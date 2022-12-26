Read full article on original website
Teacher arrested after telling her students to cut themselves to rid their bodies of demons.Rooted ExpeditionsSaint Petersburg, FL
HCA Florida Brandon Hospital Adds In-House Rehab UnitModern GlobeBrandon, FL
Walmart now uses drones for fast, local deliveriesR.A. HeimTampa, FL
St Petersburg’s Iconic Munch’s Restaurant is ClosingMadocSaint Petersburg, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
WPBF News 25
WATCH: Hundreds of manatees huddle for warmth off Florida coast
TAMPA, Fla. — Hundreds of manatees huddled together for warmth on the Gulf Coast Tuesday morning. The sea cows were in the warm waters near Tampa Electric's Big Bend Power Station in Apollo Beach. Previous Coverage: Florida manatees facing starvation fed through program. The station draws salt water out...
Beach Beacon
Red tide eases slightly, but Pinellas still feeling the effects
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission had a little more encouraging news to report on the red tide outbreak currently affecting Florida’s gulf coast. The red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was detected in 51 samples collected from the shoreline and offshore of southwest Florida the week of Dec. 22. That’s down from 69 samples the week before and 75 from Dec. 12-16.
nomadlawyer.org
The 06 Best Downtown Tampa Restaurants to Relish a Delectable Meal
Tampa has some fascinating offerings with stunning landscapes, sandy beaches, and a host of fine dining & entertainment options. Best Downtown Tampa Restaurants: If you’re looking to indulge yourself in the best delicacies that Tampa has to offer, head Downtown. There has been a flurry of new restaurants & eateries, which make this place a foodie’s paradise.
Florida Has One Of The Best Neighborhoods In The U.S.
Niche revealed the best neighborhoods to live in America.
fox13news.com
How to recycle your Christmas tree in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - Now that Christmas is over and it’s time to take down the tree, the city of Tampa has set up rules and a recycling schedule for residents to dispose of their tree properly. A Christmas tree isn't just a tree with decorations for Kelley Bennett's family.
ABC Action News
What's coming to Tampa Bay in 2023
TAMPA, Fla.—There is so much to look forward to in 2023! Here are 11 businesses and attractions to keep an eye out for. If you're looking for a sweet treat in the new year, you have to try this Greek donut and coffee food truck!. Lukumaki is another word...
995qyk.com
3 Best Pinellas New Year’s Eve 2023 Fireworks Displays
We will NOT see those bone chilling freezing cold temperatures on New Year’s Eve around Tampa Bay. In fact, the forecast calls for warmer than normal weather with temperatures all weekend in the upper 70s. Some areas might even hit 80 degrees. There is a chance of some rain, but hopefully it’ll be a typical Florida quick shower.
10NEWS
American crocodiles making comeback in Florida — even seen in Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. — Reports of American crocodiles seen around parts of Florida have been in the headlines lately, including one that was spotted lounging along the east coast on Melbourne Beach. But what about spottings in the Tampa Bay area?. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told us in...
Longboat Observer
Red tide status in Sarasota, Manatee counties
The map below lists current data on the presence of Karenia brevis, the organism that creates algae blooms known as red tide, at beaches across Sarasota and Manatee counties. Click the top left button in the map below to view the sidebar or to go to a specific location. Each data point lists the date the status was last updated. View the map in a separate tab here.
fox13news.com
North Port small businesses work to rebound after Hurricane Ian impacts
NORTH PORT, Fla. - The City of North Port has about 2,000 small businesses and many of them are still on the rebound after Hurricane Ian. Whether it be from structural damage or employees coping with personal losses, the city is trying to help keep the businesses going. The storm...
Elevated levels of red tide detected in Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County warns the public of elevated levels of red tide detected at area beaches. Officials say that some people may have “mild and short-lived” respiratory systems such as eye, nose, and throat irritation like those associated with the common cold or seasonal allergies. Health […]
Neighbors concerned after another dead deer discovered near Palm Harbor
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has confirmed another deer death in the Palm Harbor area.
fox13news.com
West Tampa cigar factory hopes to ring in 2023 with restored clock
TAMPA, Fla. - The large clock faces at a West Tampa cigar factory span more than 100 years of time. Decades ago, West Tampa cigar workers looked up to the clock to ring in the new year, and the owners are now hoping to do the same for 2023. The...
The Laker/Lutz News
No expense spared at this dino park
Life, uh, found a way — to New Port Richey. The Museum of Archaeology, Paleontology and Science (MAPS) has brought an interactive, educational — not to mention — fun attraction from the past, right into Pasco County. Dino & Dragons will be on display at the Schwettman...
Plant City strawberries survive Christmas weekend cold snap
PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The livelihoods of local farmers were on the line throughout the frigid Christmas weekend in Tampa Bay. “It was a long cold weekend, got to enjoy Christmas like normal,” said Matt Parke from Parkesdale Farm. Parke’s family has harvested strawberries in Plant City for seven decades. “Times have changed,” Parke […]
Five-O Donut Co. brings big sweets to Downtown St. Pete
Five-O Donut Co., owned by Tampa Bay area sensation Christine Nordstrom, brings big buzz and bigger sweets to Downtown St. Petersburg.
stpetecatalyst.com
Sunken Gardens named a ‘hidden gem’
December 27, 2022 - HawaiianIslands.com recently analyzed over 17,000 TripAdvisor reviews for destinations in all 50 states to discern which attractions visitors felt were overrated or underrated. The website ranked St. Petersburg’s Sunken Gardens - with 32 “underrated” mentions per 1,000 reviews - 10th on its list of hidden gems. The 100-year-old, four-acre botanical garden sits amid a bustling city at 1825 4th St. N. in St. Petersburg.
995qyk.com
7 Great Places To Eat Near Amalie Arena
Heading to a Lightning game this season or going to see a show at Amalie Arena? Here are 7 great places to eat that’s near Amalie Arena. All of these locations are within walking distance, but if you don’t feel like walking, hop on the TECO street car or use an electric scooter. Whether you’re in the mood for some bar bites, or want to sit down and have a nice dinner, here are our recommendations. Depending on the event, you may want to get to these places a little earlier (around 5p) or make a reservation to secure your spot!
Two men cited for fighting on flight from Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Two men were cited Wednesday for fighting on a Sun Country Airlines flight from Tampa to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Eddy Soto, 42, of Chicago, and Justin Michael Dodd, 30, of Belle Plaine, Minnesota, were both cited by police for disorderly conduct for brawling or fighting, the Star Tribune reported.
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian leaves behind financial nightmare for Sarasota County snowbird
VENICE, Fla. - Months have passed since Hurricane Ian hit the state of Florida, problems keep piling up for residents in severely impacted areas. Though local, state, and federal resources have been sent to help, the aftermath left a financial nightmare for many – including snowbirds. Janet Beardsley, 83,...
