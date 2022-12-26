Read full article on original website
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Jonathon H. Kressel
PLEASANT PRAIRIE—Jonathon H. Kressel, age 74, a resident of Pleasant Prairie, died Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Froedtert South St. Catherine’s. Born on December 30, 1947, in Kenosha he was the son of the late John and Shirley (Kulik) Kressel. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Live events return to Kenosha, pandemic restrictions relax
The end to a host of pandemic-related restrictions had Kenosha County bursting out all over in 2022, with festivals, events and the phasing out of rules including mask requirements. In July, hordes of AMC vehicles descended upon the City of Kenosha for the 2022 Kenosha Homecoming Car Show. From Tuesday...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Indian Trail storms back to knock off Central at Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Hoops Classic
He got the final rebound, played the back-breaking man-to-man defense, and scored most of his team’s points down the stretch. And he truly believes his Indian Trail boys basketball team can make it all the way to Madison and hang a championship banner in the rafters this season. Not...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
WHILL Power Chairs Now Available at Access Elevator in Racine, Kenosha, Lake Geneva, Milwaukee, Appleton, Neenah, and the Surrounding Areas
Cudahy, WI — (ReleaseWire) — 12/27/2022 — Access Elevator, a leader in providing mobility and accessibility products, is pleased to feature a new line of mobility scooters that are light yet powerful in Racine, Kenosha, Lake Geneva, Milwaukee , Appleton, Neenah, and the surrounding areas. Access Elevator now offers a high-tech alternative to these old scooters with the WHILL power chairs with two different models and both boast incredible stats that puts other mobility scooters in the dust.
At least 10 cars broken into during Marquette basketball game, police say
Suspects broke into at least 10 vehicles parked near Fiserv Forum during Marquette's men's basketball game Tuesday night, police say.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin renews efforts to bring a casino to Kenosha
The Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin has relaunched efforts to bring a casino to Kenosha—roughly seven years after its last attempt was blocked by former Gov. Scott Walker. In July, the tribe announced that it had once again partnered with Hard Rock International, which is owned by the Seminole...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Four goals by Charlotte Fetherston as University School of Milwaukee Wildcats beat Detroit Lakes Lakers – The Rink Live
Charlotte Fetherston was in deadly shape when the University School of Milwaukee Wildcats beat the Detroit Lakes Lakers by 6-0. Charlotte Fetherston scored an incredible four goals and was instrumental to USM’s two team points. London Chase and Tatum Cook scored the remaining goals for the home side. The...
WISN
Go inside O&H Danish Bakery where kringle is made
RACINE, Wis. — At O&H Danish Bakery in Racine, there's a special ingredient baked into every pastry. Tradition. Eric Olesen is a third-generation owner of the bakery, now celebrating 73 years in business. "It was started in 1949 by my grandfather," Olesen told WISN 12 News. "He immigrated to...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
The top 25 most common dog names, and 10 most common breeds, in Racine County
There are around 13,000 dogs registered in Racine County. One-hundred-sixty-six of them are named Bella. Seventy-two are named Maggie. Another 101 are named Buddy. Two are named Lassie. Only one is named Chewy Fizzgig. There’s a Shih Tzu aptly named Little Dude in Burlington and a Labrador Retriever named just...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pedestrian, 75, killed in Whitefish Bay in 'unintentional act'
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed on Wednesday evening, Dec. 28 in Whitefish Bay. It happened near Santa Monica and Silver Spring. Whitefish Bay police said the woman, 75, was found pinned under the vehicle. She was pulled out, and life-saving measures were attempted, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
On a History Note | Dugout Tavern in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI Remember the Dugout Tavern? This 1939 photo, courtesy the Washington County Historical Society, is of The Dugout Tavern on Fifth Avenue in downtown West Bend. Darold Hoelz, 96, of West Bend lived on the third floor of the same building that housed The Dugout; he was there from 1947 through 1951.
milwaukeemag.com
Special Report: How Staff Shortages Are Undermining Care at Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital
Dr. James Stoll got a call early one Saturday morning in September. One of his patients, who had recently returned home from a laminectomy – a procedure that involves removing bone spurs to alleviate pressure in the spine – was feeling disoriented and struggled to speak. Stoll, an orthopedic spinal surgeon, feared the man might be having a stroke and told him to go immediately to an emergency room in Kenosha, where the man lived. Once the patient was stabilized, two days later, he was transferred to Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s hospital in Milwaukee, where Stoll determined the patient needed to have the incision site cleaned as the surgeon believed it was infected.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine townhouse fire; $40K in damage; no injuries
RACINE, Wis. - Firefighters on Wednesday night, Dec. 28 responded to the scene of a residential fire on Southwood Drive near Admiralty Avenue in Racine. The call came in around 7:15 p.m. A tenant who had just returned home after work noticed smoke and discovered the fire. She evacuated her...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Check out The Barton House in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – The Barton House, 1800 Barton Avenue, is turning heads as owner Eric Schairer works to provide the best dining experience in West Bend and Washington County, WI. Washington County Insider on YouTube. Other days of the week are also becoming fan favorites at The Barton...
CBS 58
Whitefish Bay woman saves hawk from predicament with fox in backyard
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- What would you do if you if you found a hawk stuck in a fence in your backyard? That's just what happened to a volunteer from the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center, and luckily, she knew just what to do. The sharp-shinned hawk that Judith...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Rebecca Jane ‘Becky’ Steimle
RACINE — Rebecca Jane “Becky” Steimle, age 69, of Racine, cherished wife; beloved mom, and special grandma, passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, December 24, 2022. She was born in Racine on March 27, 1953, a daughter of the late Even and Donna (Lojeski) Rognerud.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Andy’s Drive-In to return early 2023, stays local with Kenosha resident at the helm
Andy’s Drive-In, a local staple since opening decades ago, will reopen early next year, with a lifelong Kenosha resident taking up the reins. Peter Sebetic, a lifelong Kenosha resident, bought the business, located at 2929 Roosevelt Road, in September, and has spent several months working on extensive renovations to the building. That includes work on the roof plumbing, and a complete remodeling of the interior.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee firefighter injured in south side house fire
A firefighter was injured Tuesday while battling a house fire near Milwaukee’s Lincoln Village neighborhood.The two-alarm fire near 6th Street and Arthur Avenue on the city’s south side started late in the afternoon. A WISN 12 News crew saw flames shooting out of the roof. Officials said the firefighter was sent to the hospital with minor injuries and is expected to be OK. A deputy chief on scene talked with WISN 12 News about the challenges of overcoming the cold.”Just to keep our personnel moving, warm. They get injured quicker when it gets cold outside. We keep them warm. We keep more personnel here on scene to assist them when they come out. So we keep them rotating. Helps us minimize injuries at best we can,” Deputy Chief Will Kowalski said. Fortunately, no one else was injured in the fire, but the house was heavily damaged by the fire and the water. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee OWI arrest on I-94; Grafton man's 4th offense
MILWAUKEE - A 54-year-old Grafton man was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence on I-94 in Milwaukee on Sunday, Dec. 25. Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol identified the man as Todd Roeder. The Waukesha County Communications Center received a complaint at 8:30 p.m. for a Chevrolet Silverado...
