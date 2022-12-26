Read full article on original website
10About Town: The last weekend of 2022!
The Bottom is hosting the NIA: Purpose & Practice of Kwanzaa Creative Workshop on Friday. This workshop will include an informational session about Kwanzaa, including the holiday's history and ways to celebrate it in your household intentionally. The Knox Brew Hub is hosting an Orange Bowl watch party on Friday....
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee
I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
Cold weather floods Knoxville couple's apartment during Christmas holiday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A couple who lives in an apartment in West Knoxville came home to find it flooded during the Christmas holiday. Lily Crosby and her husband said a sprinkler pipe burst in the apartment above theirs and flooded their apartment. A light fixture on their ceiling came down and trapped their dog, they said.
See the snowfall totals in East TN, Dec. 26
Some areas had light snow covering and sticking to the ground in East Tennessee, including at the WATE 6 station Monday, Dec. 26.
cannoncourier.com
Tennessee's New Year's Celebrations Set For 2023
Is pulling out all the stops for New Year's Eve this year. Expect all kinds of revelry as the state says goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023, including live music, spectacular fireworks shows, family-friendly experiences and much more. Start planning your New Year's Eve in Tennessee now. New Year's...
wcyb.com
Upper East Tennessee energy assistance outreach announced for January
(WCYB) — Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency utility assistance outreach RV will be making numerous stops in January. Representatives will be on hand to assist families who qualify for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program commonly called LIHEAP. Last year, the program dispersed $5.7 million to 11,730 households...
thesmokies.com
What is the closest airport to Gatlinburg TN? Your best option
What makes the Great Smoky Mountains National Park such a popular tourist location?. Well, there’s the natural beauty, of course. There’s the tradition. People return year after year, sharing the experience with their kids and grandkids. More recently, the growth of Dollywood has bolstered the region’s tourism.
Party animals play in the snow at Zoo Knoxville and Little Ponderosa
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday night, snow fell across East Tennessee and blanketed the area in white. The weather led to hazardous road conditions reported in the area, and several organizations said they would close or delay opening on Tuesday. Among them was Zoo Knoxville. Without visitors around and...
TEMA: Seven people dead across TN due to arctic blast that swept through state
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said there were "seven weather-related fatalities" across the state as an arctic blast swept through the state and brought temperatures dangerously low. The arctic blast brought temperatures down to the single digits late Thursday night and into Friday morning, with winds...
Some delayed openings and closings reported after snow in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, an unexpected flurry of snow swept through East Tennessee. It caused hazardous road conditions in many counties across the area and led to some closings and delays. A list of closings and delays for Dec. 27 is below. AESSEAL Inc. - Opening at 9...
wvlt.tv
Dozens of cars abandoned in the snow in Sevier County
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - As ice lingered on some roadways in East Tennessee, crews in Sevier County worked to help those who made split second decisions in the midst of snowfall this week. According to Jeff Patton at Everything Auto, he’s been called more than a thousand times to...
WBIR
Three-day RAM clinic coming to East Tenn.
If you're in need of a health check-up, Remote Area Medical has you covered. It will begin on Jan. 13 and will run through Jan. 15 at the Jacob Building.
This Tennessee City Is One Of The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.
Chamber of Commerce found the 30 loneliest cities in America, including this town in Tennessee.
Dangerously low weekend temperatures lead to leaky pipes across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As East Tennessee starts seeing warmer temperatures, property owners are finding leaks in their pipes following a weekend of dangerously low temperatures. Jimmy Hiller, the founder of Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electrical said burst pipes are common when the region starts thawing out. "Once it...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee 8-year-old cries tears of joy after Christmas call from Jalin Hyatt
Residents at Laurel Branch Apartments were told the sprinkler systems in several of the building froze and burst. After the ice began to thaw, it leaked into several homes. The Orange Bowl will take place in Miami on Friday, Dec. 30. Tennessee man charged after Georgia woman dies in Sevier...
Most and least popular Christmas foods in Tennessee, survey finds
Before making the usual holiday staples, one survey suggests there are less famous alternatives that Tennesseans prefer for Christmas dinner.
Snow brings hazardous road conditions across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, snow moved into East Tennessee and dumped some snow on roads across the area. For the most part, it stuck on the roads and created hazardous conditions in East Tennessee. The snow caused some cars to slide down hills and led to some driving...
wjhl.com
10,000 water customers dry in Jonesborough
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Almost 80% of Jonesborough's 13,000 water customers were without service Tuesday afternoon and officials were unsure exactly when the system would have enough reserve water to begin restoring that service. 10,000 water customers dry in Jonesborough. JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Almost 80% of Jonesborough's 13,000...
Road congestions in East Tennessee, light snow flurries
Spokesperson of the Tennessee Department of Transportation Mark Nagi is asking the public to use caution when driving in East Tennessee this evening.
See what roads are closed in the Smokies
The Smokies Road Info posted on Twitter about the road closures due to snow and ice.
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
