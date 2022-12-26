ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

William Panetta
2d ago

Why can’t people just leave the Frost couple alone…And if you want to continue about his coaching consider the talent that were on the husker team they came very close to winning games they lost be a few points….The big ten twelve which ever has some very hard to draw the player’s that the powers of the caliber of teams that Frost had to recruit against….The smearing of his name being on the golf course instead of be the head coach not being involved enough and some other sad rumors without any proven facts….Let’s be real and honest what happened to Bo Was just ridiculous he was building a championship caliber power football team that would be difficult to defeat…The Ad is who was responsible for the dismal seasons we’ve had for enough years….Let’s hope this recent hire has the talent and will to build a program that will start beating down the opposing teams and build a top caliber team…That will want the top available recruits want to play on a winning and potential national power…..

Janet Trook Grabenstein
1d ago

Do we care? No. His choices... now his money....close the door and move on. He failed miserably as head coach at Nebraska...plus apparently did damage to his personal reputation. He will always livewith that.....We go on to hopefully better things. Quit the gossip and move forward.

Quinton Bowling
3d ago

Scott I’m sorry it didn’t work out but I wish you the best.

247Sports

Nebraska pushing for a Top 25 recruiting class

Matt Rhule and Nebraska are looking to move into the Top25 of the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings with a couple key prospects still in play in the 2023 cycle. One of them is Roswell (Ga.) High defensive back Ethan Nation who had a terrific visit with his mother to Lincoln the weekend of Dec. 16. Heading into a college decision at the Under Armour All-American game on Jan. 2, the Huskers look like the one to beat.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Key Nebraska Defensive Player Reportedly Leaving The Program

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have already taken a major hit to their 2023 roster. Per HuskerOnline.com's Sean Callahan, defensive lineman Colton Feist has decided that he will not be returning to Lincoln next season with one year of eligibility left. "I am not returning. Moving on," the upperclassmen told the outlet...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Husker notes: Matt Rhule's new hires, Scott Frost's new house and a tight end transfer to watch

Though Nebraska made no formal announcements, coach Matt Rhule has added several key personnel to his football front office and off-the-field coaching staff. NU hired General Manager Sean Padden, Assistant to the Head Coach Jarret Wishon, Director of Player Personnel Omar Hales and Director of Scouting Mike Wallace to the front office. Among coaches, NU has added Senior Defensive Analyst Kevin McGarry, Offensive Analyst Adam DiMichele and Defensive Quality Control staff member Phil Simpson. All seven are listed among NU’s coaches and front office personnel.
LINCOLN, NE
WQAD

Rebraca and Iowa host Nebraska

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa Hawkeyes (8-4, 0-1 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-6, 0-2 Big Ten) BOTTOM LINE: Iowa visits the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Filip Rebraca scored 24 points in Iowa's 92-83 loss to the Eastern Illinois Panthers. The Cornhuskers are 5-1 on their home court. Nebraska scores...
LINCOLN, NE
pokesreport.com

Things Have Deteriorated, Media and Fans Are Better Loyal, True, and Classy

PHOENIX, Ariz. – You don’t have to like the result of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Things have changed in a calendar year. In a few days it will be the year anniversary of Oklahoma State pulling off the thrilling comeback to beat Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl and finish as a top 10 team with a 12-2 record. Tuesday night Oklahoma State at least kept pushing and even lucked out with a fourth quarter touchdown and added a field goal to get back in a game that looked long gone before losing to Wisconsin 24-17. Sitting in the postgame press conference between two of his players in Jason Taylor II and Brennan Presley, Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy did not deserve this.
PHOENIX, AZ
247Sports

2023 Polynesian Bowl announces four-star Nebraska signee Malachi Coleman

The 2023 Polynesian Bowl added another big-time player to this year's roster when Lincoln (Neb.) East athlete Malachi Coleman announced his commitment to this year's game. Coleman is one of the freakiest athletes in the ’23 class and one of the most versatile as well. He’s rated the No. 84 prospect nationally in the 247Sports Composite but No. 63 in the Top247 and his ceiling is extremely high.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Weather concerns of rural Nebraskans

