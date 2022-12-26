Read full article on original website
Related
alachuachronicle.com
Jail Booking Log, December 28
The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
Citrus County Chronicle
Stolen tractor recovered by Levy County Sheriff's Office detectives
DUNNELLON — An investigation into a stolen John Deere front end loader that was taken from a job site in Dunnellon recently came to a close with an arrest being made. According to a news release by Levy County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Tummond, detectives were first notified that the machine had been stolen from the job site on Dec. 14. They found that the tractor may have been hidden in the Morriston area of Levy County.
Citrus County Chronicle
CCSO charges juvenile in shooting incident
A juvenile was arrested on a charge of felony aggravated battery in connection to a shooting in the early morning hours of Monday, Dec. 26, at a residence in Hernando, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman. The sheriff’s office did not release the person's age or name...
ocala-news.com
Man driving stolen semi-truck arrested after hitting unoccupied OPD patrol car, fleeing scene
A 45-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of hitting an unoccupied Ocala Police Department patrol vehicle with a stolen semi-truck and fleeing the scene. According to OPD, on Monday, December 26, at around 5:15 p.m., a semi-truck that was reported stolen out of Georgia struck an unoccupied patrol vehicle near the 1300 block of SE 17th Street in Ocala. The driver of the semi-truck was identified as Edward Dial.
leesburg-news.com
Christmas Day carjacking leads to Leesburg man’s arrest
An alleged carjacking early in the evening on Christmas Day led to the arrest of a Leesburg man in Fruitland Park. Fruitland Park officers were dispatched to the Trinity Assembly Church at 6:19 p.m. regarding the theft of a car. On the way to the church, an officer saw a blue Pontiac which had crashed into some blueberry bushes near the intersection of County Road 468 and Urick Street. The officer saw that the street sign was bent over and that a telephone pole was knocked in half with the top half still being held up by wires. After finding no one in the Pontiac, the officers went to the church, where they made contact with the owner of the Pontiac.
ocala-news.com
Two Belleview men jailed after attempting to get rid of stolen vehicle
Two men from Belleview were arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after they attempted to get rid of a stolen vehicle. On Tuesday, an MCSO corporal responded to the 11300 block of SE 40th Avenue in Belleview in reference to a stolen vehicle. A male reportee had contacted the sheriff’s office to advise that a stolen vehicle was located on his property.
villages-news.com
Suspect apprehended after foot chase at Mulberry Grove Plaza
A suspect was apprehended after a foot chase at Mulberry Grove Plaza in The Villages. A white Chevy van was spotted at about 5 p.m. Monday at the gas pumps at the Circle K when a Marion County sheriff’s deputy ran the van’s license plate and discovered that on Christmas Day it had been reported stolen to the Eustis Police Department. A man standing near the van, later identified as 31-year-old Craig Austin Campbell of Weirsdale, took off running toward The Club Health and Rehabilitation Center, according to the arrest report.
WCJB
Man taken into custody after hitting a Ocala Police patrol car with a stolen semi truck
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is accused of hitting an off-duty patrol vehicle with a stolen semi truck. Ocala Police officers say Edward Dial, 45, hit a Ocala Police patrol car Monday afternoon near Southeast 17th Street. Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies chased the vehicle across Marion, Lake,...
villages-news.com
Suspected shoplifter arrested on Christmas Eve at Best Buy
A suspected shoplifter was arrested on Christmas Eve at Best Buy. Brandi Nicole McLeod, 44, of Lake Panasoffkee, was tracked down at about 6 p.m. in a vehicle near Kohl’s, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Officers began searching for her after Best Buy employees reported she’d left the store with stolen merchandise, including a Boost mobile Samsung phone, a white portable speaker and a black Galaxy S22 phone case with a total value of $297.97.
Citrus County Chronicle
Beverly Hills man dead after domestic shooting; woman in custody
One Beverly Hills man is dead and a female suspect is in custody, a Citrus County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman said. The man, 44, was shot in the head, said CCSO spokeswoman Brittney Carman. The female, 20, was taken to the Citrus County Emergency Operations Center for an interview and to collect forensics.
WCJB
Getaway driver in deadly Gainesville home invasion robbery sentenced
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman who prosecutors say acted as the getaway driver in a deadly Gainesville home invasion robbery has reached a plea deal. Tiara Luckie, 30, pleaded no contest to being an accessory to second-degree murder after the fact. She has been sentenced to 15 years of probation and mental health treatment under the terms of the agreement.
villages-news.com
Summerfield woman caught on video taking dipping in pool before stealing bicycles
A Summerfield woman was caught on video taking a dip in a community pool before stealing bicycles that had been donated for a charity event. Veronica Grace Brewer, 34, was booked last week at the Lake County Jail on a charge of burglary. She and a male companion in November...
WCJB
44-year-old Micanopy woman sentenced in animal cruelty case
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Micanopy is behind bars after taking a plea deal in an animal cruelty case. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies said 44-year-old Kimberly Ann Hicks turned herself in this Monday. Deputies said that investigators found 19 malnourished dogs and 5 dead puppies in Hick’s home in April of 2022.
villages-news.com
Summerfield trucker seriously injured in fiery crash on I-275
A Summerfield trucker was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night on Interstate 275 in Hillsborough County. The 51-year-old truck driver had been traveling southbound at 9 p.m. when another vehicle was changing lanes and collided with his truck, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
WCJB
Alachua County man arrested after allegations of molestation
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Alachua County is behind bars after being accused of molesting a teen girl. Gabriel Munoz, 22, was arrested Wednesday on the charge of lewd and lascivious molestation. According to the arrest report, on December 18th, Munoz touched the victim’s butt and breasts.
villages-news.com
‘Erratic’ man with long history of arrests jailed after unwelcome visit to Wawa
An “erratic” man with a long history of arrests was jailed after an unwelcome visit to Wawa. Eric Wayne Watson, 38, of Oxford, showed up Friday morning at the Wawa at U.S. 301 and County Road 466, despite previously being banned from the convenience store and gas station, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The report noted that Watson was “acting very erratic.” He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on a charge of trespassing.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness men arrested for illegal hunting, gun and drug charges
Bagging an off-season deer was not in the cards for two Inverness men, who law enforcement said jumped over the fence into Potts Wildlife Management Area on Dec. 21 with guns in tow. According to arrest records of Thomas John Sarver, 26, and Robert Lee Fitchett, 50, the two were...
villages-news.com
Quarters Apartment woman arrested after scanning scam at Walmart self-checkout
A resident of The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake and her male companion were arrested after allegedly conducting a scanning scam in the self-checkout lane at Walmart. Jamie Lynn Fisher, 47, and 47-year-old Christopher John Butts of Winter Park, went to the store in Summerfield on Christmas Eve and loaded their cart with hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. A loss prevention officer watched as the pair scanned items with cheaper barcodes placed over their true pricetags.
YAHOO!
Bungling bandit slips on ice, hits head during attempted armed robbery on Christmas
A bungling Gainesville bandit has about as much luck trying to rob a Gainesville employee on Christmas as the Wet Bandits did in Home Alone. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Gainesville police said that around 1 a.m. Dec. 25, an armed robber pulled a gun...
10NEWS
Police: Woman left missing teen at Clay County location without intention to return
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A woman is accused of dropping off a teen in Clay County and driving away without the intention of picking them back up, authorities said. Tiffany Mejia, 40, was charged with tampering with evidence, interference with child custody and multiple felony drug offenses after she told law enforcement that she took the missing teen to the outside of an area in an unknown home, the Gainesville Police Department said in a Facebook post.
Comments / 0