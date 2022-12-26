Search for suspects after double shooting near AC Hotel
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were searching for suspects after a shooting near the AC Hotel on K Street NW that left two men injured in the early hours of Monday.
Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were first called to the scene around 3:19 a.m. They found the two victims, who had been shot, outside and transported them to a hospital. Both men, police said, had non-life-threatening injuries.
Police were still searching for the suspects on Monday afternoon. The black sedan that they fled in was captured by a surveillance camera.Teenager shot, injured in Greenbelt
Police asked that anyone with any information call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411. MPD offers a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
