Austrian 3-time Olympic ski champion Matthias Mayer retires
BORMIO, Italy (AP) — Austrian skier Matthias Mayer, who won gold at three consecutive Olympics, announced his retirement with immediate effect Thursday. Mayer surprisingly made the announcement shortly before a men's World Cup super-G in an interview with Austrian TV after he returned from the course inspection and said he would not compete in the race.
Pelé set the standard for greatness in the land of his sport
From spearheading the “beautiful game" to helping Brazil win three World Cup titles, Pelé embodied greatness in his sport. The incarnation of the country’s style and elegance on the field, Pelé began enchanting Brazilian fans as a teenager.
Brazil's Lula picks Amazon defender for environment minister
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil´s President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced Thursday that Amazon activist Marina Silva will be the country´s next minister of environment. The announcement indicates the new administration will prioritize cracking down on illegal deforestation in the forest even if it means running afoul of powerful agribusiness interests.
AP News Summary at 7:00 p.m. EST
