As his collegiate career comes to a close, one Bruin has started to lay out a roadmap to the pros. UCLA football right guard Jon Gaines II has accepted an invitation to the 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, an annual showcase for graduating players with an interest in playing professionally. The event – which takes place on Jan. 28 – is a collegiate all-star game that will be played at the Rose Bowl, giving Gaines one last opportunity to play at the Bruins’ home stadium.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO