Conshohocken, PA

WHYY

A new major trail is opening in Montgomery County this winter — with other trail projects in the pipeline

Montgomery County officials are moving forward with two major trail projects that will make it easier for folks to travel through the county on foot or bicycle. “It really contributes to the quality of life for our residents, whether it’s in the form of recreation or as a commuting resource,” said Bill Hartman, the county’s trails and open space planning manager.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
thisislowermerion.com

Another Dozen Dandy Dining Spots – Main Line Restaurants You Should Know About

Volume 2, presented in “geographic” order, from Malvern to Bala Cynwyd. For your dining pleasure, we present five different restaurants with a variety of Asian styles, two places for Italian food, an Israeli restaurant, two good spots for brunch, some high-end fine dining (literally – it’s got a great river view) and a “saloon” with an excellent beer selection, and good bar food.
MALVERN, PA
DELCO.Today

A Delaware County Home Made 2022 List of Attention-Grabbers

The home that was for sale at 408 Barbara Lane in Bryn MawrPhoto byKurfiss Sotheby's International Realty. The housing market in 2022 came in like a lion and went out like a lamb but that didn’t stop people from checking out the wealthiest properties around, including one in Delaware County, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Beloved farm market and country store in Northampton County to find new home in 2023

UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A longtime spot for local eggs, produce and livestock feed in the Slate Belt will have a new home in the new year. Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store selling local food, home decor, lawn and garden supplies and more, on Dec. 24 held its "official last day" of business at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, owner Sarah Gately-Wilson said.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
MONTCO.Today

The Mummers and a Pottstown Distillery Step Out Together for Hard Iced Tea Brand

The Mummers are branching out into the adult beverage industry with a hard iced tea produced in collaboration with a Pottstown distillery. When Mummers’ Fancy Brigade Division members thought of launching a branded, seasonal hard iced tea, they chose to work with Pottstown’s Kiki Vodka to produce it. Ximena Conde reported on the collaboration in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Expect more lanes — and traffic — as U.S. 1 and I-95 reconstruction projects continue in 2023

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. For suburban travelers of U.S. Route 1 and I-95, the new year will bring in wider lanes — and more traffic delays — as the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation continues reconstruction in Bucks, Chester, and Delaware counties.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Churches Say Pottstown Officials Stopped Them From Helping the Needy

Three churches say Pottstown officials have stopped them from offering shelter, meals and help to those experiencing poverty. The non-profit Beacon of Hope has been running a temporary shelter in the basement of Saint Paul’s Church in Pottstown for the past two years, giving hot meals, warm clothes and a place to stay for those who have nowhere to go.
POTTSTOWN, PA

