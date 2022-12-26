Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raiders Derek Carr is benched; Proof that why moving on from Carr is Best for BusinessJames PatrickLas Vegas, NV
UFC Star SuspendedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Opinion: Benching Derek Carr was the right call for the RaidersEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donationsMaya DeviLas Vegas, NV
Craziest Nightlife in the World: Las VegasUjwal SharmaLas Vegas, NV
Related
Tri-City Herald
Titans-Cowboys Inactives
View the original article to see embedded media. Here are the inactives for Thursday's game between the Tennessee Titans (7-8) and the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) at Nissan Stadium. OLB Denico Autry, ILB Dylan Cole, CB Kristian Fulton, RB Derrick Henry, S Amani Hooker, RT Nicholas Petit-Frere, DT Jeffery Simmons and DB Josh Thompson.
Tri-City Herald
Joe Burrow or QB Josh Allen? Conman Skip Bayless Says ‘Not Even Close!’
The first thing a smart consumer of NFL content must understand when (hopefully accidentally) stumbling upon the poisonous TV work of Skip Bayless is that fraudulent "analyst'' doesn't know whether a football is pumped up or stuffed. Armed with that knowledge - the knowledge that Bayless possesses no knowledge -...
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Players Already Know Matt Canada is Fired
PITTSBURGH -- Apparently, the Pittsburgh Steelers already know Matt Canada's time with the team ends after the season. But one reporter says even the players are aware of the situation. The story of players understanding that the Steelers will move on from their offensive coordinator can go two ways. Either...
Tri-City Herald
Bills vs. Bengals Thursday Injury Report: Stefon Diggs OUT - Here’s Why
QB Josh Allen (elbow) - FULL. Diggs had just two catches for 26 yards in a season-worst performance in Saturday's 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears. It says a lot about the talent of the Bills offense that a blowout victory came easy in the second half without his contributions, but quarterback Josh Allen made it know that he needs to get his No. 1 receiver the ball.
Tri-City Herald
Answering Your Raiders Questions: Next QB?
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have the most passionate fans in professional sports. They are ravenous for information on their team, so I endeavor to answer some of your questions and emails each week. Hondo, if the Raiders season next year plays out as this one has, do you see...
Reports: Bears considering Big Ten head Kevin Warren for team president
December 30 - The Chicago Bears are strongly considering making Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as their next team president, multiple outlets reported Thursday. The Bears are seeking to replace longtime president and CEO Ted Phillips, 65, who previously announced he would retire at the end of the season.
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys at Titans: KaVontae Turpin to Set Wild Record - And Steal Thursday Night Spotlight?
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin had reasons to harbor aspirations of a great football career. And it's happening now, with one of the most "full'' pro football seasons ... ever. After a somewhat tumultuous run at TCU where he was cut from the team after legal troubles, Turpin was...
Seahawks coach made Garrett Wilson mistake while previewing Jets
One Seattle Seahawks assistant coach may have inadvertently given the New York Jets some bulletin board material with remarks he made Thursday. Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt made a strange gaffe when referring to Jets receiver Garrett Wilson, one of the league’s standout rookies. Hurtt was asked about potential competition between Seahawks rookie cornerback Tariq... The post Seahawks coach made Garrett Wilson mistake while previewing Jets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tri-City Herald
Calling It ‘Fluke,’ Packers Avoiding Week 1 Film vs. Vikings’ Jefferson
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In Week 1, the Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 23-7 as Justin Jefferson caught nine passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns. “I don’t really remember that game,” cornerback Rasul Douglas said. He saw no point in watching it to spark...
Tri-City Herald
Will Colts Consider (Another) QB Change?
The Indianapolis Colts went down meekly to the LA Chargers 20-3 on Monday Night Football. The Colts offense managed just 173 yards of offense, second worst of the season to the 121 yards on November 6th against the Patriots. After the game, interim coach Jeff Saturday was asked if he...
Tri-City Herald
Look: Sam Hubbard Returns to Practice After Missing Patriots Game With Calf Injury
CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard was back at practice on Thursday. The veteran suffered a calf injury in Week 15 that caused him to miss Cincinnati's 22-18 win over New England. Hubbard is having a career year. He leads the team with 6.5 sacks and his 57...
Tri-City Herald
Veteran NFL Defensive Back Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Retires As a Packer
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is hanging up his cleats and retiring as a member of the Packers. Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Thursday that the veteran safety intended to retire with the team he began his NFL journey. Clinton-Dix played in Green Bay from 2014 to ’18, recording 419 tackles, 14 interceptions, 38 pass deflections and three forced fumbles through 71 games while starting in 65 of those contests.
Bulls star throws shade at Grayson Allen after latest incident
Grayson Allen continues to be the most hated man in the Chicago area (among other places). The Milwaukee Bucks guard Allen was involved in another controversial incident during Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls. In the third quarter, Allen got jostled by Bulls forward Patrick Williams as he was trying to set a screen and... The post Bulls star throws shade at Grayson Allen after latest incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tri-City Herald
Will Lamar Jackson Practice and Play Vs. Steelers: ‘We’ll Just Have to See’
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh was coy about quarterback Lamar Jackson's availability to practice this week heading into the Week 17 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. “We’ll just have to see," he said about Jackson getting back on the practice field this week. The Ravens...
Tri-City Herald
UCLA Football OL Jon Gaines II Accepts NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Invite
As his collegiate career comes to a close, one Bruin has started to lay out a roadmap to the pros. UCLA football right guard Jon Gaines II has accepted an invitation to the 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, an annual showcase for graduating players with an interest in playing professionally. The event – which takes place on Jan. 28 – is a collegiate all-star game that will be played at the Rose Bowl, giving Gaines one last opportunity to play at the Bruins’ home stadium.
Tri-City Herald
How To Watch The Miami Heat At Denver Nuggets Friday, Injury Report, Starting Lineup Etc
VITALS: The Miami Heat and Nuggets meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, Denver swept the series and has currently won four-straight against Miami. The Heat are 34-36 all-time versus the Nuggets during the regular season, including 20-14 in home games and 14- 22 in road games.
Tri-City Herald
Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney Breaks Down His Friendship With Erik Spoelstra
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra had an extra fan in the stands for Wednesday's victory against the Los Angeles Lakers. Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney was in attendance because of his friendship with Spoelstra. Swinney is in South Florida to coach the Tigers this weekend in the Orange Bowl. “I...
Tri-City Herald
Will Dissly on IR with injury Seahawks haven’t seen before. So Jacob Hollister comes back
Will Dissly is a rugged native of Montana. Last week talking about games in cold weather, he talked about playing in 8 below zero as a middle-schooler, as if it was no big whoop. So, no, he doesn’t miss games because of minor or routine issues. His regular season...
Tri-City Herald
Giants Players Appreciate Brian Daboll’s Fiery Demeanor
Given the time an NFL team spends together throughout a season, it’s only natural for the environment to develop into a family-like atmosphere. At the head of the "family" is the head coach, who is hired mainly for the Xs and Os, but who also needs to be able to read the room and adjust accordingly—even if that means unloading a string of colorful language in the heat of the moment if they screw up.
Tri-City Herald
Previewing the San Francisco 49ers
At 6-9, the Las Vegas Raiders already slim playoff hopes are now all but extinguished, but they still have two games to close out the year on a more positive note. The downside is that both of those games are going to come against two teams who could end up in the Super Bowl, starting this Sunday with the San Francisco 49ers.
Comments / 0