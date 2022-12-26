ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Doeren, State embrace chance to 'finish' season in Duke's Mayo Bowl

Charlotte, N.C. — Barring anything catastrophic, NC State's football team will play in a bowl game on Friday. That's worth noting with memories still lingering from the Wolfpack's season ending abruptly and under circumstances out of their control in 2021. It was almost exactly a year ago that the Holiday Bowl matchup with UCLA was called off hours before kickoff due to COVID regulations, stifling an otherwise positive season.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Drake Maye's parents talk growing up a Tar Heel, NIL and transfer rumors

San Diego — "I'm a Carolina kid," Drake Maye said after the ACC Championship game in Charlotte. North Carolina had just lost to Clemson 39-10. A disappointing finish no doubt, but a game no one expected UNC to be in before the season. Maye's breakout year propelled Carolina to national relevance, even playoff and Heisman conversation, yet in the new world of NIL the elephant in the room was Maye's future. Rumors were starting to circulate that Maye could be in play for a program like Alabama where he originally committed before flipping to UNC.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC San Diego

Class Act: NBC 7 Reporter Rory Devine Retires After Schooling San Diego for Nearly 40 Years

Dressed in much the same way she has for most of the past 37 years on San Diego airwaves — dangling earrings, tailored jacket, chunky necklace, missing some shoulder pads that may or may have not made an appearance along the way — NBC 7 reporter Rory Devine sat down recently at the station's Del Mar conference room to look back on her four-decade career.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thediscoveriesof.com

22 Brilliant Day Trips from San Diego

Wanting to explore southern California’s majestic landscape? These are the best day trips from San Diego that allow you to do just that. Sure, there are soooo many things to do in San Diego. But, if you’ve spent a significant amount of time in the city, or just fancy a little adventure, you might be looking for an epic day trip.
SAN DIEGO, CA
matadornetwork.com

This Twice-a-Year Phenomenon Might Be the Best Sunset in California

If you’ve always wanted to see the iconic, once-per-year, framed sunrise at Stonehenge, England, but have never managed to make it across the pond for the summer solstice, know that there may be a similar celestial event closer to home that you could attend: the sunset at La Jolla.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Raleigh, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather.

