People and Places in the News 2022
Alphabet Soup Services is a new program that CHAPS Equine Assisted Services, is offering for the community. On June 12th, Kirsten Marcus, Executive Director at CHAPS talked about the program “Today is a mock session for a new program that we just got funded from Hughes Charitable Foundation out of Jackson.” She said that the goal of the program is to help those who serve, hoping to give them some connections and give them inspiration to help them keep serving, through the connection with the horses.
Sheridan College To Remodel Building On Opposite Side Of I-90 From Campus
A building that was gifted to Sheridan College will soon have some remodeling done. The College has announced plans to remodel the inside of the Advanced Manufacturing and Applied Sciences Building, located on the southeast corner of the Heartland Drive and Solutions Way intersection, which is on the other side of I-90 from the college campus.
Sheridan Commission Approves Bonds and Oaths
Sheridan County’s Commissioners have approved the bonds and oaths for a number of elected officials that will be taking office in January. Re-elected Commissioners Nick Siddle, Christine Haswell, and incoming Commissioner Alan Thompson were approved with $5,000 bonds each. Also approved were Eda Schunk-Thompson as Clerk & Recorder with...
Busy Year for City Projects
2022 was a busy year for projects in the City of Sheridan. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Street repairs and road work garnered a lot of attention this past year in Sheridan. Mayor Rich Bridger highlighted some of the street maintenance and road projects that occurred in 2022.
Georgen Talks on Sheridan’s Japanese Community
SCLT Explore History December program at the Hub on Smith on December 27 featured Cynde Georgen giving her talk, “Subjects of the Mikado – Sheridan’s Japanese Community 1900 to 1930.”. Georgen said her interest in the Japanese people in Sheridan began when she was a child. She...
Operation Blue Santa a Successful Community Effort
Buffalo Police Chief Sean Bissett gave an update to the Buffalo City Council on his department’s Operation Blue Santa program for 2022 saying it was a collaborative effort by the police department and the community to make it a success again this year. Operation Blue Santais a program developed...
County reminds residents of New Year’s fireworks policy
The Sheridan Board of County Commissioners would like to remind folks that during this New Year’s holiday the use of fireworks is limited to 6:01 a.m. Dec. 31, until 2 a.m. on Jan. 1, except for permitted Supervised Public Displays. Sheridan County would like to remind residents that fireworks...
Categorizing a Storm
The latest winter storm that hit Sheridan two weeks ago was listed as a category four storm by officials with the City of Sheridan. City Administrator Stu McRae explains what defines a category four storm. McRae said City streets crews did yeoman’s work as they averaged double the hours that...
Generous donation reactivates program at Dog and Cat Shelter
The Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter Spay and Neuter Certificate program has received new funding thanks to the Arnieri Foundation. The program allows Sheridan residents the opportunity to receive a certificate that will greatly reduce the cost of spaying or neutering their pet at participating veterinarians. Due to the overwhelming...
Commission Approves Discharge of Uncollectible Debts
At their recent meeting the Sheridan County Commission has approved the discharge of uncollectible debts from the county rolls. County Treasurer Carol Grandahl explained the need for the request. Grandahl explained that the unpaid taxes have been carried by the county for years and that there have been extensive efforts...
Weekend Local Sports Wrap up
JUNIOR HOCKEY – The Sheridan Junior Hawks play at home Saturday night against Gillette, the team will host skate with the Hawks for kids after the game they drop the puck at 7:30. BRONC / LADY BRONC BASKETBALL – The Bronc and Lady Bronc basketball teams begin the new...
