Las Vegas, NV

Boxing Scene

Hector Luis Garcia On Tank Showdown: “I Have Advantages That People May Not Realize”

Facing Gervonta Davis comes with several arduous and frightening factors. For starters, considering his star power, fighters who take on the Baltimore native are forced to deal with the magnitude of his awe-inspiring events. Secondly, and seemingly more importantly, Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) has a penchant for the dramatics. With the 28-year-old sporting a knockout percentage north of 92%, his foes are often left unresponsive on the canvas.
WASHINGTON, DC
Boxing Scene

Broner Aiming for Undisputed at 140: I Want Regis; Get Him Out the Way, Then Knock Them All Out

Adrien Broner apparently has not lost his mojo. The brash, multi-division champion from Cincinnati is set to return to the ring after nearly two years on Feb. 25 against Ivan Redkach in a welterweight bout in Atlanta. After that, according to Broner, he will move down to 140 to not only compete in that division but collect every single belt. Broner has not fought at the 140-pound mark since 2017, when he lost to Mikey Garcia by unanimous decision.
ATLANTA, GA
worldboxingnews.net

Gervonta Davis faces career uncertainty after yet another arrest

Gervonta Davis faces an uncertain future after another arrest ahead of a trial in February for a separate matter. “Tank” is due to fight Hector Garcia on January 7 in a warm-up for Ryan Garcia later in the year. However, Davis was jailed this week for alleged domestic battery.
PARKLAND, FL
wrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: WWE Star Possibly Injured At Live Event, Helped From Ring

It can happen at any time. Wrestlers can get injured in any match on any night and there is no way to guarantee someone’s safety. That is the kind of thing that you never want to see unfortunately there are some matches that make getting injured even more possible than others. Unfortunately that seems to be the case again, as a wrestler had to be helped to the back after some issues.
fightnights.com

Adrien Broner reveals he split with PBC following pay disagreement

Premier Boxing Champions could no longer pay Adrien Broner an exorbitant amount of money unless he was willing to take on significant opposition. And for Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs), a four-division world champion from Cincinnati, that was a risk he was unwilling to take. As a result, the working relationship between PBC and Broner came to an apparently halt in October when the 33-year-old announced a three-fight, eight-figure deal (per Broner) with BLK Prime.
Boxing Scene

BoxingScene.com's 2022 Women's Fighter of The Year - Claressa Shields

Claressa Shields didn’t need a win over Savannah Marshall to consider herself worthy of GWOAT status. It certainly helped plead her case, as well as collect year-end awards—including BoxingScene.com’s honor as the 2022 Women’s Fighter of the Year. The unbeaten three-division champion capped the best year...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boxing Scene

Jaron Ennis: I Never Underestimate Anybody; Don’t Care If I’m Fighting A Little Kid, My Aunt

Jaron Ennis wants nothing more than to test himself against boxing’s elite welterweights. Unfortunately for Ennis, he is instead training for a fight against unknown Ukrainian contender Karen Chukhadzhian. Philadelphia’s Ennis (29-0, 27 KOs, 1 NC) and Chukhadzhian (21-1, 11 KOs) will fight for the IBF interim 147-pound championship on the Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia undercard January 7 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Khamzat Chimaev accuses UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira of avoiding title clash

Rising UFC contender Khamzat Chimaev has accused middleweight champion Alex Pereira of avoiding a fight with him.Chimaev has predominantly competed at welterweight in his UFC career, though he has also fought at middleweight en route to compiling a 12-0 record in professional mixed martial arts.Last time out, the Russian-born Swede missed weight for his welterweight clash with fan favourite Nate Diaz, causing the UFC 279 card in September to be drastically altered. Chimaev instead faced Kevin Holland in a 180lbs catchweight bout, submitting the American in the first round.The failed weight-cut has led some fans and pundits to call...
Boxing Scene

Gervonta Davis Believes Spence Should Keep Frank Martin Far Away From Him

Amongst a long list of interested observers that tuned in to watch Frank Martin face off against Michel Rivera, Gervonta Davis admits that he took in the sights as well. Officially, the two placed their unsullied records on the line two weeks ago at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Nevada. With both fighters considered big-time prospects at 135 pounds, it was Martin who took one gigantic step forward.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Hector Luis Garcia Fires Back at Devin Haney: My Daughter Hits Harder!

Devin Haney doesn’t think much of Gervonta “Tank” Davis’ next opponent. On January 7th Davis will take on WBA super featherweight champion Hector Luis Garcia. The Showtime pay-per-view event will take place in Washington DC. In a recent appearance on Tha Boxing Voice, Haney said that...
Boxing Scene

Shields: Stop Trying To Down Me or Down Katie or Serrano; Everybody Knows GWOAT is No. 1

Claressa Shields just cannot wrap her mind around the logic that went into one outlet’s year-end awards. The multi-division world champion let off some steam recently in response to an ESPN article that deemed Ireland’s Katie Taylor, the undisputed women’s lightweight champion, as the top female boxer in the world. The article was not a pound-for-pound tabulation per se, as it sought to account for the fighters’ “global reach” and “breadth” of career. (Shields is still the No.1 on ESPN’s women’s pound-for-pound list proper). Shields' gripe seemed to center on the rationale that put Taylor above her on that particular list: “Her global reach -- and her influence that has helped push the sport to bigger levels in Europe than in the U.S. -- gave her the very small nod over Shields for No. 1.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Boxing Scene

Teofimo Lopez: People Don’t Understand … They're Not At This Level of Greatness

Teofimo Lopez isn’t about to let an underwhelming performance dent his confidence. The 140-pound contender from Brooklyn, New York, is coming off a competitive, if dull, split decision win over Sandor Martin of Spain at Madison Square Garden in New York City. After the fight, Lopez was caught by an ESPN mic openly questioning himself to his handlers, saying “Do I still got it?”. The moment caused a ripple through the boxing world.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boxing Scene

Spence On Stanionis vs. Ortiz: "That's A 50-50 Fight"

Although both Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. have done their best to clear out the logjam near the top of the welterweight division, fighters such as Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Eimantas Stanionis have grown restless. So, while winning a world title is of the utmost importance, Ortiz and Stanionis...
TEXAS STATE
Boxing Scene

Tyson Fury Backs Joe Joyce To "Wipe The Floor" With Anthony Joshua

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is backing Joe Joyce to take down Anthony Joshua - if the former Team GB stablemates collide in the ring. Fury was in talks to fight Joshua for December. Their discussions fell apart when Joshua decided to go in another direction. Instead, Fury went forward...

