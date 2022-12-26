Read full article on original website
Sexy Sammies Spreading the Heat to Fort Collins
Hand-breaded, "all-natural" spicy fried chicken bites coming to North College late in 2023.
Fort Morgan Times
Chris ‘Crazy Legs’ Fonseca closing out ’22 in Morgan at The Block
Towards the end of the Zoom interview on Monday, comedian Chris “Crazy Legs” Fonseca recalled the only moment he was star struck. While wearing a maroon Mustangs sweater and Fort Morgan hat, the 1982 Fort Morgan High School graduate said 25 years ago he was at Universal Studios soaking in the sights when he noticed there was a man with an ensemble around him.
cobizmag.com
Made In Colorado 2022 — Best Designed Goods
All Made In Colorado’s winners and finalists have at least one thing in common: They all make products in Colorado. It underlines the sheer breadth of the products made in Colorado. While the Colorado manufacturing base is not as established as places like the Rust Belt and the Southeast, it is also unconstrained by tradition and underpinned by innovation.
CSP: 20-25 vehicles involved in crash on southbound I-25 in Weld County
The southbound lanes of Interstate 25 are closed west of Johnstown due to a crash involving 20 to 25 vehicles.
KDVR.com
Driver crashes car into Adams County apartment building
Rescue crews worked for several hours Wednesday after a car crashed into a building. Courtney Fromm has more from the scene. Driver crashes car into Adams County apartment building. Rescue crews worked for several hours Wednesday after a car crashed into a building. Courtney Fromm has more from the scene.
KKTV
Armed man shot, killed by police in northern Colorado
GREELEY, Colo. (KKTV) - An armed man was shot and killed by police in northern Colorado. Around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Greeley Police Department responded to a request for medical assistance in the area of the 100 block of East 24th Street. Officers say they encountered an armed man, who reportedly refused to comply with commands. The 29-year-old suspect, who has not yet been publicly identified, was shot by police, and later died at a hospital.
KRDO
Homicide suspect out of Arapahoe County taken into custody on I-25 south of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The arrest of a homicide suspect closed part of I-25 south of Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon. Just before 3 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation announced southbound I-25 was closed due to police activity between US 85 and Exit 125: Ray Nixon Rd. A...
Greeley police shoot, kill 29-year-old man
A 29-year-old man was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting early Tuesday morning by Greeley police officers responding to a medical assistance call, according to investigators.
Colorado mom allegedly stabbed 10-year-old son several times
GREELEY, Colo. (TCD) -- A 41-year-old mother was arrested last week after she allegedly stabbed her young son several times. According to Greeley Police, on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 5:10 a.m., officers went to a residence on the 200 block of 9th Avenue for a stabbing report. When on their way, Greeley Police were reportedly informed a suspect fled the scene.
