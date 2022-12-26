Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
What’s Happening with the Carmel Clay School Board Race Should Terrify EveryoneyaqianCarmel, IN
Indianapolis Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan AgainOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Best restaurant in Indiana, according to the mayor of Flavortown
INDIANAPOLIS — With more than 400 “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” episodes under his (probably studded) belt, Guy Fieri has unleashed “Flavortown” in virtually every corner of the United States. But with so many dining destinations, how do you single out the best of the best? Luckily, Mashed has rounded up what they’re calling the tastiest […]
WISH-TV
Actor Kirk Cameron reads new book at Indianapolis Public Library
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A crowd of thousands packed into the Indianapolis Public Library in order to hear Christian actor and author Kirk Cameron read his new book “As You Grow.”. The reading comes just a week after Cameron claimed in an open letter that he was denied a...
WISH-TV
Celebrate New Year’s Eve with comedian Steve Hytner
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You may remember him as Kenny Bania on “Seinfield” or seen him on “CSI,” “Friends,” and so much more! He’s a comedian, actor, and producer. Steve Hytner will be at the Irving Theater this coming weekend!. Hytner joined “All...
WISH-TV
Pet Pals TV: ‘Hoosier feathered friends’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of Pet Pals TV, was joined by videographer and reporter, Barney Wood, to talk about our “Hoosier feathered friends.”
cbs4indy.com
Video: Different angle of Indy frozen canal driver
John Bowing of Indianapolis captured this angle of the car seen driving on the frozen canal in downtown Indianapolis late in the evening on Christmas Day. Video: Different angle of Indy frozen canal driver. John Bowing of Indianapolis captured this angle of the car seen driving on the frozen canal...
Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America
Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
This Is The Best Restaurant In Indiana, According To Guy Fieri
This is the best restaurant in Indiana featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives."
WISH-TV
Three winter events to enjoy in Carmel, Indiana
It is time to gather your friends and family to experience all that the City of Carmel has to offer this winter! Melanie Brewer, Senior Project Manager, Community Relations and Economic Development for City of Carmel, joined us today to talk about the events. The Festival of Ice on January...
WISH-TV
Delicious fried chicken dishes from Chicken Scratch Indy
Chef Tia Harrison from Chicken Scratch Indy joined us today to whip up fried chicken pasta alfredo and honey hot chicken mac fries. You can learn more about Chicken Scratch Indy and order food here. The restaurant is located at 5308 Keystone Ave in Indianapolis.
Video Captures Indy Woman Driving and Crashing Into Frozen Canal
A woman was caught on video driving and then crashing into a partially frozen canal in downtown Indianapolis on Christmas day. Around 11 p.m. on Christmas night, there were a few people ice skating on the canal when a car rolled by at about 30 miles per hour. Soon after the video was taken, nearby residents were pulling the 33-year-old woman from her mostly submerged vehicle.
cbs4indy.com
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One Powerball ticket sold in the Hoosier state is worth $50,000. Hoosier Lottery officials confirmed a ticket matching four out of the five numbers and the Powerball was sold in Saturday night’s jackpot drawing worth $186 million. The $50,000 winning ticket was bought in Gary, Indiana...
bestattractions.org
Charming places to visit in Indianapolis, Indiana
Indianapolis, Indiana, has a lot of things to offer visitors. Whether you are a history buff or a nature lover, there is a place for you in Indiana. There are historical monuments, parks, and museums among the many places to visit in Indianapolis. There are also tons of things to do in Indianapolis for kids. So whether planning a family getaway or just visiting the city for the day, you will find something fun.
WIBC.com
Arrest Made In 2021 Downtown Indy Murder
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A homeless Indianapolis man charged with the death of a man found severely beaten near Monument Circle in 2021 beat the victim with a brick and stomped on his head, court papers say. Markeiss Armstrong, 39, was arrested Thursday for the September 2021 murder of 34-year-old...
WISH-TV
Parents rush to find alternate schools after charter facility announces closing
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Heartbreak came to families after HIM by HER Charter Collegiate School for the Arts announced Wednesday it will be closing. Parents have a few weeks to find a somewhere else for their children to go to school and fear their families are losing a much-needed resource and safe space. Parents say the school reflected the neighborhood, and, for some, switching will be just about too much to bear.
bcdemocrat.com
BROWN COUNTY FALLEN: Navy machinist from Brown County dies after ship struck by German torpedo
Before the United States entered World War II and despite the preponderance of isolationist leanings across the country, congress passed the Selective Training and Service Act of 1940 authorizing a draft. This was the first peacetime draft in U. S. history. By October 1940, all men between the ages of...
wrtv.com
Child shot Wednesday night during drive-by shooting on Indianapolis' east side
INDIANAPOLIS — An 8-year-old girl was shot inside a house Wednesday night, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Police responded to the 4200 block of E. Washington Street around 9 p.m. Family told IMPD the shot came from outside the home. The girl was shot in the leg...
Lack of heat at Downtown Indianapolis apartment complex concerns residents
When WRTV walked into the leasing office, the temperature was in the 50's. Some residents say it's the same for their apartment units.
Canceled flight leaves Indy father and daughter stranded in Orlando, costing thousands
INDIANAPOLIS — Across the country and right here in Indy, Hoosiers are trying to get to their destinations after massive flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines. According to FlightAware, 40 SWA flights going in or out of the Indianapolis International Airport were canceled Wednesday. One Indianapolis father and daughter are stuck in Orlando now after their […]
WBUR
In this Indiana suburb school board election, the red wave didn't materialize
In November, anti-critical race theory and pro-parental rights groups made a push to win seats on school boards around the country. But the election results were mixed for these conservative candidates during the midterm elections. Lee Gaines of WFYI takes a look at a school district in suburban Indianapolis where...
WISH-TV
4 skaters rescue driver who plunges into ice on Indianapolis canal
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four ice skaters saved the woman who drove her car on the frozen canal Christmas day but they refuse to call themselves heroes. Biankia Gleason crashed through the ice closer to the southern end of the canal after driving her car onto the ice. She was lucky the four bystanders quickly jumped into action and rescued her from the sinking car.
