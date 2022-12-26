An alleged carjacking early in the evening on Christmas Day led to the arrest of a Leesburg man in Fruitland Park. Fruitland Park officers were dispatched to the Trinity Assembly Church at 6:19 p.m. regarding the theft of a car. On the way to the church, an officer saw a blue Pontiac which had crashed into some blueberry bushes near the intersection of County Road 468 and Urick Street. The officer saw that the street sign was bent over and that a telephone pole was knocked in half with the top half still being held up by wires. After finding no one in the Pontiac, the officers went to the church, where they made contact with the owner of the Pontiac.

