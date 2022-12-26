ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salon

Adjusting the intensity of farming can help address climate change

By Derek Lynch
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago

This article was originally published on The Conversation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IDC3F_0juz24fb00

We have little chance of tackling climate change and reducing biodiversity loss without a redesign of the world's largest industry: agriculture and food.

While shifting to more plant-based diets and reducing food waste will be critical steps, what occurs at the farm level will matter more. There, it will be the choices made around technology and intensity that will matter.

Agricultural intensity

With crops grown in farm fields, more intensive management means a reduction in the diversity of crops grown, combined with increased application of nutrients and use of mechanical soil tillage on the farm.

In eastern Canada, cropping has intensified by becoming less diverse.

Common cash crops, such as soybean, leave very little residue (which is mostly carbon) to add to the soil to help reverse CO2 accumulation in the atmosphere. This intensification has led to a continuing decline in the amount of carbon in soil.

Canadian farmers, with support of federal and provincial programs, are responding to the climate change challenge with a host of cropping interventions, all of which fall under the umbrella of "nature-based climate change solutions."

These new practices aim to improve soil health, return more carbon to soil, improve nitrogen efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas losses.

While zero-tillage (avoiding disturbing the soil for planting) does not enhance soil carbon in Eastern Canada — unlike in Western Canada — cover cropping, crop diversification and maintaining perennial pastures are recommended.

Cover crops — that help the soil recover — can also enhance cash crop productivity by supplying nutrients.

Maintaining ecosystem biodiversity

What about maintaining biodiversity? Should we maximize farming intensity and farm land efficiency to preserve more natural lands as reservoirs of biodiversity? Gauging a farming system on the basis of how productive it is alone, risks not sparing land from losses of soil carbon and soil.

Less intensive cropping systems can benefit biodiversity both above and below ground on farmed land. Opting for a productive but moderate range of farming intensity is thus ideal for preserving both soil, its carbon content and biodiversity.

As we have recently shown, a spectrum of intensity of cropping management is also found within regulated farming systems that follow an operating standard such as certified organic farming.

While organic farms are, in general, less intensive due to a greater diversity of crops grown and reduced nutrient application, they differ widely in the diversity of cropping and the level of nutrients added to the soil.

Managing nitrogen and carbon

Improving the retention of carbon and management of nitrogen are important, and there are various management approaches.

Led by the fertilizer industry, a 4-R approach to nitrogen fertilizer nutrient management uses the right fertilizer source, at the right rate, at the right time and at the right place. This approach is being widely promoted across Canadian agriculture with the goal of improving nitrogen use efficiency on farms and reducing nitrogen-derived greenhouse gas emissions.

But what about carbon? Half of the land on earth is now devoted to agriculture, and so reversing CO2 accumulation in the atmosphere through redesigning cropping systems is essential.

A recent standardized global framework for measuring and monitoring soil carbon on farms outlines the approaches needed for soil sampling and analyses to effectively measure what are often slow changes in soil carbon in response to improved cropping practices.

But for most farmers, closely managing soil carbon is a recent endeavor — and an unfamiliar element. It is now even possible to farm carbon as a source of revenue.

Other than broad recommendations to sustain organic matter in soil, which is 50 to 55% carbon, carbon seldom appears in long-established farm nutrient or resource management guidelines.

Changes in soil carbon are the net balance between carbon added (like crop residues and manures) minus carbon lost through organic matter decomposition. We can conceive a parallel 4Rs framework for its management that takes into account: rotation of crops, residue management, return of manure and rate of tillage intensity. Rotation refers to the sequence of crops and cover crops.

Residue management acknowledges that benefits to soil carbon of diverse crop rotations can be lost if most of the crop residues are removed. Type and frequency of disturbance through tillage determines how much added decomposition of soil organic matter occurs.

The role of agriculture

Agriculture plays a central role in employing nature-based solutions to climate change. Developing climate-smart agriculture requires understanding the intensity at which all farms operate. Innovative economic programs, incentives and credits are needed to support farms aligning their practices with climate-related goals.

Derek Lynch, Professor of Agronomy and Agroecology, Dalhousie University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license.

Comments / 12

bckrnk
3d ago

Don’t tell people what to eat and leave the production the the experts. This article is not based on any sound science. Farmers were the first environmentalist.

