Former attorney turned legal marketer honored for helping end lengthy police standoff in Highland Park

Police had responded to 14 domestic incidents involving Kisliak family before Buffalo Grove murder-suicide
Police responded to 14 different 911 calls for domestic incidents involving the Kisliak family before a murder-suicide that left five dead, including two children, in Buffalo Grove, records show. The Buffalo Grove Police Department had responded on November 30 to a well-being check on a woman in the 2800 block...
27-year-old man shot and killed at laundromat in Oak Park
Oak Park police responded to a call of shots fired after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night at 14 Chicago Avenue, a laundromat according to Google Maps. Officers found a man in the rear of the facility shot multiple times.
Reports detail police interaction with family before murder-suicide
One month after five family members died in a Buffalo Grove home, the village has released documents detailing a string of domestic-related calls to police leading up to that murder-suicide.
fox32chicago.com
Gunman opens fire on group of people standing in gas station parking lot on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Three people were wounded after a gunman opened fire in a gas station parking lot Wednesday night. At about 9:51 p.m., several people were standing in the parking lot of a gas station in the 5100 block of West Madison when an occupant in a dark-colored SUV fired shots, police said.
fox32chicago.com
City of Chicago to sell off 2,000 vacant lots on South and West sides for fraction of value
CHICAGO - Six years ago, Mekazin Alexander bought a 6,000-square-foot lot several houses down from where she owns a home in Englewood. She bought the lot as part of Large Lots, a program initially spearheaded by Englewood residents and adapted by the city in 2015. Alexander turned the unkempt lot...
cwbchicago.com
3 arrested after group badly beats man on Loop Red Line platform, Chicago police say
Chicago — Three suspects are in custody after a group of people beat and stomped on a man on the Monroe Red Line platform Wednesday evening, Chicago police said. A CTA surveillance camera operator recognized the group as a collection of troublemakers who frequent the Red Line, particularly downtown, at night. Fights involving the group were reported at the Roosevelt and Harrison stations less than 20 minutes before the man was attacked at Jackson, according to CPD radio transmissions.
Chicago police: Shots fired after car slams into semi in South Loop
Shots were fired after a crash involving a semi-truck in the South Loop Thursday morning, Chicago police said.
Convicted felon arrested for allegedly possessing rifle, shotgun and drugs in McHenry County
A Wisconsin man, who is a convicted felon, was arrested after he was allegedly found with cocaine, a rifle and a shotgun in McHenry County, court records show. Ernest R. Slavik IV, 46, of Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, three counts of felon in possession of a […]
cwbchicago.com
Driver OK after being shot at in Lincoln Park, Chicago police say
A driver escaped injury when a gunman shot at him from another vehicle near DePaul University’s campus in Lincoln Park on Tuesday evening, Chicago police said. The 26-year-old was driving in the 2100 block of North Sheffield when a passenger shot at him from a white Lexus around 9:47 p.m. Police said four or five shots were fired, but no injuries were reported.
Waukegan man arrested after allegedly cheating while gambling at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines
Police arrested a Waukegan man after they say he cheated while gambling at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, leading to him winning when he was actually losing. The Des Plaines Police Department said they responded on Friday to the Rivers Casino, 3000 South River Road in Des Plaines, for a report of a theft.
cwbchicago.com
Gunmen rob, carjack group inside Streeterville parking garage
Chicago — Four men were robbed and carjacked by a group of offenders inside a Streeterville parking garage on Wednesday evening, according to Chicago police. One of the victims was pistol-whipped, but no other injuries were reported. The victims were walking toward their car on the fourth floor of...
Chicago crime: At least $9K in donations stolen from St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, police say
"It's a big loss for the church," said Father Christopher Robinson. "Christmas is one of our biggest days."
Coroner identifies 47-year-old man who was beaten to death allegedly by his brother in Gurnee
The coroner has released the identity of a 47-year-old man who was killed after prosecutors say his brother beat him to death during a verbal argument on Christmas Day in Gurnee. An autopsy performed Tuesday showed that Brandon Biron-Bomis, 47, of Glencoe, suffered trauma but a final cause of death...
walls102.com
Two charged in Tri-DENT methamphetamine investigation
OTTAWA – Two people are facing drug charges after a Tri-DENT investigation into methamphetamine sales on Tuesday. The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team say they took 33-year-old Jorge Esparza-Ortega of Ottawa and 35-year-old Maria L. Myers of Romeoville into custody after they allegedly delivered approximately 60 grams of purported methamphetamine. Both were taken to the LaSalle County Jail and are being held on a $1 million dollars bond.
Man killed in Waukegan sports bar shooting ID'd by coroner
Investigators are speaking with a person of interest, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Gresham shooting leaves man wounded
CHICAGO - A man was shot on a sidewalk Wednesday night in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 45-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 10:52 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Hermitage Avenue when someone started shooting, according to Chicago police. The man suffered a gunshot...
fox32chicago.com
Gunman gets out of truck and open fires on driver in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the neck Tuesday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The 19-year-old was driving around 11:39 p.m. in the 800 block of North Karlov Avenue when a red truck in front of him stopped abruptly and someone got out and started shooting at him, police said.
Authorities release identity of Zion man who was shot and killed at Stretch’s Bar and Grill in Waukegan
Authorities have identified the 23-year-old man who was fatally shot in the chest during a shooting that left a second man wounded at Stretch’s Sports Bar and Grill in Waukegan on Christmas Eve. An autopsy performed Tuesday showed that Anthony Pedroza, 23, of Zion, died as a result of a gunshot wound to the chest, […]
Police search for man who followed teen girl from Walmart in Mount Prospect
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Mount Prospect were searching Tuesday night for a man who followed a 15-year-old girl from a Walmart.Around 3 p.m. Monday, the teenage girl was shopping alone in the self-checkout line of the Walmart at 930 Mount Prospect Plaza, police said. The girl noticed man in a black trench coat and a black hat standing behind her in line.The girl left the Walmart and began walking along eastbound Centennial Drive – which is behind the shopping center, police said. As she walked, she noticed the man in the trench coat walking about 10 feet behind her.The man rapidly came up to the girl and reached for the bag she was carrying, police said. The girl held onto her bag and ran off, and the man did not follow her, police said.The man did not say anything to the girl.Surveillance footage from the Walmart showed the man was white, with short hair and a mustache, wearing a long black coat and a black baseball cap. No car is known to be involved.Anyone with information is asked to call the Mount Prospect Police Investigations Section at (847) 870-5654.
$5 million bond for man charged with murdering his own brother by ‘pummeling him’ in Gurnee
A man is being held on a $5 million bond after prosecutors say he “pummeled” his brother to death during a verbal argument at a home in Gurnee on Christmas Day. Kevin N. Biron-Bomis, 50, of Gurnee, was charged with one count of first-degree murder. Lake County Assistant State’s Attorney Stephen Scheller said officers responded […]
