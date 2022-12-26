ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Troy Aikman shares the big winner of the Nathaniel Hackett firing

The Denver Broncos on Monday fired Nathaniel Hackett, who was in his first season as the team’s head coach. The firing came after the 4-11 squad got destroyed 51-14 by a 5-10 Los Angeles Rams team. The Broncos were arguably the biggest disappointment of the NFL season, with the poor play of Russell Wilson leaving... The post Troy Aikman shares the big winner of the Nathaniel Hackett firing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Myles Garrett was benched, fined by Browns revealed

Myles Garrett was notably absent from the Cleveland Browns’ first defensive drive against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday that it was a “team decision” to not start Garrett in the game, and now we know more about what led to that decision. Mary Kay Cabot of... The post Reason Myles Garrett was benched, fined by Browns revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
NFL Analysis Network

Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Offensive Star

Week 16 could not have gone much better for the Green Bay Packers. Not only did they defeat the Miami Dolphins to keep their playoff hopes alive, but all of the teams that they needed to lose that were ahead of them in the standings lost. The New York Giants,...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said About AT&T Stadium

Jerry Jones is very much aware of the sun glare that peeks through AT&T Stadium on occasion, but he doesn't want to hear about it when it comes to Michael Gallup's dropped touchdown on Saturday. Telling 105.3 "The Fan," "The sun was there for both teams, so both teams had...
NBC Sports

Shanahan reveals one 49ers roster move he wishes he had back

The 49ers are allowed to bring back only one more player off injured reserve for the remainder of the season, including the playoffs. San Francisco kept a spot open for running back Elijah Mitchell, who is expected to receive that designation over defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral). “That was the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: San Francisco 49ers claim No. 1 spot for first time in 2022 season

The San Francisco 49ers are No. 1. For the first time this season, Kyle Shanahan's surging NFC West champions have claimed the top spot in the NFL Power Rankings. The Niners' easy win over the Commanders, coupled with the Eagles' narrow loss to the Cowboys, was enough to bump San Francisco into the throne. The uncertain timetable of Jalen Hurts and sudden absence of Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson puts Philadelphia in a more vulnerable state than we've seen this year, even if the No. 1 seed in the NFC remains just one victory away.
Athlon Sports

Football World Reacts To Ed Reed's Big Career Step

Ed Reed is one of the most accomplished football players of all time.  Tallying nine Pro Bowl selections, six All-Pro nominations and one Defensive Player of the Year Award in his storied 12-year NFL career, Reed has now chosen to transition into the collegiate coaching ranks this ...
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lovie Smith must go despite Texans' late season surge

It only took 14 weeks, but the Houston Texans are finally surging. Houston is coming off an impressive 19-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans where they not only worked to stop Derrick Henry’s ridiculous streak against the team but also forced the Titans into a winner-take-all scenario against Jacksonville in Week 18. Coach Lovie Smith preached of his team’s resilience and the impressive factoid that, despite an overall underwhelming record to this point, the team could still hypothetically finish with a winning record against the AFC South.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Shanahan not thinking about Purdy's fate at QB next season

SANTA CLARA — With each game Brock Purdy plays, it becomes easier and easier to envision him as the 49ers’ long-term starting quarterback. Coach Kyle Shanahan, however, isn't going there. Not yet, anyway. “I don’t even know what year it is after this season’s over,” Shanahan answered Monday...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Sports

Josh Dobbs is expected to start for Titans on Thursday

With Ryan Tannehill out with an ankle injury, the Titans are looking at someone other than third-round rookie Malik Willis to play for them at quarterback. According to multiple reports, Josh Dobbs is expected to start for Tennessee against Dallas on Thursday night. Dobbs just joined the Titans on Dec....
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Bears: “No timeline” for announcing new team president/CEO

The Bears are looking for a new president and CEO. On Thursday, a report emerged that Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has emerged as a “strong candidate” for the job. The Bears have responded by pointing out that there is no timetable for announcing the successor to long-time team president Ted Phillips.

Comments / 0

Community Policy