Derek Carr inadvertently throws Josh McDaniels under the bus
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr may have thrown head coach Josh McDaniels under the bus, albeit inadvertently. The Las Vegas Raiders appeared to be heading in the right direction following a disastrous start to the year, highlighted by blown leads. But with the team needing to win to keep their playoff hopes alive late in the season, the Raiders blew a late 10-6 lead to the Pittsburgh Steelers and lost 13-10. With that, they are 6-9 on the year with two games remaining and one Wild Card spot left.
Shaq Thompson Explains the Panthers’ Turnaround Under Steve Wilks
Matt Rhule's stint as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers lasted just two seasons and some change. He was fired after a 1-4 start to the 2022 season, following a 37-15 defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. Rhule had a history of turning programs around, albeit...
Josh McDaniels reveals Raiders biggest concern
It’s quite clear to anyone who has watched the Las Vegas Raiders this season that the team definitely hasn’t met expectations offensively, especially down the stretch. With a playoff berth on the line, the Raiders have lost two of their last three games down the stretch, scoring just 10 and 16 points in those games. It’s been tough for the Raiders, and head coach Josh McDaniels has an explanation as to why: they can’t throw the ball.
Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs
On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
Burning Questions: Will Justin Fields Torch Lions’ Defense?
With two games left in the 2022 regular season, All Lions is back with its latest batch of burning questions. It's a three-pack today, with questions focusing on the Lions' Week 17 matchup with the Chicago Bears and rookie receiver Jameson Williams' involvement in Detroit's offense. Here are those burning...
Josh McDaniels on What Jarrett Stidham Brings to the Table
Las Vegas Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels announced on Wednesday that quarterback Jarrett Stidham will be finishing the season as the team's starting quarterback. McDaniels' and Stidham's relationship goes back before their time in Las Vegas, as Stidham spent the last two seasons in the New England Patriots' QB room. "He...
T.O. Tryout? Cowboys Issue Reaction to Comeback Call
Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens, 49, is eyeing a comeback and as first reported via NFL sources by CowboysSI.com, he’s been calling the Dallas Cowboys office of team owner Jerry Jones asking for a tryout. The Cowboys have, in either words or actions, said “no” - otherwise...
Sean McVay Ready For ‘Great Challenge’ of Facing Former Rams Coach Brandon Staley
The season has been wildly different for the two Los Angeles teams, as the defending champion Rams have battled injuries to a 5-10 record while the Chargers sit at 9-6 and have clinched their first playoff berth of the Justin Herbert era. Now, the two teams are set to face...
How Fans Can Help Design New Texans 2024 Uniforms
The Houston Texans are exploring new uniforms for the 2024 season, and they are asking for help from the fans.
Archie Manning Speaks Out on Mike Leach’s College Football Hall of Fame Status
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach unexpectedly passed away at 61 years old earlier this month, and a lot has been done to honor his legacy as the college football world continues to remember a legend who will truly live on forever. One of the biggest conversations since Leach's death...
Lakers Injury Report: Several All-Stars Questionable Tonight For Lakers-Heat
Your Los Angeles Lakers will be getting some height back tonight when they square off against the Miami Heat, though they may also be losing an All-Star. One name is not included on the league's latest injury report is conspicuous by its (exciting) absence: little-used reserve Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson.
