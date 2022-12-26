Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
LA Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors Injury Report Revealed
The LA Clippers are looking to follow up their improbable win in Detroit with another victory on Tuesday evening. After their overtime victory vs. the Pistons, the Clippers made the quick trip over to Toronto where they will face the Raptors on the second night of a back to back.
Former NBA Swingman Evan Turner Tells Andre Iguodala Why The Warriros' Dynasty Was 'Lame As F--k'
Evan Turner blasts the Kevin Durant Warriors dynasty.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers Rumors: NBA Writer Calls for LA to Trade Russell Westbrook
Paying $47.1 million for someone to come off the bench is never the ideal move. However, it's clear the Lakers look better with Russell Westbrook being utilized in his sixth man role. Westbrook has recored three triple-doubles on the season and has averaged 14.6 points, 7.5 assists and 6.1 rebounds...
Tri-City Herald
Advice From A Former NBA Star Is What Led To Jimmy Butler’s Defensive Tenacity
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has long been known for his scrappy defensive play. After recording his second six-steal game of the season against the Los Angeles Lakers, Butler was asked about his knack for making defensive plays. He said he learned it during his early days with the Chicago Bulls while being teammates with Richard "Rip" Hamilton.
Tri-City Herald
Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney Breaks Down His Friendship With Erik Spoelstra
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra had an extra fan in the stands for Wednesday's victory against the Los Angeles Lakers. Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney was in attendance because of his friendship with Spoelstra. Swinney is in South Florida to coach the Tigers this weekend in the Orange Bowl. “I...
Tri-City Herald
The NHL’s Three Biggest Reverse Retro Disappointments
In the Adidas and NHL reverse retro program, teams such as Arizona, Minnesota and Los Angeles have impressed many with their looks (as seen here). But for other teams, one or both of their jerseys left fans wanting more. Here are three of the biggest examples. The Carolina Hurricanes Throw...
Tri-City Herald
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Talks Trayce Thompson’s Resurgence and Future in LA
Trayce Thompson was a pleasant surprise for the Dodgers in 2022. When Mookie Betts went down with a rib injury in June, Los Angeles brought in Thompson as a short-term replacement to fill the gap for a few weeks. Instead, he ended up sticking around the rest of the season and posting a 145 OPS+ with 28 extra-base hits.
Tri-City Herald
Breakout Players to Watch in 2023: Alexa Pano
There were several breakout stars in 2022 (hello, Tom Kim and Atthaya Thitikul, to name two) but many more golfers look ready for prime time in 2023. In this series, we're highlighting names to know. Next up: Alexa Pano. (Previously: Cameron Young | Sahith Theegala | Justin Suh | Chris Gotterup)
