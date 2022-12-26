Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DurhamTed RiversDurham, NC
Cary Residents Invited to Share Input on New Community CentersJames TulianoCary, NC
Cloudy Tap Water in Cary Caused by Cold Weather, Town Officials SayJames TulianoCary, NC
Mass Power Outage in North Carolina Leaves More Than 40,000 People Without Power - Here's What Happened.Ty D.Hillsborough, NC
85 gallons of untreated sewage overflow into Ellerbe Creek in DurhamEdy ZooDurham, NC
Doeren, State embrace chance to 'finish' season in Duke's Mayo Bowl
Charlotte, N.C. — Barring anything catastrophic, NC State's football team will play in a bowl game on Friday. That's worth noting with memories still lingering from the Wolfpack's season ending abruptly and under circumstances out of their control in 2021. It was almost exactly a year ago that the Holiday Bowl matchup with UCLA was called off hours before kickoff due to COVID regulations, stifling an otherwise positive season.
ACC Panic Room: 9-win seasons hit different for UNC and Duke
Both North Carolina and Duke ended their seasons with 9 wins each. So why does the Tar Heels total feel like empty calories and the Devils total feel like an achievement? Lauren Brownlow and Joe Ovies discuss.
Drake Maye's parents talk growing up a Tar Heel, NIL and transfer rumors
San Diego — "I'm a Carolina kid," Drake Maye said after the ACC Championship game in Charlotte. North Carolina had just lost to Clemson 39-10. A disappointing finish no doubt, but a game no one expected UNC to be in before the season. Maye's breakout year propelled Carolina to national relevance, even playoff and Heisman conversation, yet in the new world of NIL the elephant in the room was Maye's future. Rumors were starting to circulate that Maye could be in play for a program like Alabama where he originally committed before flipping to UNC.
NBC San Diego
Class Act: NBC 7 Reporter Rory Devine Retires After Schooling San Diego for Nearly 40 Years
Dressed in much the same way she has for most of the past 37 years on San Diego airwaves — dangling earrings, tailored jacket, chunky necklace, missing some shoulder pads that may or may have not made an appearance along the way — NBC 7 reporter Rory Devine sat down recently at the station's Del Mar conference room to look back on her four-decade career.
Holiday Bowl parade kicks off game day
The Holiday Bowl parade is underway in the Port of San Diego. The bayside streets of downtown are filled with onlookers.
San Diego ranked a top city for New Year’s
From firework displays to nightlife options and fine dining, there's a lot to weigh when deciding where to celebrate the New Year's holiday in style and in budget.
Boys Basketball: Wake Forest holds off Northern Durham, 65-54
Creedmoor, N.C. — The Northern Durham Knights and Wake Forest Cougars met up in the opening round of the South Granville Holiday Invitational's Columbia bracket on Wednesday. Wake Forest used a third quarter rally to build up a lead, and then was able to defend the lead despite a...
SuperLotto Plus ticket with 5 matching numbers sold at San Diego liquor store
A winning California Lottery SuperLotto ticket with five matching numbers was sold at a liquor store in North Park, officials said.
thediscoveriesof.com
22 Brilliant Day Trips from San Diego
Wanting to explore southern California’s majestic landscape? These are the best day trips from San Diego that allow you to do just that. Sure, there are soooo many things to do in San Diego. But, if you’ve spent a significant amount of time in the city, or just fancy a little adventure, you might be looking for an epic day trip.
San Diego news anchor, Marcella Lee, left abandoned by Southwest Airlines
SAN DIEGO — Travelers from far and wide ticketed for their holiday destinations with Southwest Airlines were left without a plane to board - including CBS 8 San Diego's very own anchor, Marcella Lee. Marcella Lee and her family set off for San Diego International Airport Monday, December 26,...
Southwest passengers drive hours to get home after flight cancelations
The San Diego International Airport Rental Car Center was packed with hundreds of passengers looking to drive to their final destinations after Southwest Airlines cancellations.
matadornetwork.com
This Twice-a-Year Phenomenon Might Be the Best Sunset in California
If you’ve always wanted to see the iconic, once-per-year, framed sunrise at Stonehenge, England, but have never managed to make it across the pond for the summer solstice, know that there may be a similar celestial event closer to home that you could attend: the sunset at La Jolla.
Boys Basketball: Sanderson upends Green Level in battle of unbeatens, 62-57
Creedmoor, N.C. — The Sanderson Spartans and Green Level Gators met up in a battle of undefeated teams in the opening round of the Columbia bracket at the South Granville Holiday Invitational in Creedmoor on Wednesday. When the buzzer sounded, it was the Spartans who kept their zero in...
San Diego County home prices drop for sixth straight month
SAN DIEGO — The median price of a home in San Diego county has dropped by 10% according to CoreLogic, the data service that tracks home prices. In November, the median home price in the county was $765,000, just a few months earlier in May, the median home price was $850,000.
Time capsule: What secrets are hidden inside Raleigh's giant acorn?
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh's giant metal acorn statue is the source of many legends and tall tales. Some folks say the acorn will someday summon a giant metal squirrel. Others say the acorn is full of candy. There is one tall tale, however, that we know is true: The...
Case-Shiller Report: San Diego Home Prices Decline for 5th Straight Month
The authoritative Case-Shiller index released Tuesday showed San Diego home prices falling for the fifth month in a row in October, though the drop was smaller than in previous months. Local home prices fell 0.7%, compared to a 2.1% drop in September and 2.8% in August. Despite the recent declines,...
San Diego failed to fix a broken sidewalk, exposed bolts; now a teen is prepared to sue after serious injuries
SAN DIEGO — A fourteen-year-old boy and his family are preparing to sue the city of San Diego after he was ejected from his bike from an uprooted portion of sidewalk along Mission Gorge Road and into an exposed metal bolt fastened to the adjacent guardrail. The bolt ripped through the boy's flesh, causing serious injuries to his leg.
'Much of Raleigh was built here:' Historic 1800s warehouse revived as destination for brewery, dining
A renaissance is coming to a former factory in Raleigh – a warehouse that built munitions during World War I and fabricated steel for buildings and monuments around the city. The structure's steel bones date back to the late 1800s. when it was originally located in the Warehouse District...
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in San Diego
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Wet weather ahead for San Diego County
Parts of North County are starting to see sprinkles as a band of light to moderate rain will move down the coast Tuesday evening and overnight.