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Concerns for severe weather and drought fluctuate each year depending on recent experiences. This trend is evident in the annual survey called Nebraska Rural Poll. Conducted each year by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Department of Agriculature Economics in partnership with Rural Prosperity Nebraska and Nebraska Extension, the Nebraska Rural Poll, now on it’s 27 th year, sends out surveys to 7,ooo people each year in non-metropolitan areas asking their concerns about everything from health, agriculture, the media and, of course, the weather. Weather is always a concern for rural Nebraskans seeing all of the crops and livestock are tended to in these regions. So, it’s no wonder that this would be a main topic of the poll. Let’s take a look at drought concerns from the survey. Like I mentioned, concerns for severe weather fluctuate depending on the recent weather events. According to past surveys, the concern for drought dropped from 48% in 2015 to just 21% in 2020. The reason being the extreme amount of rain in 2019 that caused flooding. Instead the concern was was more about extreme rains and flooding in 2020. In fact, 30% expressed that concern in the survey. Of course, this year the story line has flipped with 55% of rural nebraskans polled concerned about a worsening drought as some areas have seen their driest year in decades. Hopefully we will see some improvement on the new drought monitor tomorrow with the recent precipitation we have received.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska’s mansion might have a governor in it, after all

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said […] The post Nebraska’s mansion might have a governor in it, after all appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Thursday Forecast: Light snow, rain possible through the day on Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast is headlined by two systems that we are watching closely that are forecast to move through the area over the next week. The first one is expected to slide across the area through the day on Thursday, potentially producing a wintry mix of light snow, rain, and freezing rain to go along with seasonal to above average temperatures. The second one packs more of a punch and could produce areas of strong winds and heavy snow, though details on this second system are still muddled as long-range models still differ substantially in the timing and track of the biggest impacts.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

PHOTOS: Rain, snow impacting many Nebraska roads west of York Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol is reporting slick roads and reduced visibility Thursday. Troopers say drivers should be extra vigilant between the southern Panhandle and the North Platte area in particular. Everyone is urged to take it slow and call *55 if you’re in need of assistance....
LINCOLN, NE
thereader.com

How Nebraska Officials Are Trying to Solve the Plastic Problem

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Reduce, reuse, recycle. Everyone recognizes the phrase, but the emphasis is commonly misplaced on the “recycle” part when the first two may be more important, at least when it comes to plastic. According to a 2022 article by The Atlantic, a mere 5% of plastic is actually recycled, meaning the vast majority is dumped in landfills along with other garbage.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Claims against estate of deceased Lincoln businessman now extend to Louisiana

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include lawsuits naming financial adviser and an effort to appoint a new representative of the estate. LINCOLN — Claims against the estate of deceased Lincoln businessman Aaron Marshbanks now extend to New Orleans, and include some properties in Wyoming. A group of banks allegedly defrauded by Marshbanks […] The post Claims against estate of deceased Lincoln businessman now extend to Louisiana appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Southwest airline passengers see more cancellations in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Southwest airline passengers are still stuck as flights in and out of Omaha are canceled. "As the week went on, it became clear that it's more widespread, and so wasn't surprised yesterday morning when we got some indication that it'll be canceled," Brad Hansen said. Hansen...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln teacher appears on Jeopardy!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jeopardy! fans had a local fan to root for on Tuesday. Scott Handelman, of Lincoln, appeared on the game show. Growing up watching the show and participating in trivia nights at local spots like Brewsky’s spurred the LPS math teacher’s interest in auditioning for the show.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Stubborn fire in Ralston damages storage units

Omaha businesses making up for lost time and money after Christmas. Small businesses across the metro are working to make up for lost time and money after snow and cold kept many shoppers home leading up to Christmas. Updated: 4 hours ago. Multiple exotic animals died in a Christmas morning...
OMAHA, NE
