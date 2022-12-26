San Diego — "I'm a Carolina kid," Drake Maye said after the ACC Championship game in Charlotte. North Carolina had just lost to Clemson 39-10. A disappointing finish no doubt, but a game no one expected UNC to be in before the season. Maye's breakout year propelled Carolina to national relevance, even playoff and Heisman conversation, yet in the new world of NIL the elephant in the room was Maye's future. Rumors were starting to circulate that Maye could be in play for a program like Alabama where he originally committed before flipping to UNC.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO