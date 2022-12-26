ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 63

Candice Marshall
2d ago

First I want to say Good for anyone that has graduated ir got their GED!! Its an accomplishment no matter what and that matters! However to say its the same thing is wrong, when a person applies to a college said college asks what school you graduated from. What are they supposed to do then? Lie? Or say The high school of Illinois? 🤦‍♀️ There is absolutely a difference between the 2 as a person who just graduated high school has learned all of that in the last 4 years meanwhile a 40 year old could go get their GED and pass with a little studying. All this changing what something says or means actually doesn't change a thing. We all know the truth.

Reply
16
I DO MY BEST
2d ago

I received mine September 27th and it does say Illinois High School Diploma. For those who are laughing, I enter my Pharmacy Program in January. Also, for those who are considering taking the GED exam keep going it's never to late!

Reply(3)
15
Bella
2d ago

I got my GED before my class graduated, since I had to leave school for medical reasons. Although, it really is no ones business why someone has a GED instead of a HS Diploma.

Reply(1)
13
Related
NBC Chicago

10 New Illinois Laws That Will Soon Impact Schools, Students and Education Across the State

At least 19 of Illinois' nearly 200 new laws set to go into effect in 2023 will directly impact schools, students, staffers and education as a whole throughout the state. The laws range from adding certain lessons or curricula to adding programs for certain grades to creating a confidential hotline for students and staff to strengthening penalties inside a school driving zone.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Springfield business owners prepare to implement minimum wage increase

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Some workers across the state could see an increase in their pay next month. Illinois’ minimum wage goes up to $13 an hour for most workers starting Jan. 1. “Minimum wage laws improve the standard of living for all workers of our state,” Jane Flanagan, the Director at the Illinois Department of Labor, […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WTHI

Annual tractor event comes to an end

A rural Illinois tradition is coming to an end. The organizers of the "Amish Country Tractor Cruise" announced there are no plans for future events. The event started in 2010. The cruise traveled a different route each year through amish country. People from seven states took part. The event funded...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois’ minimum wage to increase

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois residents might see an increase in their pay next month, as the minimum wage will go up to $13 an hour on January 1 for most workers. It is part of the “$15 Minimum Wage Law” that Governor JB Pritzker signed in 2019, and businesses have been implementing the gradual […]
ILLINOIS STATE
collinsvilledailynews.com

Gov. Pritzker Signs Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act Amendment

CHICAGO – Solidifying Illinois’ position as a leader in the emerging electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing industry, Governor JB Pritzker has signed an amendment to the Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois Act into law, further incentivizing EV production across the state. “Here in Illinois, we are leading the electric...
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Census Bureau: U.S. population increases, but not in Illinois

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The good news: the Census Bureau says the national population made a slight tick upward in 2022. The bad news: not in Illinois. Statistics released last week by the Census Bureau has the national population estimated to be 333,287,557 — an increase of four tenths of one percent, after what they say was a historically low rate of change between 2020 and 2021.
ILLINOIS STATE
WSPY NEWS

New state laws affect education in 2023

As the new year arrives, there will be several changes in local education forthcoming after new state laws were passed by the Illinois General Assembly. Every public middle or high school student will be provided at least one school day excused absence per school year to engage in a civic event.
wyso.org

Illinois will become the first state to do away with cash bail

We turn to two states now that are making changes to law enforcement practices. On January 1, Illinois will become the first state in the nation to end the cash bail system completely. As Mawa Iqbal from member station WBEZ reports, the state's Pretrial Fairness Act is part of a sweeping criminal justice reform package facing fierce Republican opposition.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy