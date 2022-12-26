Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Teachers deserve higher salaries -- not administrators
The Missourian in the last few weeks reported a large raise in the salaries of some Columbia Public Schools administrators, while the raise in teachers’ salaries was percentage-wise considerably smaller. This was an unfair and elitist decision. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public...
Catholic Charities of Central and Northeast Missouri temporarily closes office due to pipe burst
abc17news.com
David Shorr, Boone County Fire board chair and former DNR director, dies
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - The chairman of the Boone County Fire Protection District's board and a former head of the state's natural resources department passed away on Monday. The county fire district posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday that David Shorr died at Boone Hospital on Dec. 26. Shorr was in the hospital for an illness.
farmerpublishing.com
Katie Beck graduates from UM Law Enforcement Training Academy
Katie Beck graduated December 16, 2022, from the fall 2022 class of the University of Missouri Law Enforcement Training Academy. She was sworn in as an Atchison County Sheriff’s deputy by Atchison County Circuit Clerk Lorie Hall on December 20, 2022.
939theeagle.com
Missouri health officials deny reinstatement of operating licenses for two rural mid-Missouri hospitals
A state lawmaker from mid-Missouri’s Mexico says Platinum Health has not made required major repairs to the now-closed Mexico and Fulton hospitals. State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) tells the “Mexico Ledger” that is the reason that the state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) denied reinstatement of the hospital licenses. The hospitals have been closed since late March.
Columbia Missourian
Rep. Basye seeks CPS board candidacy as district looks into legality
State Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, has filed to run for a seat on the Columbia School Board, he wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday evening. Basye wrote that district authorities “would not let him in” to file for candidacy at the Aslin Administration Building and that he instead filed through the Boone County Clerk’s office before the 5 p.m. deadline Tuesday.
Basye plans to file a lawsuit against CPS for rejecting his school board candidacy filing
KOMU
State climatologist retiring after a long career tracking Missouri weather
Every morning, even on weekends and holidays, Pat Guinan grabs a coffee and opens his laptop to weather data from stations across Missouri. Readings from the network of 40 connected weather stations — known as the Missouri Mesonet — help provide climate data used by scientists, government agencies, the public and others around the globe.
Columbia Missourian
City accepting petitions to run for council through Jan. 10
The City of Columbia is accepting petitions to run for the First and Fifth Ward seats on the Columbia City Council. The deadline to file is 5 p.m. Jan. 10. Residents who would like to run for either council seat must file a petition for office with the Columbia City Clerk's Office.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND SENIOR SERVICES ENCOURAGES RESIDENTS TO SAFELY DISPOSE OF UNUSED MEDICATIONS
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services encourages Missourians to clean up unused medications by safely disposing of them. According to the department, medications are a top source of accidental poisoning for children. Also, flushed meds are responsible for 2,300 tons of hazardous waste each year. Some police stations,...
What’s the Strangest Hidden Missouri Attraction? Meet Boathenge
What's the true definition of a hidden attraction? When you have an attraction in a state where someone was born yet they know nothing about it. That's the case with Boathenge, truly the strangest hidden attraction in Missouri that I've never heard of. Congrats to Only In Your State for...
Missouri court sides with Planned Parenthood over Medicaid reimbursements
On Wednesday, a Missouri court ruled that the state must reimburse Planned Parenthood organizations after the state previously refused to pay for non-abortion health services for Medicaid customers.
abc17news.com
Two taken to hospital in northeast Columbia crash
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were hospitalized after a crash Wednesday in northeast Columbia. The head-on collision between a sedan and a pickup truck happened before 9 a.m. at Mexico Gravel Road and Vandiver Drive. Columbia Fire Department Capt. Jeff Coffman said two people were taken from the scene by ambulance but he didn't know the extent of their injuries.
Lawmaker wants answers about Platinum Healthcare in Mexico and Fulton
Missouri man dies after struck by pickup
MILLER COUNTY — A Missouri man died in an accident just before 7p.m. Wednesday in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1987 Chevy 1500 driven by Cory W. Dunn, 35, Eldon, was westbound on Business Route 54 just east of East View Drive. The pickup struck...
Columbia Missourian
Limited resources left people unsheltered for hours on frigid holiday Monday
Despite a range of actions the city and others have taken to help people who are homeless in Columbia, they still have few places to get out of the cold when their usual shelters are closed. How some people struggled through this past Monday made this problem clear. Some in...
krcgtv.com
Truck removed from icy Missouri river, no bodies found
BOONE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities from Boone County and the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Wednesday said no bodies were found in a nearly-submerged truck that was reported early Wednesday afternoon. According to Chuck Leake, an Assistant Chief with the Boone County Fire Protection District, Boone County Joint...
Fulton asks residents to conserve energy in aftermath of massive winter freeze
The City of Fulton is asking its residents to conserve energy amid massive demand for electricity and natural gas and memories of last year's skyrocketing prices. The post Fulton asks residents to conserve energy in aftermath of massive winter freeze appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Groff Stuart Bittner Sept. 19, 1929 — Dec. 17, 2022
Groff S. Bittner, of St. Charles, Missouri, passed away peacefully of natural causes at the age of 93 in Columbia, Missouri, on December 17, 2022. Born on September 19th, 1929, in Altoona, Pennsylvania to the late D.D. Reverend Melvin S. and Savilla (Romesberg) Bittner. He was preceded in death by sisters Idabelle Kuhn and Vivian Landis and brother Madison and is survived by sister Jane (Emanuel decd) Butler and brother Melvin “Juni” (Jan), Jr. He played for his father’s church from age six on.
Missouri to raise minimum wage in 2023
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) In 2023, some Missourians will see another pay increase to $12 per hour. It was set to be raised after 60% of Missouri’s voters passed Proposition B in November 2018. The current minimum wage in Missouri is $11.15 per hour. Tipped employees get paid half of the minimum wage. However, the employer The post Missouri to raise minimum wage in 2023 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
