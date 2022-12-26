Heather Offers to Help Mac and Robert Catch Esme, But There’s a Catch — and Laura and Curtis Are Suspicious of Spencer and Trina

Read full article on original website
General Hospital Preview: As Port Charles Counts Down to the New Year, the Hunt for Esme Is On — and the Hook Strikes Again
The countdown is on at Britt’s killer birthday bash. In General Hospital’s preview for the week of December 26 – 30, the holidays aren’t over yet, and neither are the killings. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video. The holidays haven’t been extremely...
General Hospital Preview: Christmas Brings Big News for Chase — and Trina Gets a Surprise Visit From [Spoiler]
Tis the season for family dysfunction. In General Hospital’s preview for the week of December 19 – 21, not everyone looks to have a Merry Christmas in Port Charles. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video. This week’s promo opens with Carly wishing Drew a...
Britt’s New Year’s Eve Birthday Bash Gets Underway— and [Spoiler] Is the Latest to Learn of Nikolas and Liz’s Supposed Affair
At Wyndemere, Liz gives Nikolas a list of things Esme will need in the coming weeks. She then heads up to check on their pregnant prisoner. Laura stops by, and at the front door, Nikolas tells her this isn’t a good time. She’s sorry to hear that and barges in. Laura says she went to visit Cyrus, and he had information to tell her about their family. Laura is wondering what else she doesn’t know and asks what he did to alienate Spencer.
Carly Prevents Drew From Discovering a Major Clue to Willow’s Identity — and Dex Warns Sonny About His New Business Associates
Carly heads to the Quartermaine gatehouse to babysit Wiley and is intercepted by Drew outside. They kiss, and he has a box with him that he hopes will help find Willow’s birth parents. He managed to locate an old photo of the commune leader Josiah thanks to an associate in Arizona. He has also compiled a photographic list from databases of everyone in the area with the name Josiah and hopes to one matches the photo.
General Hospital Spoilers: Robert and Mac try to outplay Heather but she may gain the upper hand
Monday on General Hospital Robert Scorpio (Tristan Robers) and Mac Scorpio (John J York) attempted to make a deal with Heather Webber (Alley Mills) to get Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) to lead them to Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl). The Scorpio brothers don't know that Esme is Ryan and Heather's daughter and that the duo is working together to protect their evil spawn.
Exiting General Hospital Star Defends His Character: ‘That Has to Count For Something, Sprina Fans’
It’s the moment many have waited for but what’s in store next is anyone’s guess…. “Sprina” fans have been watching and patiently waiting for Spencer and Trina to finally give in to their true feelings on General Hospital. And though she’ll have a tough time navigating the emotional fallout of Rory’s tragic death, could this star-crossed duo finally get a Christmas miracle?
Young & Restless Preview: Kyle and Summer Are Stunned by What They Find at the Abbott Cabin
They may need a Christmas miracle to get her out of this one…. Viewers are aware that Diane is currently hiding out in the Abbott cabin in an attempt to keep her safe from Jeremy, who was made to believe that she simply left Genoa City to get away. Even though we don’t know the man all that well, one thing is very clear… He’s not stupid and likely knows a con when he sees one.
Young & Restless’ Michelle Stafford Says a Heartfelt Goodbye to the Dear Friend Who Made ‘Red’ Red
“I’m at a loss for words and at the same time, I have so much to say.”. As devastating as it is, it always seems like the outgoing year can never quite leave without a few last-minute heartbreaking farewells. That’s what happened to Young & Restless‘ Michelle Stafford and all who loved stylist and creator of countless hair products, Nick Chavez. He’d waged a long battle against pancreatic cancer and though he fought bravely, in the end, it sadly claimed him.
Meet the Woman Who Left General Hospital Viewers Seeing Double
Viewers were treated to a major cliffhanger — on a Tuesday no less — during the November 29th episode of General Hospital when Holly emerged from the burning cabin engulfed in flames. Well, the ABC soap shared a behind-the-scenes photo to let fans in on a little secret…
Hope and Steffy Are Flabbergasted by What They Find at Brooke’s — and What Happens at Bill’s House Leaves Him and Katie in Tears
At Forrester, Finn tells Steffy it’s a lot to process knowing Sheila is alive but he’ll do what’s necessary to protect the people he loves. Hope comes in and asks if Steffy knows what happened with their parents. Steffy says no and guesses Hope hasn’t either. She hasn’t. Steffy’s dying to know what’s going on. Hope feels the same way.
Young & Restless: Will Sally’s Bundle Bring ‘Ally’ Fans Joy? Plus, How Dumb Is Jeremy Stark?!?
