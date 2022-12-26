ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL News

Doeren, State embrace chance to 'finish' season in Duke's Mayo Bowl

Charlotte, N.C. — Barring anything catastrophic, NC State's football team will play in a bowl game on Friday. That's worth noting with memories still lingering from the Wolfpack's season ending abruptly and under circumstances out of their control in 2021. It was almost exactly a year ago that the Holiday Bowl matchup with UCLA was called off hours before kickoff due to COVID regulations, stifling an otherwise positive season.
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Football Loses Late Lead in Holiday Bowl Defeat

An Oregon touchdown with 19 seconds remaining broke the hearts of the Tar Heels Wednesday night in San Diego, as Carolina couldn’t answer in the dying moments of the 2022 Holiday Bowl, a 28-27 loss. For UNC, it’s the third straight bowl loss and fourth straight loss this season,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball: A look at the Heels’ current NET ranking

It goes without saying that this season hasn’t started off how anybody thought it would for the Tar Heels. After starting the season as the best team of the country, the Heels fell out of the AP top 25 altogether, which led to a lot of rumblings about how they were ranked too high all along. Things are turning around, however, and after wins over Ohio State and Michigan, the Heels are now ranked 25th in the AP poll.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Expert Analysis: Elliot Cadeau Commitment Ushers in New Era for UNC

North Carolina made a big national recruiting splash on Wednesday night in receiving a commitment from the No. 1-ranked point guard in the 2024 class, Elliot Cadeau. The New Jersey product, who is prepping this year at Link Academy in Missouri, has starred at the high school, AAU and even international levels. He chose the Tar Heels over finalists Kansas, Louisville, Syracuse, Texas, and Texas Tech.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

No. 1 Point Guard Elliot Cadeau Announces His Commitment

The No. 1 point guard in the 2024 class has announced his commitment decision. Five-star PG Elliot Cadeau will join Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels, picking North Carolina over Louisville, Texas Tech, Texas, Kansas, Syracuse and more. “I chose North Carolina because they’re a winning program and I would...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
fox35orlando.com

Indoor ski and snowboarding resort open in Central Florida

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Central Florida is home to some of the most amazing attractions on the planet, so it may not surprise you to discover there’s an indoor ski slope in town as well. The indoor ski and snowboard training resort is called WinterClub, and it’s found in...
WINTER PARK, FL
luxury-houses.net

Here’s Your Chance to Live in a $5 Million Villa in Orlando with a Sprawling Pool Deck Overlooking a Glistening Lake

10330 Wittenberg Way Home in Orlando, Florida for Sale. 10330 Wittenberg Way, Orlando, Florida, is positioned on a 0.66 lot size and surrounded by lush, mature landscaping that captivates you at every turn. Arriving here will feel like a fairytale, where you can unwind Florida’s sunshine, and be welcomed by the grand foyer with floating double spiral staircases. This Home in Orlando offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9,2 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10330 Wittenberg Way, please contact Peter Luu (Phone: 321-917-7864) at Exp Realty LLC for full support and perfect service.
ORLANDO, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Skip the Line: New auto tag service opens in Apopka

Now you don’t have to stand in line to get auto tags or other motor vehicle title and registration services if you live in Apopka. Scott Randolph, Orange County’s tax collector, is working in conjunction with autotagagency.net, the leading provider of private tag services in Florida, to offer title and registration services at their newest location. The new, First Apopka Tag Agency is open in the Apopka Land Shopping Center at 759 S Orange Blossom Trail, offering extended hours and online appointments.
APOPKA, FL
