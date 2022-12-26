Read full article on original website
WLOX
WLOX blood drive provides life line for recipients
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The annual WLOX Blood Drive has been going on for at least four decades. It is one of the biggest of the year for the American Red Cross. As a result of blood drives like this one, it gave the Branning family another Christmas with six-year-old Hendrix.
WLOX
In the Kitchen with Patio 44
WLOX
Homeless community in need of permanent shelter
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - While there have been multiple talks about breaking ground for a permanent homeless shelter in Harrison County, not much progress has been made. Now, the recent arctic blast has some pointing to this need again. In an email of thanks, Back Bay Mission Executive Director the...
WLOX
Gulf Coast Kwanzaa Coalition holds 30th annual celebration
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulf Coast Kwanzaa Coalition hosting its 30th annual Kwanzaa Celebration Wednesday. Kwanzaa is the Swahili word for “First Fruits.” The tradition is observed over seven days, starting Dec. 26 and ending Jan. 1. Visitors focused on Ujima, meaning “collective work and responsibility.”. During...
WLOX
Happening Now: Kwanzaa Celebration in Gulfport
WLOX
Don’t let after-Christmas trash target you for crime
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s after Christmas, and you’ve got a lot of great stuff that was under the tree, and now you’re using them. Maybe you got a new TV or state-of-the-art gaming system. However, when you leave those empty boxes out by the side of...
WLOX
Preparations underway for BSL Oyster Drop on New Year's Eve
wxxv25.com
Pet of the Week: Peanut is looking for a forever home!
Every other week we feature a pet up for adoption at the Jackson County Animal Shelter. This week’s pet is Peanut. Adoption Coordinator Maridee Mallette and Peanut are in studio with more!
WLOX
Warmer conditions have people excited on the coast
WLOX
In the Kitchen with Mississippi Donuts
Lucedale parade to kick-off Mardi Gras season in Mississippi
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mardi Gras season in Mississippi will again be kicked off by Lucedale in 2023. The Lucedale Carnival Association (LCA) is back for its seventh year hosting a ball, parade and family fun day during Mardi Gras season. “We just want to rejuvenate Mardi Gras in Lucedale. We brought it here […]
WLOX
Blood donor gives 20th gallon in Ocean Springs
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A milestone blood donation happened in South Mississippi. Raymond “Dale” Dunlap made his 160th blood donation at The Blood Center in Ocean Springs. That marks 20 gallons of blood he’s donated that have gone to someone in need. Dunlap’s blood donation journey...
WLOX
Pascagoula lifts citywide boil water notice; water safe for use
WLOX
LIVE REPORT: WLOX Holiday Blood Drive happening all this week
WDAM-TV
3 dogs rescued from afternoon house fire in Hattiesburg; 1 rushed to vet care
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Corinne Street. According to HFD Assistant Chief Chris Carr, the department received a call about the fire around 1 p.m. Five fire engines arrived at the scene, according...
WLOX
Gulfport family brings home third triplet just in time for Christmas
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a special Christmas for one Gulfport family and their three-month old triplets. The triplets were due Dec. 21, but they were born in September. Messiah, a boy, and Ariah, a girl, were able to come home Nov. 15. But Ezra, a boy, had a...
WLOX
WATCH: Man pops the big question at Gulfport's Harbor Lights Festival
WLOX
Troy Peterson reflects on life as Harrison County Sheriff after announcing retirement
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced Wednesday he will retire when he finishes his second term at the end of 2023. While that may be a surprise to many, it’s not to him and his family. Peterson said that decision was baked into the plans...
WLOX
BSL gears up for annual Oyster Drop on New Year’s Eve
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Preparations are taking place for Bay St. Louis’s fourth annual Oyster Drop downtown. The 8-foot oyster sculpture will be hoisted up by a hand crank and dropped as the clock strikes 12. The festivities are happening for a fourth year in and outside...
WDAM-TV
Southern Pines looking for answers after cat trap theft in Hub City
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Southern Pines Healthy Pet Clinic is hoping to find the person responsible for stealing their cat trap. The device was set up in Hattiesburg on 4th street between the Handy Pantry and the snow cone shop. It was used to catch cats, so the clinic could fix them and help find a potential home.
