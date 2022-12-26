Heather Offers to Help Mac and Robert Catch Esme, But There’s a Catch — and Laura and Curtis Are Suspicious of Spencer and Trina

In their office at Newman, Nick tells his sister how great Christmas was with Christian. He wonders how she is dealing with the Johnny and Chelsea situation. Before Victoria can explain, their father wanders in. They sense he’s not happy about how the holidays went. He admits he didn’t get what he wanted for Christmas. Crossing his arms, he grouchily complains that Adam has gone back to being belligerent. His daughter chuckles and is hardly surprised by this. How many times has he threatened to change his name and leave town? Nick points out his transformations never last. He can’t change, no matter how much they want to believe it. Grimacing at his son, Victor demands to know when he will stop “cavorting around” with Sally. Trying to turn the topic back to Adam, Nick complains that his brother is always throwing away every opportunity he gets. Victoria is not standing up for her brother’s taste in women. Victor asks if his son even bothered to read the dossier he compiled on Spectra. Nick refuses to look at it. He vents about his father’s constant need to manipulate the lives of everyone in the family and stomps out.

1 DAY AGO