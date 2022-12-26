Read full article on original website
National Treasure Star Reveals They Were Reluctant to Appear in Edge of History
Reports of a National Treasure TV series for Disney+ initially excited fans of the franchise, though when it was revealed that it would focus on an all-new group of characters from those featured in the movies, viewers were a bit hesitant about the project, with even franchise star Justin Bartha reluctant about the prospect. When the opportunity came for Bartha himself to deliver a cameo in National Treasure: Edge of History, he was even reluctant about getting involved, though he overcame that reluctance and reprised his role of Riley for the latest episode of the series, with him now able to enjoy the series with his family, which he can't say about all of the projects he takes part in. New episodes of National Treasure: Edge of History premiere on Disney+ on Wednesdays.
Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Highlights Old And Young Gon
Hunter x Hunter made a shocking return this year, with creator Yoshihiro Togashi returning to the world of hunters via new chapters of the manga that fans had been waiting to read for years. Unfortunately, due to Togashi's continued health issues, the series is once again going on hiatus, but that fact isn't stopping hunter fans from taking the opportunity to praise the series via their own unique works of art. Now, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to unite both Gon's young and ultimate forms in one breathtaking video.
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Proves Denji and Pochita Are BFFs
Chainsaw Man brought season one to a close this week, and the fandom is already missing Denji. The character has become an underdog for the anime community since coming on screen, and his squad has grown since Chainsaw Man's premiere. Of course, no one can top Pochita's place with Denji as the devil dog reigns supreme in all of our hearts. And now, a cosplay is going viral for proving just how close Denji is with his pup.
Dragon Ball Introduces a New Fusion Saiyan
Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and at this point, its fusion fighters are known the world over. From Vegito to Gogeta, the anime has shown time and again how powerful fusions can be in battle when the time calls. And now, it seems another fighter is joining the ranks all thanks to Dragon Ball Legends.
Former The Flash Star Jesse L. Martin's New Series The Irrational Gets Picked Up by NBC
NBC is picking up The Irrational featuring The Flash star Jesse L. Martin. The Law & Order actor was cast way earlier this year in April, but things have begun to crystallize with the series according to The Hollywood Reporter. As of right now, NBC is determining whether or not to air The Irrational at the tail end of this season or to hold until mid 2023. It will be interesting to see how people take to the professor's character and a look into how so many individuals make decisions. Add in a dash of high-stakes cases and you have the recipe for quite a "case of the week" program for the network. Travina Springer is also along with Maahra Hill. Molly Kunz and Arash DeMaxi are also set to star In the show. The Irrational joins Quantum Leap and Found as the dramas to make it through the 2022 development cycle. Check out the synopsis for executive producer Arika Mittman's show right here.
Marvel Teases New Avengers Series
A new Avengers series is coming to the House of Ideas. As Jason Aaron puts the finishing touches on his years-long run with Earth's Mightiest Heroes, Marvel is preparing to launch its next iteration of the team. Wednesday, the publisher teased its plans for the group in the closing moments of Timeless #1.
The Batman Prequel Comic Reveals Key Moment From Riddler's Past
The Batman prequel comic The Riddler: Year One has revealed yet another key moment from the life of Edward Nashton, aka The Riddler (Paul Dano). That moment was the day that Edward got to meet one of Gotham City's most prominent figures: Thomas Wayne. (WARNING SPOILERS FOLLOW!) The story of...
Pokemon Shades Ash's Dad in Special New Episode
Pokemon is gearing up to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum once and for all after 25 years of watching him working his way through the regions, and the newest episode really made sure to highlight a missing piece of the puzzle by taking a shot at Ash's dad in a new anime special! Although Ash has been traveling through the Pokemon world across many different kinds of series in the past 25 years, there are some big aspects of his life that don't really change. Ash never ages, he travels with Pikachu, and his father's always been absent.
Chainsaw Man Orders Its First Live-Action Project
Chainsaw Man's season finale not only focused on the Chainsaw Devil battling against the Katana Devil, but dropped a number of hints as to where the anime will head when, or if, a second season arrives on the small screen. While there has yet to be the announcement that Denji and company will receive a feature-length film, the bloody Shonen franchise will be receiving its first live-action adaptation next year, though it might not be in a way that many fans expected.
Bad Bunny Said 1 of the Biggest Moments in His Career Was Receiving an Award at ‘the Most American Place You Can Think Of’
Bad Bunny appeared at the MTV VMAs, performing 'Titi Me Preguntó' from a stadium. Here's what he said about the uniquely 'American' experience.
