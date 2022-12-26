ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncansville home deemed total loss after heater fire

By Rebecca Parsons
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48RusS_0juz15ex00

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Multiple crews were called to a dwelling fire in Duncansville, but Allegheny Township companies say it is now under control.

The fire started sometime late on Monday, Dec. 26 on Apple Blossom Lane. In order to get the necessary equipment to the structure snow plows had to be used.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHelG_0juz15ex00

Allegheny Township’s fire chief, Tracy Saylor, said that when they arrived the home was fully engulfed.

According to Saylor, the homeowners were trying to thaw pipes with portable heaters when one of them caught fire.

No one was injured in the fire, but the home was deemed a total loss.

