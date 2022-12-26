Read full article on original website
Mac Jones gave the lamest excuses for his dirty hit on Eli Apple
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been racking up a bunch of dirty plays in his young career and that continued in Week 16 when he dove at the legs of Bengals DB Eli Apple during a fumble return that was later ruled intentional grounding. The NFL should suspended...
Troy Aikman shares the big winner of the Nathaniel Hackett firing
The Denver Broncos on Monday fired Nathaniel Hackett, who was in his first season as the team’s head coach. The firing came after the 4-11 squad got destroyed 51-14 by a 5-10 Los Angeles Rams team. The Broncos were arguably the biggest disappointment of the NFL season, with the poor play of Russell Wilson leaving... The post Troy Aikman shares the big winner of the Nathaniel Hackett firing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Reason Myles Garrett was benched, fined by Browns revealed
Myles Garrett was notably absent from the Cleveland Browns’ first defensive drive against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday that it was a “team decision” to not start Garrett in the game, and now we know more about what led to that decision. Mary Kay Cabot of... The post Reason Myles Garrett was benched, fined by Browns revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Kyle Shanahan on Raiders benching Derek Carr: I see some great players who can beat you
The 49ers began the week preparing to face Derek Carr on Sunday. They found out before the start of the first practice of Week 17 that Jarrett Stidham will start for the Raiders. Stidham, whom the Raiders claimed in a trade with the Patriots after Josh McDaniels became the team’s...
NFL Analysis Network
Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Offensive Star
Week 16 could not have gone much better for the Green Bay Packers. Not only did they defeat the Miami Dolphins to keep their playoff hopes alive, but all of the teams that they needed to lose that were ahead of them in the standings lost. The New York Giants,...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Kyle Shanahan Says He Doesn't Know Who the Starting Quarterback Will Be Next Season
Probably not what Trey Lance wants to hear.
NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said About AT&T Stadium
Jerry Jones is very much aware of the sun glare that peeks through AT&T Stadium on occasion, but he doesn't want to hear about it when it comes to Michael Gallup's dropped touchdown on Saturday. Telling 105.3 "The Fan," "The sun was there for both teams, so both teams had...
Look: Ohio State Wide Receiver Sends Clear Message On Being An Underdog vs. Georgia
No. 4 Ohio State enters its matchup against No. 1 Georgia as seven-point underdogs. That means nothing to Emeka Egbuka. The Buckeyes wide receiver spoke to the media on Tuesday. He confirmed his confidence in his team ahead of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl ...
NBC Sports
Shanahan reveals one 49ers roster move he wishes he had back
The 49ers are allowed to bring back only one more player off injured reserve for the remainder of the season, including the playoffs. San Francisco kept a spot open for running back Elijah Mitchell, who is expected to receive that designation over defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral). “That was the...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: San Francisco 49ers claim No. 1 spot for first time in 2022 season
The San Francisco 49ers are No. 1. For the first time this season, Kyle Shanahan's surging NFC West champions have claimed the top spot in the NFL Power Rankings. The Niners' easy win over the Commanders, coupled with the Eagles' narrow loss to the Cowboys, was enough to bump San Francisco into the throne. The uncertain timetable of Jalen Hurts and sudden absence of Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson puts Philadelphia in a more vulnerable state than we've seen this year, even if the No. 1 seed in the NFC remains just one victory away.
Joe Burrow Hints At Potential Surprise At Right Tackle Following La’el Collins Injury
The Bengals have not announced an official replacement for Collins.
Football World Reacts To Ed Reed's Big Career Step
Ed Reed is one of the most accomplished football players of all time. Tallying nine Pro Bowl selections, six All-Pro nominations and one Defensive Player of the Year Award in his storied 12-year NFL career, Reed has now chosen to transition into the collegiate coaching ranks this ...
2023 NFL draft: Giants currently slated to select 23rd overall
The New York Giants are now just one win away from clinching a playoff berth with two games remaining in the regular season. With the Giants having a pretty high chance at clinching a playoff berth sometime during the final two weeks of the season, Big Blue is likely to pick outside the top 20 in the 2023 NFL draft.
Lovie Smith must go despite Texans' late season surge
It only took 14 weeks, but the Houston Texans are finally surging. Houston is coming off an impressive 19-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans where they not only worked to stop Derrick Henry’s ridiculous streak against the team but also forced the Titans into a winner-take-all scenario against Jacksonville in Week 18. Coach Lovie Smith preached of his team’s resilience and the impressive factoid that, despite an overall underwhelming record to this point, the team could still hypothetically finish with a winning record against the AFC South.
NBC Sports
Shanahan not thinking about Purdy's fate at QB next season
SANTA CLARA — With each game Brock Purdy plays, it becomes easier and easier to envision him as the 49ers’ long-term starting quarterback. Coach Kyle Shanahan, however, isn't going there. Not yet, anyway. “I don’t even know what year it is after this season’s over,” Shanahan answered Monday...
Live updates: Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans / Derrick Henry, Tony Pollard among inactives
Follow along with Star-Telegram sports editor Dave Ammenheuser as he posts commentary, analysis, video and more from the Dallas Cowboys-Tennessee Titans game. The two teams meet on Thursday Night Football in Nashville at Nissan Stadium.
NBC Sports
Josh Dobbs is expected to start for Titans on Thursday
With Ryan Tannehill out with an ankle injury, the Titans are looking at someone other than third-round rookie Malik Willis to play for them at quarterback. According to multiple reports, Josh Dobbs is expected to start for Tennessee against Dallas on Thursday night. Dobbs just joined the Titans on Dec....
2023 NFL mock draft: 3 QBs in top 10, latest NFL Draft projection before Week 17
As the 2022 NFL regular season nears its conclusion, many fans are looking ahead to 2023 NFL mock drafts to
NBC Sports
Bears: “No timeline” for announcing new team president/CEO
The Bears are looking for a new president and CEO. On Thursday, a report emerged that Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has emerged as a “strong candidate” for the job. The Bears have responded by pointing out that there is no timetable for announcing the successor to long-time team president Ted Phillips.