Young & Restless gave us some really nice holiday scenes this week, and I love that Danny Romalotti is back. Here’s hoping he’ll stick around!. It was a mixed bag for the Abbotts as the holiday approached. Jack and Ashley went at it as only they can — I can’t get enough of them fighting. So fun to watch! Tension swirled around Kyle and Jack as they hid Diane and later concocted a plan to distract Jeremy Stark, but this was offset by the feel-good moments of Kyle and Summer exchanging gifts and surprising Diane at the cabin. That said, I really hope we get some conflict between “Skyle” over the Diane situation before all is said and done. Don’t forget, when Diane first arrived, Phyllis predicted she would inflict damage on their marriage.
The Young & Restless Bombshell That Will Devastate Kyle and Jack — In More Ways Than One
You never know whether you’re going to get the Young & Restless Therapy Hour or Job Swaps of the Rich and Restless when you tune in these days, but I am intrigued to find out what’s really going on with Diane, Tucker, and Jeremy, and took a stab at a theory. Feel free to poke holes in it, it’s all in fun.
Young & Restless Nightmare: The Twisted Tale for ‘Teriah’ That Would Rip Sharon’s Family Apart
The fallout would forever change them all. Up until recently, Sharon and her children had been pretty content — especially for characters on The Young and the Restless — but drama may be afoot for the fam, and it involves a dream that becomes a nightmare…. Considering Sharon...
Just Before Christmas, Young & Restless’ Susan Walters Loses a Beloved Four-Legged Family Member: ‘He Will Be With Me Always’
The CBS daytime actress will never forget the boy “who rescued who.”. We want to take a moment to send The Young and the Restless’ Susan Walters (Diane) and her family our deepest condolences. The CBS soap actress recently shared that her beloved dog Oscar had passed away during the week leading up to Christmas.
Oh, [Bleep]! See Bold & Beautiful’s Sheila Get So Close to Kelly That Steffy’s Gonna Have Nightmares for… Well, Ever!
Cutie Sophia Paras McKinlay took this close encounter very seriously. Finn and Steffy’s lives have been catapulted from the bliss of being reunited back to terror now that Chief Baker has confirmed that Sheila is alive and living in Los Angeles. The foremost thought in their minds? Protecting their family. Are Kelly and Hayes at risk from Bold & Beautiful’s legendary madwoman?
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Fans Have Stopped Watching the Stale Taylor, Ridge, and Brooke Drama
Taylor, Ridge, and Brooke have been in a love triangle for decades, and some fans of 'The Bold and the Beautiful' are so sick of it they stopped watching altogether.
Fire Country Sneak Peek: Who Swims to Bode's Rescue? — 2023 FIRST LOOK
It’s sink or… well, don’t sink, for Fire Country‘s Bode when CBS’ hit freshman drama resumes its season early next month. And TVLine’s 2023 First Look series continues with an exclusive sneak peek at one person’s daring rescue mission. When last we tuned into Fire Country, a car crash had left one vehicle half-on/half-off the side of a bridge, teetering with the driver and passenger siblings inside. Fire captain Manny (played by Kevin Alejandro) had lobbied to get the female passenger out ASAP and then deal with the unconscious driver, but battalion chief Vince (Billy Burke) — his POV colored by...
General Hospital Delivers a Blast From the Past Right Before the Holidays
On Friday, December 23, fans are going to get a treat when Emily Wilson returns to General Hospital as Ellie Trout, Spinelli’s former love. The ABC soap’s next-day preview teased the character’s return to Port Charles, where she will confront Spinelli and ask if he’s falling for Maxie all over again.
Sally Reacts When Chloe Suspects She Might be Pregnant — Plus, Diane Puts Her Plan Into Motion to Trap Jeremy
In their office at Newman, Nick tells his sister how great Christmas was with Christian. He wonders how she is dealing with the Johnny and Chelsea situation. Before Victoria can explain, their father wanders in. They sense he’s not happy about how the holidays went. He admits he didn’t get what he wanted for Christmas. Crossing his arms, he grouchily complains that Adam has gone back to being belligerent. His daughter chuckles and is hardly surprised by this. How many times has he threatened to change his name and leave town? Nick points out his transformations never last. He can’t change, no matter how much they want to believe it. Grimacing at his son, Victor demands to know when he will stop “cavorting around” with Sally. Trying to turn the topic back to Adam, Nick complains that his brother is always throwing away every opportunity he gets. Victoria is not standing up for her brother’s taste in women. Victor asks if his son even bothered to read the dossier he compiled on Spectra. Nick refuses to look at it. He vents about his father’s constant need to manipulate the lives of everyone in the family and stomps out.
Anna and Valentin Meet With [Spoiler] for Help Locating Lucy — and Spencer Apologizes to Ava
In the Netherlands, Anna and Valentin meet with a former colleague of Anna’s, Andrew Maddox. Andre and Anna embrace, and he says it’s been too long since they’ve seen one another. Anna explains she needs Andre’s help in clearing her name. Valentin isn’t sure how Andre can help them, and even Andre agrees. She is interested in his old interactions with Victor and Helena involving his memory mapping work.
