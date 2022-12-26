ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lakers Rumors: NBA Writer Calls for LA to Trade Russell Westbrook

Paying $47.1 million for someone to come off the bench is never the ideal move. However, it's clear the Lakers look better with Russell Westbrook being utilized in his sixth man role. Westbrook has recored three triple-doubles on the season and has averaged 14.6 points, 7.5 assists and 6.1 rebounds...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Advice From A Former NBA Star Is What Led To Jimmy Butler’s Defensive Tenacity

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has long been known for his scrappy defensive play. After recording his second six-steal game of the season against the Los Angeles Lakers, Butler was asked about his knack for making defensive plays. He said he learned it during his early days with the Chicago Bulls while being teammates with Richard "Rip" Hamilton.
MIAMI, FL
Mavs vs. Knicks Preview: Dallas Seeks 4-Game Win Streak; Jalen Brunson OUT

Riding a three-game win streak and a satisfying 124-115 Christmas Day victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, the Dallas Mavericks look to keep things rolling at American Airlines Center on Tuesday night as they take on the New York Knicks for the second time this season. Luka Doncic and Tim...
DALLAS, TX
Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney Breaks Down His Friendship With Erik Spoelstra

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra had an extra fan in the stands for Wednesday's victory against the Los Angeles Lakers. Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney was in attendance because of his friendship with Spoelstra. Swinney is in South Florida to coach the Tigers this weekend in the Orange Bowl. “I...
CLEMSON, SC
The NHL’s Three Biggest Reverse Retro Disappointments

In the Adidas and NHL reverse retro program, teams such as Arizona, Minnesota and Los Angeles have impressed many with their looks (as seen here). But for other teams, one or both of their jerseys left fans wanting more. Here are three of the biggest examples. The Carolina Hurricanes Throw...
ARIZONA STATE
Christian Wood is Playing His Best Basketball & Mavs Are Reaping Benefits

Christian Wood was already having a solid season for the Dallas Mavericks even before he was inserted into the starting lineup next to Luka Doncic, but the promotion has taken things to the next level. In the four games Wood has started with Doncic, he's averaging 16.3 points, 7.8 rebounds,...
DALLAS, TX
Myles Straw Could Have A Bounceback 2023 Season For The Guardians

It's no secret that Myles Straw struggled at the plate in 2022. All you have to do is look at his stats from the year and see the difficult ride the center field was on. But as bad as it was for Straw at times, there is still reason to believe that he could have a bounceback season in 2023.
CLEVELAND, OH

