Photo byPhoto by Glenn Francis of www.PacificProDigital.com. James Woods, the famed film, broadway, and television star who has built a social media brand with his conservative viewpoints, has seemingly announced that he will be leaving social media, including social media giant Twitter.
The Independent

Facebook parent Meta will pay $725M to settle user data case

Facebook’s corporate parent has agreed to pay $725 million to settle a lawsuit alleging the world’s largest social media platform allowed millions of its users’ personal information to be fed to Cambridge Analytica, a firm that supported Donald Trump’s victorious presidential campaign in 2016.Terms of the settlement reached by Meta Platforms, the holding company for Facebook and Instagram, were disclosed in court documents filed late Thursday. It will still need to be approved by a judge in a San Francisco federal court hearing set for March.The case sprang from 2018 revelations that Cambridge Analytica, a firm with ties to Trump...
The Windows Club

How to see who is sharing your posts on Facebook

Facebook is still one of the most used social media platforms despite the rise of other competing platforms and privacy scandals over the years. That is not going to change for quite some time, so isn’t a surprise to learn people are interested to know who is sharing their posts on Facebook.
shefinds

Tech Experts Agree: This Is The One Social Media App Everyone Should Stop Using In 2023

We are inching toward the start of a new year — and if you view this time as an opportunity to make a fresh new start, why not extend that to your tech habits? You aren’t the only one who feels like you spend way too much time on social media apps. If you feel overwhelmed by your social media consumption as of late and want to scale back, it can be a challenge to pick and choose which apps to keep and which to delete. Making that choice based on data security and privacy is one way to ensure you’re choosing wisely. Tech experts agree: this is the one social media app everyone should stop using in 2023.
Kendra M.

Facebook Settles $725M Class Action Lawsuit Over Data Sharing

Facebook has agreed to a settlement of $725 million to resolve a class action lawsuit that alleged the company gave third parties access to user data without their consent. This lawsuit was prompted in 2018 after it was revealed that 87 million users had their information improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm.
Android Headlines

'True' app wants to rival Facebook with a privacy angle

Recently, the founder and CEO of True, Bret Cox, reached out in order to pitch his social media platform to us. It seemed interesting enough, so I decided to see what it was about. True is a social media network that comes in form of an app for both major...
The Hill

Twitter back online after widespread outage Wednesday night

Social media platform Twitter is back up and running after experiencing a widespread outage Wednesday night that affected thousands of users.  According to Downdetector, an online platform that provides the real-time status of various websites and social media platforms, more than 10,000 reports of outages on Twitter were made by U.S. users of the platform. …
legalexaminer.com

New Legal Tactics Used to File Lawsuits Against Social Media Platforms

For billions of people around the world, social media – websites and apps like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, and TikTok – is an integral part of everyday life. These networking and sharing sites can be a virtually unlimited resource of information, entertainment, ideas, and human connection that enrich our lives. They can also be very dangerous places, especially for young people.
