water service for DeKalb Co. customers who live miles away
DECATUR, Ga. — Sherrell Anderson said being able to receive tainted water is some relief, after not having running water to her home for two days. “No one saw this coming,” Anderson told Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln. On Christmas Day, she said faucets ran dry at every...
Arctic blast triggers boil water advisories for metro Atlanta counties
At least two metro Atlanta counties have issued boil water advisories after freezing cold temperatures over the weekend disrupted their water systems.
UPDATES: ‘We had an emergency. No one answered.’ Neighbors angry over slow response to water outage
ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta leaders continue to respond to water system problems around the area. After record-breaking cold temperatures over the holiday weekend, many residents are dealing with broken pipes and flooding. Several counties have set up water-distribution sites as crews scramble to repair water lines. LIVE UPDATES. 4:38...
Metro Atlanta may get another Level 1 trauma medical center
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Nearly two months after doors closed at Wellstar's Atlanta Medical Center, another facility is looking to help fill the gap and become a Level 1 trauma center. As it stands, Grady Memorial Hospital is the only Level 1 trauma center in metro Atlanta. Now, Northeast Georgia...
'Can I please have my daddy back?' | Daughter writes letter to Santa after father dies in Douglasville shooting
ATLANTA — Deputies with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office and the GBI are still searching for the person responsible for the death of 37-year-old Joshua Mitchell. Authorities said he was gunned down in his driveway off Warrenton Drive in Douglasville on Dec. 17 after coming home from work. Authorities received several calls to 911 about shots being fired in the neighborhood - but have yet to arrest the shooter, they said.
Clayton County appoints Victor Hill pick as interim sheriff
Convicted felon Victor Hill appears to have gotten his wish on who would follow him as interim sheriff of Clayton County...
Two men dead, woman in hospital after overdosing at north Macon motel
MACON, Ga. — Two men are dead and a woman is in the hospital after overdosing at a motel in Macon, according to deputy coroner Lonnie Miley. It happened at the Motel 6 at 105 Riverside Parkway. The men were pronounced dead at the scene just after 2 p.m.
'Mama, I love you,': Macon woman mourns son's death in freezing weekend weather
MACON, Ga. — Sheila Fowler got a call she'll never forget on Christmas morning: her son, James Leon Burch Jr., was dead. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones believes Burch died from the cold this weekend, just a day after another man, John Ragin, died the same way on Cherry Street in downtown Macon.
Water main leak on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in DeKalb County
DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management crews are working to a repair a water main break off Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Miller Road. DeKalb crews are onsite to assess and begin working to repair the broken water main. DeKalb County will provide updates about the progress of the repairs.
