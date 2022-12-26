ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

FanSided

Derek Carr inadvertently throws Josh McDaniels under the bus

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr may have thrown head coach Josh McDaniels under the bus, albeit inadvertently. The Las Vegas Raiders appeared to be heading in the right direction following a disastrous start to the year, highlighted by blown leads. But with the team needing to win to keep their playoff hopes alive late in the season, the Raiders blew a late 10-6 lead to the Pittsburgh Steelers and lost 13-10. With that, they are 6-9 on the year with two games remaining and one Wild Card spot left.
LAS VEGAS, NV
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Shaq Thompson Explains the Panthers’ Turnaround Under Steve Wilks

Matt Rhule's stint as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers lasted just two seasons and some change. He was fired after a 1-4 start to the 2022 season, following a 37-15 defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. Rhule had a history of turning programs around, albeit...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecomeback.com

Josh McDaniels reveals Raiders biggest concern

It’s quite clear to anyone who has watched the Las Vegas Raiders this season that the team definitely hasn’t met expectations offensively, especially down the stretch. With a playoff berth on the line, the Raiders have lost two of their last three games down the stretch, scoring just 10 and 16 points in those games. It’s been tough for the Raiders, and head coach Josh McDaniels has an explanation as to why: they can’t throw the ball.
LAS VEGAS, NV
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs

On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
NASHVILLE, TN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Burning Questions: Will Justin Fields Torch Lions’ Defense?

With two games left in the 2022 regular season, All Lions is back with its latest batch of burning questions. It's a three-pack today, with questions focusing on the Lions' Week 17 matchup with the Chicago Bears and rookie receiver Jameson Williams' involvement in Detroit's offense. Here are those burning...
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Josh McDaniels on What Jarrett Stidham Brings to the Table

Las Vegas Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels announced on Wednesday that quarterback Jarrett Stidham will be finishing the season as the team's starting quarterback. McDaniels' and Stidham's relationship goes back before their time in Las Vegas, as Stidham spent the last two seasons in the New England Patriots' QB room. "He...
LAS VEGAS, NV
San Luis Obispo Tribune

T.O. Tryout? Cowboys Issue Reaction to Comeback Call

Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens, 49, is eyeing a comeback and as first reported via NFL sources by CowboysSI.com, he’s been calling the Dallas Cowboys office of team owner Jerry Jones asking for a tryout. The Cowboys have, in either words or actions, said “no” - otherwise...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers Injury Report: Several All-Stars Questionable Tonight For Lakers-Heat

Your Los Angeles Lakers will be getting some height back tonight when they square off against the Miami Heat, though they may also be losing an All-Star. One name is not included on the league's latest injury report is conspicuous by its (exciting) absence: little-used reserve Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson.
LOS ANGELES, CA

