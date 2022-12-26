Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Christmas Village 2022JoJo's Cup of MochaPhiladelphia, PA
7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible CityTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
5 Best Pizza Places in PhiladelphiaBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DelawareTed RiversDelaware State
Tripadvisor reviewers rated this Pennsylvania restaurant one of "the best of the best" for casual diningEllen Eastwood
Related
morethanthecurve.com
New physical therapy clinic in Conshohocken led by Plymouth Whitemarsh High School graduate
Plymouth Whitemarsh High School graduate, Lafayette Hill native, and current Conshohocken resident Dr. Tyler Sauder, PT, DPT, TPI, is the Clinic Director and Physical Therapist of the recently opened Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy at 1032 East Hector Street in Conshohocken (Whitemarsh Township). “I am super excited to serve the community...
These Two Montco Eateries Are Among Best Spots to Grab Mexican Food
El Primo in Norristown and Coyote Crossing in Conshohocken are among the best spots in the Philadelphia region to eat Mexican food. You can rarely go wrong with Mexican food, but there are always eateries that stand out and offer that extra zing to your taste buds. Among such restaurants...
A new major trail is opening in Montgomery County this winter — with other trail projects in the pipeline
Montgomery County officials are moving forward with two major trail projects that will make it easier for folks to travel through the county on foot or bicycle. “It really contributes to the quality of life for our residents, whether it’s in the form of recreation or as a commuting resource,” said Bill Hartman, the county’s trails and open space planning manager.
Here are the First Sketches of a New Luxury Development Planned for Newtown Township
The new project will provide housing for residents of all ages.Photo byKRE Group. A new luxury apartment complex is set to be built in a popular Bucks County township, and sketches of the project have just been released. Jeff Werner wrote about the new development for the Newtown, PA Patch.
thisislowermerion.com
Another Dozen Dandy Dining Spots – Main Line Restaurants You Should Know About
Volume 2, presented in “geographic” order, from Malvern to Bala Cynwyd. For your dining pleasure, we present five different restaurants with a variety of Asian styles, two places for Italian food, an Israeli restaurant, two good spots for brunch, some high-end fine dining (literally – it’s got a great river view) and a “saloon” with an excellent beer selection, and good bar food.
In 2018: Some of the Region’s Best Pasta was Found Right Here in Delco at These Two Italian Restaurants
Those craving some exceptional pasta don’t have to travel far to indulge their appetite, as two Italian restaurants in Delaware County offer some of the best pasta in the Philadelphia area, writes Sinead Cummings for PhillyVoice. In honor of National Pasta Day on Oct. 17, PhillyVoice compiled a list...
Neshaminy Mall’s Pop-Up Ice Skating Rink Has Become a Hit Amongst Locals and Visitors
After opening in the middle of the month, an ice skating rink in Bucks County has proven to be a huge success for visitors to a local mall. Staff writers for the Bucks County Courier Times wrote about the fun pop-up. Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem recently opened a pop-up ice...
phillyvoice.com
Schuylkill Yards to open new food hall inside Bulletin Building next fall
A new food hall at Schuylkill Yards will open next fall inside the one-time home of the Philadelphia Bulletin newspaper, now a renovated office and lab space that fronts Drexel Square across from 30th Street Station. Urbanspace, a New York-based company, will bring 16 vendors to the four-story building at...
A Delaware County Home Made 2022 List of Attention-Grabbers
The home that was for sale at 408 Barbara Lane in Bryn MawrPhoto byKurfiss Sotheby's International Realty. The housing market in 2022 came in like a lion and went out like a lamb but that didn’t stop people from checking out the wealthiest properties around, including one in Delaware County, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal.
WFMZ-TV Online
Beloved farm market and country store in Northampton County to find new home in 2023
UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A longtime spot for local eggs, produce and livestock feed in the Slate Belt will have a new home in the new year. Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store selling local food, home decor, lawn and garden supplies and more, on Dec. 24 held its "official last day" of business at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, owner Sarah Gately-Wilson said.
Looking to Live in Sellersville Borough? Local Builders Are Developing the Area with New Homes
A Bucks County borough is working with local builders to create new homes for people looking for a great place to live. James McGinnis wrote about he recent developments for the Bucks County Courier Times. Sellersville Borough has seen several developments being built recently. Among them is the Sellersville Senior...
Power restored after PECO substation fire in Bryn Mawr
More than 1,000 customers lost power Wednesday following a fire in a PECO substation in Bryn Mawr.
morethanthecurve.com
Support Local Journalism with a Subscription to MoreThanTheCurve.com
Since 2009, MoreThanTheCurve.com has strived to bring you everything happening in Conshohocken, West Conshohocken, Lafayette Hill, and Plymouth Meeting. We cover the latest local news, combined with a mix of other content to keep you informed and entertained. We have done this while not implementing a paywall, which many local publications have moved behind.
Rebellious suburban Philly residents take novel legal approach to thwart sewer system sale
An uprising by a Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, town’s residents who are unhappy about the privatization of their town’s sewer system moved into uncharted territory this month with the creation of a panel to rewrite the town’s governing charter to block the sale of the town’s wastewater utility.
Neotraditional in Gladwyne with a Fantastic Riverside Location on the Schuylkill River Hits the Market
Photo byPhiladelphia Magazine. A neotraditional riverside house in Gladwyne boasts a fantastic location and many amenities, most of which have yet to be used, writes Sandy Smith for the Philadelphia Magazine.
The Mummers and a Pottstown Distillery Step Out Together for Hard Iced Tea Brand
The Mummers are branching out into the adult beverage industry with a hard iced tea produced in collaboration with a Pottstown distillery. When Mummers’ Fancy Brigade Division members thought of launching a branded, seasonal hard iced tea, they chose to work with Pottstown’s Kiki Vodka to produce it. Ximena Conde reported on the collaboration in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Owner hopes to sell East Allentown sports bar. Until then, it’s ‘business as usual,’ posting states.
A popular family restaurant and sports bar in East Allentown has been on the sales block for years. But until there’s a definite buyer, it’ll be “business as usual,” the owner of Stahley’s Cellarette recently posted on social media. Stahley’s, 1824-26 Hanover Ave., is listed...
fox29.com
Power restored to PECO customers after fire at electrical substation in Delaware County
BRYN MAWR, Pa. - A spokesperson for PECO says power has been restored to customers after a fire at an electrical substation impacted hundreds. Firefighters were called to the power station on Haverford and County Line roads around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. PECO says at one point roughly 1300 customers were...
Expect more lanes — and traffic — as U.S. 1 and I-95 reconstruction projects continue in 2023
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. For suburban travelers of U.S. Route 1 and I-95, the new year will bring in wider lanes — and more traffic delays — as the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation continues reconstruction in Bucks, Chester, and Delaware counties.
NBC Philadelphia
Churches Say Pottstown Officials Stopped Them From Helping the Needy
Three churches say Pottstown officials have stopped them from offering shelter, meals and help to those experiencing poverty. The non-profit Beacon of Hope has been running a temporary shelter in the basement of Saint Paul’s Church in Pottstown for the past two years, giving hot meals, warm clothes and a place to stay for those who have nowhere to go.
Comments / 0