The Witcher Gets Worst Rotten Tomatoes Score in Franchise History
The Witcher: Blood Origin is now streaming on Netflix, but the prequel to the streamer's popular The Witcher, while it is currently Netflix's #1 show, isn't exactly winning over fans or critics. The series currently has a pretty rotten critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, sitting at just 38 percent out of 24 critics raitings at the time of this article's writing while the audience score is even worse at just 8 percent out of more than 1500 user ratings. It's a rating that is the lowest for the franchise overall. The general consensus about Blood Origin is that it's a "shallow" excavation of the series' lore that share DNA with the series, but doesn't have much to make it memorable.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Reveals the Real Reason Ichigo's Mom Died
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War ended the first cour of its new anime run with some big reveals about the past to help fill in some unknown gaps, and the final episodes revealed the real reason Ichigo Kurosaki's mother Masaki died! One of the biggest reveals of the final arc of Tite Kubo's manga series was the fact that Ichigo had Quincy powers in his blood, and when returning to Karakura Town to learn more about his past, it was revealed that his mother was actually a pretty strong Quincy herself. This led to more questions about why she was ultimately killed by a Hollow.
Shang-Chi 2: Plotting out the Arrival of the Immortal Iron Fist
Shang-Chi 2 is in the earliest stages of development at Marvel Studios as Destin Daniel Cretton continues his overall deal with Disney. The filmmaker is producing a Wonder Man series on Disney+ and will soon take on directorial duties on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Though Cretton's plate is awfully full, an even bigger task could soon be added: formally introducing Iron Fist to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Bleach Cliffhanger Sets Up a Heartbreaking Betrayal
Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War brought back the Shonen anime adaptation after years of absence from the small screen, presenting Ichigo and the Soul Society with their most deadly challenge to date via the Wandenreich. With Kurosaki and company licking their wounds after their first horrific encounter with the Sternritter, the first cours of Pierrot's production has ended, and with it, anime viewers were given a surprising turncoat in the final moments of the latest installment. Needless to say, Ichigo and his allies have a lot to worry about in their anime future.
What's Next for My Hero Academia Season 6?
This week, fans watched as the first half of My Hero Academia season six ended, and it left us with more questions than answers. Despite a strong start, the heroes' raid against Shigaraki and his army failed in the worst way imaginable. Countless heroes and civilians are now dead, and to make things worse, Shigaraki escaped the raid with his generals at his side. So obviously, fans are curious about what is coming for the rest of season six.
Uncle From Another World Struck by Another COVID Delay
Uncle From Another World is a fresh take on the Isekai genre, hilariously taking a Sega-obsessed Otaku and placing him in a magical world where he discovers some wild supernatural abilities in the process. The series has, unfortunately, seen some major delays thanks to COVID-19 and it seems that the virus is once again throwing a monkey wrench into the Isekai completing its first season. Hopefully, there are more hilarious hijinks for uncle and his nephew in the not-too-distant future.
Chainsaw Man Fans Hyped But Pained Over Wait For Season 2 After Finale
Chainsaw Man Season 1 is now over. While a thrilling finale episode left fans of the anime more hyped than ever, those same fans are also preparing for a possibly long, and definitely aggravating, wait for Chainsaw Man Season 2 to arrive. As of writing this, MAPPA has yet to...
My Hero Academia: Which Characters Still Need to Appear in the Final Act?
My Hero Academia began its final act this year, and the manga will carry on with the intense arc as the new year comes around. Of course, creator Kohei Horikoshi has made headway with the arc, but more questions have been asked than answered up until now. In fact, some of the act's biggest mysteries involve some missing heroes, and there are a handful My Hero Academia needs to bring back ASAP.
Avatar Director James Cameron Reacts to Possibly Only Making Sequels for the Rest of His Career
Filmmaker James Cameron has confirmed that there will be three more Avatar sequels following Avatar: The Way of Water, and even hinted that a sixth and seventh film are both possible, leading audiences to wonder if he'll ever invest his time into making a film that doesn't include Na'vi. During a conversation with other top directors, Cameron expressed that, while he might be committed to the Avatar franchise for the rest of his life, the sprawling nature of that universe means that he'll still likely be able to tell just about any type of adventure he'd like, just within the setting of this otherworldly series. Avatar: The Way of Water is in theaters now.
Netflix Head of Film Reveals Three Directors They're In Talks With for New Movies
Netflix has become an undisputed dominator of the media landscape, delivering movies and television shows at an almost-overwhelming speed. As the streaming service has gotten more into the originals space, it has brought some major names into its fold to create some blockbusters. In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Netflix global head of film Scott Stuber teased some directors that they are still courting for upcoming features. The names listed are actually three directors who have already worked with Netflix — Pinocchio's Guillermo Del Toro, White Noise's Greta Gerwig, and Mindhunter's David Fincher.
