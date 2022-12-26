Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
31 years ago, a young mom went on a fake business trip and vanished. A month later, her husband developed "amnesia."Fatim HemrajBurlington, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Live events return to Kenosha, pandemic restrictions relax
The end to a host of pandemic-related restrictions had Kenosha County bursting out all over in 2022, with festivals, events and the phasing out of rules including mask requirements. In July, hordes of AMC vehicles descended upon the City of Kenosha for the 2022 Kenosha Homecoming Car Show. From Tuesday...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Jonathon H. Kressel
PLEASANT PRAIRIE—Jonathon H. Kressel, age 74, a resident of Pleasant Prairie, died Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Froedtert South St. Catherine’s. Born on December 30, 1947, in Kenosha he was the son of the late John and Shirley (Kulik) Kressel. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
WHILL Power Chairs Now Available at Access Elevator in Racine, Kenosha, Lake Geneva, Milwaukee, Appleton, Neenah, and the Surrounding Areas
Cudahy, WI — (ReleaseWire) — 12/27/2022 — Access Elevator, a leader in providing mobility and accessibility products, is pleased to feature a new line of mobility scooters that are light yet powerful in Racine, Kenosha, Lake Geneva, Milwaukee , Appleton, Neenah, and the surrounding areas. Access Elevator now offers a high-tech alternative to these old scooters with the WHILL power chairs with two different models and both boast incredible stats that puts other mobility scooters in the dust.
nbc15.com
Janesville grandmother creates escape room
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Most people get ready for the holidays by purchasing gifts or making delicious meals. But for one resident, the most wonderful time of the year took her to a whole new level - designing and constructing an escape room. “I just thought it would be a...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WISN
Southwest fiasco derails Wisconsin couple's 20th wedding anniversary celebration
MILWAUKEE — Excited to embark on an 11-day cruise leaving out of Fort Lauderdale to celebrate their 20th anniversary, Mukwonago's Kristine and James Schoolcraft made it as far as Baltimore on Christmas Day before their travel tribulations truly began. "We found out that the flight to Ft. Lauderdale was...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Photo of Dick’s Pizza brings back memories
West Bend, WI – Walk into Dooley’s restaurant, 315 N. Main Street in downtown West Bend, WI and you will see a couple of black-and-white photos to your left. Those photos from 1960 date to when Dick’s Pizza made its home at the location. One of the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Marcus Majestic Cinema reopens
WAUKESHA — Marcus Majestic Cinema, 770 Springdale Rd., Waukesha, is now open after maintenance issues caused it to close on Monday morning. Other Marcus theaters in the area include Movie Tavern in Brookfield, Marcus Ridge in New Berlin and Marcus Hillside in Delafield.
Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Ennis!
Ennis is a six month old mixed breed dog. Staff at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County say he’s really smart and very friendly!
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Andy’s Drive-In to return early 2023, stays local with Kenosha resident at the helm
Andy’s Drive-In, a local staple since opening decades ago, will reopen early next year, with a lifelong Kenosha resident taking up the reins. Peter Sebetic, a lifelong Kenosha resident, bought the business, located at 2929 Roosevelt Road, in September, and has spent several months working on extensive renovations to the building. That includes work on the roof plumbing, and a complete remodeling of the interior.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Mom of Pewaukee girl with terminal brain cancer provides update
PEWAUKEE — Delaney Krings is still fighting while enjoying Peppa Pig and having chocolate milk. Delaney turned 5 on Dec. 16 and a birthday parade was held in her honor. The little girl has terminal brain cancer. The family strived to make her final birthday special. Delaney, who loves Disney and Harry Potter, originally had a prognosis of 12 weeks, but a complication shortened it to six. On the For the Love of Delaney Facebook page there are many greetings from people around the country and internationally.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
New City of Kenosha tire disposal procedure requires disposal tickets
The City of Kenosha has a new procedure for vehicle tire drop-off or curbside collection, which will go into effect on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Citizens must purchase a $2 ticket for each tire (limit of four tires per person per day) on the city website www.kenosha.org/departments/public-works/waste-recycling. Tickets may be redeemed...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Check out The Barton House in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – The Barton House, 1800 Barton Avenue, is turning heads as owner Eric Schairer works to provide the best dining experience in West Bend and Washington County, WI. Washington County Insider on YouTube. Other days of the week are also becoming fan favorites at The Barton...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine County’s top stories of 2022, no. 6
RACINE — Da’Shontay “Day Day” King, who reportedly dropped a gun and was reaching for it, was shot and killed by a Racine police officer after fleeing a traffic stop in May. The incident was the no. 6 story of the year in Racine County for...
milwaukeemag.com
Special Report: How Staff Shortages Are Undermining Care at Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital
Dr. James Stoll got a call early one Saturday morning in September. One of his patients, who had recently returned home from a laminectomy – a procedure that involves removing bone spurs to alleviate pressure in the spine – was feeling disoriented and struggled to speak. Stoll, an orthopedic spinal surgeon, feared the man might be having a stroke and told him to go immediately to an emergency room in Kenosha, where the man lived. Once the patient was stabilized, two days later, he was transferred to Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s hospital in Milwaukee, where Stoll determined the patient needed to have the incision site cleaned as the surgeon believed it was infected.
Woman dies of ‘weather exposure’ outside of Kenosha assisted care center
MADISON, Wis. — An 89-year-old woman was found dead outside of a Kenosha assisted living center last week; local police said they believe she died of weather exposure. Kenosha police said in a statement shared Tuesday they were called to Parkside Manor around 7:45 a.m. the morning of Dec. 19 for a death investigation. When they arrived, they found the...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Madison organization founder explains the importance of Kwanzaa
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Monday is the first day of Kwanzaa, a seven-day celebration of African culture observed every year from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. In Madison, two events at the Fountain of Life Covenant Church. “It’s really about family, its really about historical things or what black...
CBS 58
Whitefish Bay woman saves hawk from predicament with fox in backyard
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- What would you do if you if you found a hawk stuck in a fence in your backyard? That's just what happened to a volunteer from the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center, and luckily, she knew just what to do. The sharp-shinned hawk that Judith...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha County Public Health providing $5 radon test kits in trade for nonperishable food donation – West of the I
Kenosha County Public Health is offering $5 radon test kits throughout January — Radon Action Month — to anyone who donates a nonperishable food item. There is a limit of one kit per person. All food donations will go to local food pantries. “This is a great opportunity...
