Knoxville, TN

10About Town: The last weekend of 2022!

The Bottom is hosting the NIA: Purpose & Practice of Kwanzaa Creative Workshop on Friday. This workshop will include an informational session about Kwanzaa, including the holiday's history and ways to celebrate it in your household intentionally. The Knox Brew Hub is hosting an Orange Bowl watch party on Friday....
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee

I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee's New Year's Celebrations Set For 2023

Is pulling out all the stops for New Year's Eve this year. Expect all kinds of revelry as the state says goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023, including live music, spectacular fireworks shows, family-friendly experiences and much more. Start planning your New Year's Eve in Tennessee now. New Year's...
TENNESSEE STATE
Upper East Tennessee energy assistance outreach announced for January

(WCYB) — Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency utility assistance outreach RV will be making numerous stops in January. Representatives will be on hand to assist families who qualify for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program commonly called LIHEAP. Last year, the program dispersed $5.7 million to 11,730 households...
TENNESSEE STATE
What is the closest airport to Gatlinburg TN? Your best option

What makes the Great Smoky Mountains National Park such a popular tourist location?. Well, there’s the natural beauty, of course. There’s the tradition. People return year after year, sharing the experience with their kids and grandkids. More recently, the growth of Dollywood has bolstered the region’s tourism.
GATLINBURG, TN
Dozens of cars abandoned in the snow in Sevier County

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - As ice lingered on some roadways in East Tennessee, crews in Sevier County worked to help those who made split second decisions in the midst of snowfall this week. According to Jeff Patton at Everything Auto, he’s been called more than a thousand times to...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
Three-day RAM clinic coming to East Tenn.

If you're in need of a health check-up, Remote Area Medical has you covered. It will begin on Jan. 13 and will run through Jan. 15 at the Jacob Building.
10,000 water customers dry in Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Almost 80% of Jonesborough's 13,000 water customers were without service Tuesday afternoon and officials were unsure exactly when the system would have enough reserve water to begin restoring that service. 10,000 water customers dry in Jonesborough. JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Almost 80% of Jonesborough's 13,000...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Knoxville local news