Reply
8
relay
2d ago

Consider the source of this article. Salon works for the socialist democratic propaganda machine. And their job for the Democrats is to spread misinformation to try to convince you of climate change and all the other socialist ideas that the Democrats have.

Reply(1)
4
G Moll
3d ago

I hate it when you try to tell me how to live, what to eat and what to do. We in the USA can make our own decisions, It's called "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness" 🤔 Whit that in mind leave the free market capitalist system alone!

Reply
3
Related
The Conversation U.S.

Satellites detect no real climate benefit from 10 years of forest carbon offsets in California

Many of the companies promising “net-zero” emissions to protect the climate are relying on vast swaths of forests and what are known as carbon offsets to meet that goal. On paper, carbon offsets appear to balance out a company’s carbon emissions: The company pays to protect trees, which absorb carbon dioxide from the air. The company can then claim the absorbed carbon dioxide as an offset that reduces its net impact on the climate. However, our new satellite analysis reveals what researchers have suspected for years: Forest offsets might not actually be doing much for the climate. When we looked at satellite tracking...
CALIFORNIA STATE
agupdate.com

Organic livestock farmers seek help

-WHITINGHAM, Vt. (AP) – Organic dairy and other livestock farmers are calling for emergency federal aid as they grapple with skyrocketing organic feed costs, in part from the war in Ukraine, and steep fuel and utility expenses. The increased costs are on top of severe drought in the West and repercussions of the drought this summer in the Northeast.
WHITINGHAM, VT
Andrei Tapalaga

Engineers Have Created a Generator That Produces Free Electricity

The engineers from Infinity SAV Australia showing how the generator worksPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Energy is a resource that, although being abundantly producible, has a price. People are searching for alternatives to keep themselves alive as a result of the political and economic difficulties that have caused energy prices to reach an all-time high, especially during the winter. We have adopted a more environmentally friendly approach to energy in the quest to stop global warming.
Ars Technica

The Moon landing was faked, and wind farms are bad

Germany ranks third in the world for installed wind power capacity. In 2020, almost a quarter of the country’s energy came from wind, and the government has pledged to double that by 2030, designating 2 percent of Germany’s landmass to become wind farms. Switching away from fossil fuels...
wasteadvantagemag.com

Diesel Technology Forum: New EPA Rule for Heavy-Duty Trucks Drives the Next Chapter for Advanced Diesel Technology

The Diesel Technology Forum issued the following statement regarding the Environmental Protection Agency’s announcement of a final rule establishing future emissions standards for heavy-duty engines. Executive Director Allen Schaeffer said, “Today’s final rule establishes the next chapter for advanced diesel engines; one that is even nearer to zero emissions and more durable than ever before. DTF members are the leaders in design and manufacture of engines, emissions controls, and key components that will deliver the benefits to communities and truckers this rule envisions. The rule establishes many new challenges for manufacturers and suppliers but also ensures diesel’s place in the future for trucking.
agupdate.com

Drought may affect seed decisions for 2023

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. That is one piece of advice agronomists have for farmers deciding what seeds to purchase following a season that for many was characterized by lack of rainfall. “With 2022 being pretty dry, the first thing we need to look at is...
beefmagazine.com

Farm Progress America, December 29, 2022

Max Armstrong shares that the labor situation for tomato growers is as much about market share as it is cost of production. Florida is losing market share to Mexico due to the farm labor situation and the overlapping season. Even Canada is a growing competitor with greenhouse tomatoes. Max shares insights on the cost-price squeeze that’s impacting tomato producers. From rising input prices to truck driver shortages, the nation’s tomato industry is being squeezed. Max also shares insights on consumer issues surrounding fresh produce.
FLORIDA STATE
dallasexpress.com

Hybrid Wheat to Offset Grain Shortage

Some U.S. farms will be growing a new type of hybrid wheat developed by Syngenta, a global agricultural technology corporation based in China. Next year, Syngenta plans to commercialize enough seeds to plant 5,000 to 7,000 acres of the new, hybrid wheat. The wheat combines positive traits from two different...
swineweb.com

USDA Issues Report Showing Current Status Of Hog Welfare Laws

Over the past two decades, multiple States have passed animal welfare regulations in hog production. These regulations ban the common practice of using gestation crates-metal enclosures used to house pregnant sows-or stipulate space requirements for animals to stand and turn around. In addition to restrictions during production, two of these...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
206K+
Followers
21K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy