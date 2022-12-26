Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police Department confiscated over 250 firearms in 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Police Department posted on Facebook Thursday that Syracuse police officers took 260 firearms off city streets in 2022, 38 of which were untraceable. The news comes days after two teenagers led state police on a car chase where the suspects threw a loaded Ruger...
cnycentral.com
One dead and three injured in fatal car crash involving stolen vehicle Wednesday night
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. — Sixteen-year-old Salena N. Wallner died in a motor vehicle crash in Cortland County Wednesday night that also fatally injured three teenagers. At approximately 10:15 p.m., a Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputy observed an SUV driving through a red light at the intersection of State Route 281 and West Main St. in the town of Cortlandville.
ithaca.com
Tompkins Sheriff Responds to Lansing Shooting
On December 28, 2022 at about 5:45 pm, Tompkins County. Sheriff's Deputies responded to Milton Meadows Apartments on Robins Way in the Town of Lansing for a reported shooting incident. Upon arrival deputies located a male victim who had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported...
14850.com
Victim treated and released, person of interest detained, in Lansing shooting incident
Sheriff’s deputies responding to the Milton Meadows Apartments in the Town of Lansing early Wednesday evening for a reported shooting incident located a male victim who had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, according to a statement Thursday morning from the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office. According to...
informnny.com
Two Syracuse teens arrested following traffic pursuit
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On December 26, at approximately 9:30 a.m., State Police attempted to stop a blue 2005 Lexus RX330 SUV for switched plates on South Salina St. in the City of Syracuse when the operator refused to stop leading to a traffic pursuit, police say. Troopers chased...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse woman arrested, facing charges for stabbing boyfriend
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A Syracuse woman is in custody after she reportedly stabbed her boyfriend with a kitchen knife. According to Syracuse Police, officers arrived to St. Joseph's Hospital emergency room around 2:40 AM Monday morning for reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found a 43-year-old male victim, who had arrived to the hospital by private transport, stabbed in the right forearm.
Two Syracuse teens arrested on weapons charges after police chase
Two Syracuse teens were arrested on weapons charges after a chase Monday morning, according to New York State Police. At about 9:30 a.m., troopers tried to stop a vehicle on South Salina Street for switched plates. The driver refused to stop and led police north on Interstate 81, then east on Interstate 690. Someone inside the vehicle threw two handguns out the window.
informnny.com
Syracuse Police investigate Christmas homicide
SYRCUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Police responded to the 2400 Block of Midland Ave. for a shooting with injuries call at approximately 9:19 p.m. on Christmas night. According to Syracuse Police, upon arrival, officers located a 37-year-old male near the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The...
WKTV
Rome man charged with attempted assault, unlawful imprisonment following domestic incident in Waterville
WATERVILLE, N.Y. – A Rome man is facing several charges following a domestic incident in the village of Waterville on Thursday. It happened around 1 a.m. and the victim's residence. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, 28-year-old Ross Tuzzolino was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a...
localsyr.com
State Police arrest Corning man on 28 counts of rape
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- – The New York State Police announced the arrest of 51-year-old Lauren S. Brooks of West Edmeston on December 23 on over 28 charges. According to State Police, Brooks was arrested following an investigation and subsequent indictment by the Steuben County Grand Jury for contact that he allegedly had with a minor.
cnycentral.com
Madison County man arrested, charged with more than 100 counts of rape in Southern Tier
PAINTED POST, N.Y. — The New York State Police have arrested Lauren S. Brooks, 51, of West Edmeston, Madison County following an investigation about allegations he had inappropriate contact with a minor while he lived in Steuben County. Brooks has been arraigned on the following incidents of contact which...
One suspect arrested during burglary on West Seneca Street
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca police have announced the arrest of one person who is alleged to have committed a burglary on the evening of Christmas day. Michael Meskill, of IPD, wrote in a press release that police responded to the 300 block of West Seneca Street around 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 25 for a report of a burglary in progress. Meskill said that police established a perimeter and Amanda Linderberry, 32 years old of Ithaca, was taken into custody.
wxhc.com
Drunk Driver Crashes Vehicle in Town of Homer
The Cortland County Sheriff responded to the intersection of Kinney Gulf Rd. and Bond Rd. in the Town of Homer for a reported property damage vehicle crash on Monday, December 26th around 11pm. When officers arrived on scene they found 20 year old Lucas D. Walley of Walton, NY, had...
WKTV
Man with machete in custody following 5-hour standoff in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Utica police say a distraught man who was walking around the city with a machete late Tuesday morning was finally taken into custody just before 5 p.m. Authorities were outside of the man's home on Cottage Place for more than five hours trying to get...
WHEC TV-10
Man accused of abusing dog during fight in Seneca Falls
SENECA FALLS, N.Y. – A New Jersey man was arrested after reports of animal cruelty. Police say Terrell Hammonds, 21, “subjected a dog to animal cruelty” during a fight with a partner. He is facing a slew of charges, including overdriving, torturing and injuring animals, criminal obstruction...
urbancny.com
Syracuse Police Respond to Stabbing on Sunset Avenue
On Monday, December 26th 2022, at around 2:40 a.m. Syracuse Police Officers responded to the St. Joseph’s Hospital emergency room, for a reported stabbing, that occurred at 212 Sunset Avenue. The victim, a 43-year-old male (who was dropped off at the hospital in a private vehicle) was found to have been stabbed in the right forearm. The investigation revealed that the victim’s girlfriend stabbed him with a kitchen knife, which caused a laceration of five inches or more in length. The victim was later transferred from St. Joseph’s Hospital to University Hospital, where he remains in stable condition.
WKTV
Suspect accused of intentionally setting 2 fires in New Hartford
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A New Hartford man is accused of intentionally setting two fires within three days – one at Mangia Macrina’s Wood Fired Pizza and another at the former Zebb’s restaurant. The arson investigation started on Dec. 10 when a fire was started outside...
cnycentral.com
Man with machete in custody hours after tense situation with police in Utica
Utica, NY — UPDATE: The man was taken into custody at 4:45 PM. He was transported to St. Elizabeth's Hospital for a mental health evaluation. Utica Police will be charging him with criminal mischief charges related to Tuesday's incident. Police say he also has five outstanding warrants and will be booked on those.
localsyr.com
Heinous holiday weekend continues as Syracuse Police respond to reported stabbing
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse Police Department responded to a reported stabbing on Monday, December 26, at approximately 2:40 a.m. following an already hectic holiday weekend. According to SPD, they were called to St. Joseph’s Hospital in regard to a shooting that happened at 212 Sunset Ave.
cortlandvoice.com
County man steals items from convenience store
A Cortland County man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he stole merchandise from a convenience store, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that Michael P. Ahearn, 36 of Cortlandville, stole merchandise from the Pit Stop gas station and convenience store late Tuesday evening.
