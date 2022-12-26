ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots TE Hunter Henry gets great update on knee injury

By Danny Jaillet
 3 days ago
The New England Patriots received a positive update on the health of tight end Hunter Henry on Monday, following the knee injury he suffered after playing only three snaps against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The tight end is considered day-to-day with the injury and could play Sunday, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The tight end has taken a bit of a step back statistically in 2021. He has recorded 30 catches for 415 yards and two touchdowns. His best game in terms of statistics came against the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving, when he caught three passes for 63 yards and a touchdown, while averaging 21 yards per reception. A 37-yard grab was his longest of the evening.

New England has a difficult final stretch against the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills to end the 2023 regular season. So Henry’s health will be very important as the team hopes to sneak in through the backdoor of the playoffs.

