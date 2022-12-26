Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Copper prices — traditionally a barometer for the global economy — are expected to soar next year
The metal has endured a tough 2022 due to tighter U.S. monetary policy, the energy crisis arising from Russia's war in Ukraine and China's combination of strict Covid-19 lockdowns and a weak property market. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America have both suggested a combination of short-term supply tightness and...
Here's why Wall Street is warning the Fed blew it on inflation and won't save the stock market from crashing
High inflation means the Fed can't afford to back down now, and that investors are wrong to pin hopes on the central bank pivoting to buoy stocks.
Dow sinks after the US economy grew much faster than previously thought in the third quarter
The Dow sank as America's economy grew much faster than previously thought in the third quarter, a sign that the Federal Reserve's battle to cool the economy to fight inflation is having only a limited impact.
ValueWalk
Fed Likely To Raise Interest Rates Next Week
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Labor Department reported that its Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3% in November to a 7.4% annual pace. In October, the PPI was running at an 8.1% annual pace, so wholesale inflation is cooling off due largely to the fact that big surges in the PPI over a year ago are being “cut off” in the annual calculation.
Prepare for US house prices to slump, unemployment to spike, and a recession to set in, Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff says
Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff expects a slump in US house prices and a wave of job losses. The Fed will likely have to keep interest rates higher for a while to crush inflation, he said. Rogoff expects that to hit asset prices and economic growth, making a recession a near...
The yen surges against the dollar after the Bank of Japan sets the stage for ending its era of ultracheap borrowing
The Japanese yen rose over 3% against the US dollar Tuesday after the Bank of Japan surprised markets. The central bank lifted its cap on 10-year bond yields, allowing long-term interest rates to rise more. That could radically change the 2023 outlook for the underperforming yen, a strategist said. The...
US stocks could surge 20% in the first 6 months of 2023 as the Fed wraps up its inflation fight, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says
US stocks could soar up to 20% in the first half of next year, Jeremy Siegel said. The Fed may cut interest rates to as low as 2% by the end of 2023, the Wharton professor said. Improved worker productivity might shore up company profits and buoy stocks, Siegel said.
MySanAntonio
Turkey asks banks to slow dollar purchases until next week
Turkey's central bank asked commercial lenders to refrain from carrying out large dollar purchases on behalf of their corporate clients until Monday, according to people familiar with the matter. Regulators are trying to ease the pressure from firms' efforts to accumulate foreign currency at the end of the year, the...
How high did US inflation get this year and where is it headed in 2023?
Just a few years ago, inflation seemed like an issue the US and many other major western economies had outgrown. “Is inflation dead?” Businessweek asked in 2019, beneath an image of an ailing dinosaur. And then came Covid-19. Supply chain issues, sickness, death and the war in Ukraine...
Recession is expected in Q1 2023: Bank of America
Bank of America economists expect a recession to emerge in the beginning of 2023. Here’s how to keep your finances on track.
CNBC
Gold at $4,000? Analysts share their 2023 outlook as inflation, recession fears linger
Gold prices could surge to $4,000 an ounce in 2023 as recession fears persist, said Juerg Kiener, managing director and chief investment officer of Swiss Asia Capital. Kiener explained that many economies could face "a little bit of a recession" in the first quarter, which would lead to many central banks slowing their pace of interest rate hikes and make gold instantly more attractive.
Biden says the economy is on a 'winning streak' as new data shows pay going up and inflation slowing down
Inflation slowed in November, according to a key measure, and pay went up. It's could be good news for Americans and the Federal Reserve.
We’re in the second biggest home price correction of the post-WWII era—here’s the latest data
Speaking to reporters in September, Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it clear that going forward the U.S. housing market would get “reset” by a “difficult correction.”. “Houses were going up at an unsustainable fast level. So the deceleration in housing prices that we’re seeing should help to bring prices more closely in line with rents and other housing market fundamentals. That is a good thing. For the longer term what we need is supply and demand to get better aligned so that housing prices go up at a reasonable level and at a reasonable pace and that people can afford houses again. We probably in the housing market have to go through a correction to get back to that place,” Powell said. “This difficult [housing] correction should put the housing market back into better balance.”
These 4 Economic Areas Could Be Curbed To Stop Recession, Experts Say
Since mid-summer -- when the U.S. Federal Reserve began raising interest rates to fight inflation -- the agency and experts knew it would have to take cautious steps to ease the inflationary economy...
newtraderu.com
Will the Housing Market Crash in 2023?
We have two primary sources that drive home prices, buyers demand and sellers supply. The main reason we didn’t see a housing crash in 2022 is that while the demand has dropped due to factors of financing costs and inflationary pressures on personal budgets at the same time sellers are in short supply, especially in popular areas. The supply side is still short going into 2023 by historical standards.
If your raise this year was less than 7.1%, it didn't keep up with inflation — and you effectively got a pay cut
Workers have seen their wages go up a lot over the past year — but most of those raises aren't enough to keep up with soaring prices.
Consumers kept the economy hot in 2022. Now they're losing steam
For a year that held promise of a return to normalcy, 2022 threw plenty of curve balls at the American consumer.
Jobless benefits rolls grow but U.S. labor market remains resilient
Dec 29 (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits edged higher last week and a week earlier the total number on jobless assistance reached the highest since February, but both remain at levels indicating the U.S. job market remains tight, even as the Federal Reserve works to cool demand for labor as part of its bid to lower inflation.
Report: Inflation is slowing according Fed's preferred measure
WASHINGTON (AP) — A measure of inflation closely watched by the Federal Reserve slowed last month, another sign that a long surge in consumer prices seems to be easing. Friday's report from the Commerce Department showed that prices rose 5.5% in November from a year earlier, down from a revise 6.1% increase in October. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core inflation was up 4.7% over the previous year.
NBC Miami
Insana: Signs of Slowing Inflation Emerge, and the Fed Now Risks Doing Too Much
Maybe this is a temporary respite from ever-higher prices or just maybe — as some of us have forecast all along — the economy hasn't been going through a 1970s style inflation spiral. Instead, it was going through a pandemic and war-related disruption that boosted inflation for a...
Comments / 0