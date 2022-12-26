Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Warren donated $1 million to Abbott's campaign, then O'Rourke alleged it amounted to bribery. Now he's being suedVictorTexas State
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In BusinessMadocWatauga, TX
Dallas Flight Attendant Pleads Guilty to Drug ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Bills vs. Bengals Thursday Injury Report: Stefon Diggs OUT - Here’s Why
QB Josh Allen (elbow) - FULL. Diggs had just two catches for 26 yards in a season-worst performance in Saturday's 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears. It says a lot about the talent of the Bills offense that a blowout victory came easy in the second half without his contributions, but quarterback Josh Allen made it know that he needs to get his No. 1 receiver the ball.
Joe Burrow or QB Josh Allen? Conman Skip Bayless Says ‘Not Even Close!’
The first thing a smart consumer of NFL content must understand when (hopefully accidentally) stumbling upon the poisonous TV work of Skip Bayless is that fraudulent "analyst'' doesn't know whether a football is pumped up or stuffed. Armed with that knowledge - the knowledge that Bayless possesses no knowledge -...
Steelers Players Already Know Matt Canada is Fired
PITTSBURGH -- Apparently, the Pittsburgh Steelers already know Matt Canada's time with the team ends after the season. But one reporter says even the players are aware of the situation. The story of players understanding that the Steelers will move on from their offensive coordinator can go two ways. Either...
Titans-Cowboys Inactives
View the original article to see embedded media. Here are the inactives for Thursday's game between the Tennessee Titans (7-8) and the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) at Nissan Stadium. OLB Denico Autry, ILB Dylan Cole, CB Kristian Fulton, RB Derrick Henry, S Amani Hooker, RT Nicholas Petit-Frere, DT Jeffery Simmons and DB Josh Thompson.
Will Colts Consider (Another) QB Change?
The Indianapolis Colts went down meekly to the LA Chargers 20-3 on Monday Night Football. The Colts offense managed just 173 yards of offense, second worst of the season to the 121 yards on November 6th against the Patriots. After the game, interim coach Jeff Saturday was asked if he...
Calling It ‘Fluke,’ Packers Avoiding Week 1 Film vs. Vikings’ Jefferson
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In Week 1, the Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 23-7 as Justin Jefferson caught nine passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns. “I don’t really remember that game,” cornerback Rasul Douglas said. He saw no point in watching it to spark...
Bills at Bengals Preview: Josh Allen, Joe Burrow Battle for AFC No. 1 Seed
In a highly-anticipated matchup, the Buffalo Bills travel to face the Cincinnati Bengals in prime time on Monday night with the top seed in the AFC on the line. Fresh off clinching their third consecutive AFC East title, the Bills need a win over the Bengals to keep their hopes of the No. 1 seed and first-round bye alive.
Advice From A Former NBA Star Is What Led To Jimmy Butler’s Defensive Tenacity
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has long been known for his scrappy defensive play. After recording his second six-steal game of the season against the Los Angeles Lakers, Butler was asked about his knack for making defensive plays. He said he learned it during his early days with the Chicago Bulls while being teammates with Richard "Rip" Hamilton.
Will Lamar Jackson Practice and Play Vs. Steelers: ‘We’ll Just Have to See’
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh was coy about quarterback Lamar Jackson's availability to practice this week heading into the Week 17 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. “We’ll just have to see," he said about Jackson getting back on the practice field this week. The Ravens...
Look: Sam Hubbard Returns to Practice After Missing Patriots Game With Calf Injury
CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard was back at practice on Thursday. The veteran suffered a calf injury in Week 15 that caused him to miss Cincinnati's 22-18 win over New England. Hubbard is having a career year. He leads the team with 6.5 sacks and his 57...
Bills ‘The Team to Beat,’ Says Bengals WR Tee Higgins
The Cincinnati Bengals have every reason to be confident headed into Monday night's meeting with the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium. Winners of seven straight, the Bengals (11-4) are arguably the hottest squad in the league and once again look like the team that made a stellar run to the Super Bowl last season.
Veteran NFL Defensive Back Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Retires As a Packer
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is hanging up his cleats and retiring as a member of the Packers. Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Thursday that the veteran safety intended to retire with the team he began his NFL journey. Clinton-Dix played in Green Bay from 2014 to ’18, recording 419 tackles, 14 interceptions, 38 pass deflections and three forced fumbles through 71 games while starting in 65 of those contests.
Mavs vs. Knicks Preview: Dallas Seeks 4-Game Win Streak; Jalen Brunson OUT
Riding a three-game win streak and a satisfying 124-115 Christmas Day victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, the Dallas Mavericks look to keep things rolling at American Airlines Center on Tuesday night as they take on the New York Knicks for the second time this season. Luka Doncic and Tim...
Will Dissly on IR with injury Seahawks haven’t seen before. So Jacob Hollister comes back
Will Dissly is a rugged native of Montana. Last week talking about games in cold weather, he talked about playing in 8 below zero as a middle-schooler, as if it was no big whoop. So, no, he doesn’t miss games because of minor or routine issues. His regular season...
Giants Week 17 Injury Report: Jackson, Ojulari Limited to Start Week
New York Giants outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, who suffered a sprained ankle in last week's game against the Vikings, was limited in Wednesday's practice. Ojulari told reporters after the game that he didn't think his latest injury was that bad and that he was optimistic it wouldn't cause him to miss much time ahead of the Giants' "win and in" game this weekend against the Indianapolis Colts.
Giants Players Appreciate Brian Daboll’s Fiery Demeanor
Given the time an NFL team spends together throughout a season, it’s only natural for the environment to develop into a family-like atmosphere. At the head of the "family" is the head coach, who is hired mainly for the Xs and Os, but who also needs to be able to read the room and adjust accordingly—even if that means unloading a string of colorful language in the heat of the moment if they screw up.
Lakers Rumors: NBA Writer Calls for LA to Trade Russell Westbrook
Paying $47.1 million for someone to come off the bench is never the ideal move. However, it's clear the Lakers look better with Russell Westbrook being utilized in his sixth man role. Westbrook has recored three triple-doubles on the season and has averaged 14.6 points, 7.5 assists and 6.1 rebounds...
UCLA Football OL Jon Gaines II Accepts NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Invite
As his collegiate career comes to a close, one Bruin has started to lay out a roadmap to the pros. UCLA football right guard Jon Gaines II has accepted an invitation to the 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, an annual showcase for graduating players with an interest in playing professionally. The event – which takes place on Jan. 28 – is a collegiate all-star game that will be played at the Rose Bowl, giving Gaines one last opportunity to play at the Bruins’ home stadium.
Previewing the San Francisco 49ers
At 6-9, the Las Vegas Raiders already slim playoff hopes are now all but extinguished, but they still have two games to close out the year on a more positive note. The downside is that both of those games are going to come against two teams who could end up in the Super Bowl, starting this Sunday with the San Francisco 49ers.
Ohio State May Be the Underdog, but It Has a Lot to Prove
Ohio State has its normal wardrobe that rarely deviates. Then it makes the College Football Playoff and gets to dress up as an underdog. This is the Buckeyes’ Halloween, the one time when they can step out of Big Ten behemoth character. They have been favored in 98 of...
