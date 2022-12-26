Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DurhamTed RiversDurham, NC
Cary Residents Invited to Share Input on New Community CentersJames TulianoCary, NC
Cloudy Tap Water in Cary Caused by Cold Weather, Town Officials SayJames TulianoCary, NC
Mass Power Outage in North Carolina Leaves More Than 40,000 People Without Power - Here's What Happened.Ty D.Hillsborough, NC
85 gallons of untreated sewage overflow into Ellerbe Creek in DurhamEdy ZooDurham, NC
Related
Doeren, State embrace chance to 'finish' season in Duke's Mayo Bowl
Charlotte, N.C. — Barring anything catastrophic, NC State's football team will play in a bowl game on Friday. That's worth noting with memories still lingering from the Wolfpack's season ending abruptly and under circumstances out of their control in 2021. It was almost exactly a year ago that the Holiday Bowl matchup with UCLA was called off hours before kickoff due to COVID regulations, stifling an otherwise positive season.
chapelboro.com
UNC Football Loses Late Lead in Holiday Bowl Defeat
An Oregon touchdown with 19 seconds remaining broke the hearts of the Tar Heels Wednesday night in San Diego, as Carolina couldn’t answer in the dying moments of the 2022 Holiday Bowl, a 28-27 loss. For UNC, it’s the third straight bowl loss and fourth straight loss this season,...
ACC Panic Room: 9-win seasons hit different for UNC and Duke
Both North Carolina and Duke ended their seasons with 9 wins each. So why does the Tar Heels total feel like empty calories and the Devils total feel like an achievement? Lauren Brownlow and Joe Ovies discuss.
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball: A look at the Heels’ current NET ranking
It goes without saying that this season hasn’t started off how anybody thought it would for the Tar Heels. After starting the season as the best team of the country, the Heels fell out of the AP top 25 altogether, which led to a lot of rumblings about how they were ranked too high all along. Things are turning around, however, and after wins over Ohio State and Michigan, the Heels are now ranked 25th in the AP poll.
Downtown businesses welcome football fans for Cheez-It Bowl
ORLANDO, Fla. — Bars and other businesses in and around downtown Orlando are preparing for Thursday’s Cheez-It Bowl. The matchup between FSU Seminoles and Oklahoma Sooners gets underway Thursday evening at Camping World Stadium. Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m. Festivities for the game began earlier this week and...
Expert Analysis: Elliot Cadeau Commitment Ushers in New Era for UNC
North Carolina made a big national recruiting splash on Wednesday night in receiving a commitment from the No. 1-ranked point guard in the 2024 class, Elliot Cadeau. The New Jersey product, who is prepping this year at Link Academy in Missouri, has starred at the high school, AAU and even international levels. He chose the Tar Heels over finalists Kansas, Louisville, Syracuse, Texas, and Texas Tech.
Year in Review: The biggest stories in NC high school sports in 2022
Raleigh, N.C. — As we prepare to celebrate the start of another year, it's worth taking time to look back at all that transpired in North Carolina high school sports in 2022. There were big stories throughout the year — from the COVID-19 pandemic, to a worsening officials shortage,...
No. 1 Point Guard Elliot Cadeau Announces His Commitment
The No. 1 point guard in the 2024 class has announced his commitment decision. Five-star PG Elliot Cadeau will join Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels, picking North Carolina over Louisville, Texas Tech, Texas, Kansas, Syracuse and more. “I chose North Carolina because they’re a winning program and I would...
Boys Basketball: Wake Forest holds off Northern Durham, 65-54
Creedmoor, N.C. — The Northern Durham Knights and Wake Forest Cougars met up in the opening round of the South Granville Holiday Invitational's Columbia bracket on Wednesday. Wake Forest used a third quarter rally to build up a lead, and then was able to defend the lead despite a...
Boys Basketball: Sanderson upends Green Level in battle of unbeatens, 62-57
Creedmoor, N.C. — The Sanderson Spartans and Green Level Gators met up in a battle of undefeated teams in the opening round of the Columbia bracket at the South Granville Holiday Invitational in Creedmoor on Wednesday. When the buzzer sounded, it was the Spartans who kept their zero in...
Longhorn Steakhouse to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
"While some take shortcuts and cut corners, at Longhorn, we do things the right way because that is what great steak deserves — and, more importantly — it’s what you deserve.”
fox35orlando.com
Christmas drag show at Orlando venue targeted by Florida officials, as hundreds demonstrate outside
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hundreds showed up to an Orlando venue both to protest and to support the "A Drag Queen Christmas" event Wednesday night. The Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation posted on its website that this is the eighth consecutive year the performance will be there. "We’re out here today to...
Wilson woman heads out for a biscuit, winds up winning $700,000 lottery prize
WILSON, N.C. — A Wilson woman's recent Christmas holiday was elevated to a lifetime memory. Donna Denton said she went out to grab a biscuit on Friday. After what started as a routine trip, she came home with a $700,000 prize. “We had a very Merry Christmas,” said Denton....
WATCH: SpaceX launches 60th rocket of the year with Falcon 9 launch from Florida
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceX completed its 60th rocket launch of the year launching a Falcon 9 rocket from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station early Wednesday. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket blasted its Starlink payload into orbit at 4:34 a.m. After the launch, the first stage of...
gotodestinations.com
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Orlando, Florida – (With Cheesy Photos)
È l’ora della pizza! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Orlando that will send your taste buds to the far reaches of pizza heaven?. Then…read on fellow pizza traveler and discover the best pizza Orlando has to offer!. Divertiti!. Table Of Contents. show. Pizza Bruno.
fox35orlando.com
Indoor ski and snowboarding resort open in Central Florida
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Central Florida is home to some of the most amazing attractions on the planet, so it may not surprise you to discover there’s an indoor ski slope in town as well. The indoor ski and snowboard training resort is called WinterClub, and it’s found in...
luxury-houses.net
Here’s Your Chance to Live in a $5 Million Villa in Orlando with a Sprawling Pool Deck Overlooking a Glistening Lake
10330 Wittenberg Way Home in Orlando, Florida for Sale. 10330 Wittenberg Way, Orlando, Florida, is positioned on a 0.66 lot size and surrounded by lush, mature landscaping that captivates you at every turn. Arriving here will feel like a fairytale, where you can unwind Florida’s sunshine, and be welcomed by the grand foyer with floating double spiral staircases. This Home in Orlando offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9,2 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10330 Wittenberg Way, please contact Peter Luu (Phone: 321-917-7864) at Exp Realty LLC for full support and perfect service.
theapopkavoice.com
Skip the Line: New auto tag service opens in Apopka
Now you don’t have to stand in line to get auto tags or other motor vehicle title and registration services if you live in Apopka. Scott Randolph, Orange County’s tax collector, is working in conjunction with autotagagency.net, the leading provider of private tag services in Florida, to offer title and registration services at their newest location. The new, First Apopka Tag Agency is open in the Apopka Land Shopping Center at 759 S Orange Blossom Trail, offering extended hours and online appointments.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
71K+
Followers
77K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0