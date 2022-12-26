First I want to say Good for anyone that has graduated ir got their GED!! Its an accomplishment no matter what and that matters! However to say its the same thing is wrong, when a person applies to a college said college asks what school you graduated from. What are they supposed to do then? Lie? Or say The high school of Illinois? 🤦♀️ There is absolutely a difference between the 2 as a person who just graduated high school has learned all of that in the last 4 years meanwhile a 40 year old could go get their GED and pass with a little studying. All this changing what something says or means actually doesn't change a thing. We all know the truth.
I received mine September 27th and it does say Illinois High School Diploma. For those who are laughing, I enter my Pharmacy Program in January. Also, for those who are considering taking the GED exam keep going it's never to late!
I got my GED before my class graduated, since I had to leave school for medical reasons. Although, it really is no ones business why someone has a GED instead of a HS Diploma.
