Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia On Tank Showdown: “I Have Advantages That People May Not Realize”
Facing Gervonta Davis comes with several arduous and frightening factors. For starters, considering his star power, fighters who take on the Baltimore native are forced to deal with the magnitude of his awe-inspiring events. Secondly, and seemingly more importantly, Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) has a penchant for the dramatics. With the 28-year-old sporting a knockout percentage north of 92%, his foes are often left unresponsive on the canvas.
Pound for pound: The clock is ticking for No. 1-ranked Terence Crawford
The clock is ticking for No. 1 Terence Crawford. The welterweight champion was expected to face No. 4 Errol Spence Jr. in a title-unification showdown last this year but talks fell apart and Crawford fought David Avanesyan instead on Dec. 10, stopping the Russian in six rounds. Thus, Crawford (39-0,...
Boxing Scene
Jaron Ennis On Crawford's Brutal KO Over Avanesyan: "I Expected It To Go That Way"
During the lead up of Terence Crawford’s showdown against David Avanesyan, the 35-year-old pound-for-pound star did his best to posture and praise the fringe contender as a legitimate threat. Officially, the two would square off on December 10th, in Crawford’s backyard in Omaha, Nebraska. Although the WBO belt holder...
Boxing Scene
Broner Aiming for Undisputed at 140: I Want Regis; Get Him Out the Way, Then Knock Them All Out
Adrien Broner apparently has not lost his mojo. The brash, multi-division champion from Cincinnati is set to return to the ring after nearly two years on Feb. 25 against Ivan Redkach in a welterweight bout in Atlanta. After that, according to Broner, he will move down to 140 to not only compete in that division but collect every single belt. Broner has not fought at the 140-pound mark since 2017, when he lost to Mikey Garcia by unanimous decision.
BoxingNews24.com
Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis says he’ll take Jermell Charlo’s 4 belts from him at 154
By Adam Baskin: Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis says he might move up to 154 to rip the four titles away from undisputed champion Jermell Charlo if he’s forced to wait too long to get his chance against the 147-lb champions Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr and Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford.
worldboxingnews.net
Gervonta Davis faces career uncertainty after yet another arrest
Gervonta Davis faces an uncertain future after another arrest ahead of a trial in February for a separate matter. “Tank” is due to fight Hector Garcia on January 7 in a warm-up for Ryan Garcia later in the year. However, Davis was jailed this week for alleged domestic battery.
wrestlingrumors.net
VIDEO: WWE Star Possibly Injured At Live Event, Helped From Ring
It can happen at any time. Wrestlers can get injured in any match on any night and there is no way to guarantee someone’s safety. That is the kind of thing that you never want to see unfortunately there are some matches that make getting injured even more possible than others. Unfortunately that seems to be the case again, as a wrestler had to be helped to the back after some issues.
fightnights.com
Adrien Broner reveals he split with PBC following pay disagreement
Premier Boxing Champions could no longer pay Adrien Broner an exorbitant amount of money unless he was willing to take on significant opposition. And for Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs), a four-division world champion from Cincinnati, that was a risk he was unwilling to take. As a result, the working relationship between PBC and Broner came to an apparently halt in October when the 33-year-old announced a three-fight, eight-figure deal (per Broner) with BLK Prime.
Boxing Scene
BoxingScene.com's 2022 Women's Fighter of The Year - Claressa Shields
Claressa Shields didn’t need a win over Savannah Marshall to consider herself worthy of GWOAT status. It certainly helped plead her case, as well as collect year-end awards—including BoxingScene.com’s honor as the 2022 Women’s Fighter of the Year. The unbeaten three-division champion capped the best year...
Boxing Scene
Jaron Ennis: I Never Underestimate Anybody; Don’t Care If I’m Fighting A Little Kid, My Aunt
Jaron Ennis wants nothing more than to test himself against boxing’s elite welterweights. Unfortunately for Ennis, he is instead training for a fight against unknown Ukrainian contender Karen Chukhadzhian. Philadelphia’s Ennis (29-0, 27 KOs, 1 NC) and Chukhadzhian (21-1, 11 KOs) will fight for the IBF interim 147-pound championship on the Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia undercard January 7 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
BoxingNews24.com
Spence’s trainer says Crawford’s low PPV numbers limits his negotiating ability
By Chris Williams: Errol Spence Jr’s trainer Derrick James says Terence Crawford’s low pay-per-view numbers for his fight with David Avanesyan now define him, limiting his ability to get the deal he wants for a fight between them. Derrick states that while Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) might view...
Khamzat Chimaev accuses UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira of avoiding title clash
Rising UFC contender Khamzat Chimaev has accused middleweight champion Alex Pereira of avoiding a fight with him.Chimaev has predominantly competed at welterweight in his UFC career, though he has also fought at middleweight en route to compiling a 12-0 record in professional mixed martial arts.Last time out, the Russian-born Swede missed weight for his welterweight clash with fan favourite Nate Diaz, causing the UFC 279 card in September to be drastically altered. Chimaev instead faced Kevin Holland in a 180lbs catchweight bout, submitting the American in the first round.The failed weight-cut has led some fans and pundits to call...
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis Believes Spence Should Keep Frank Martin Far Away From Him
Amongst a long list of interested observers that tuned in to watch Frank Martin face off against Michel Rivera, Gervonta Davis admits that he took in the sights as well. Officially, the two placed their unsullied records on the line two weeks ago at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Nevada. With both fighters considered big-time prospects at 135 pounds, it was Martin who took one gigantic step forward.
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia Fires Back at Devin Haney: My Daughter Hits Harder!
Devin Haney doesn’t think much of Gervonta “Tank” Davis’ next opponent. On January 7th Davis will take on WBA super featherweight champion Hector Luis Garcia. The Showtime pay-per-view event will take place in Washington DC. In a recent appearance on Tha Boxing Voice, Haney said that...
Boxing Scene
Shields: Stop Trying To Down Me or Down Katie or Serrano; Everybody Knows GWOAT is No. 1
Claressa Shields just cannot wrap her mind around the logic that went into one outlet’s year-end awards. The multi-division world champion let off some steam recently in response to an ESPN article that deemed Ireland’s Katie Taylor, the undisputed women’s lightweight champion, as the top female boxer in the world. The article was not a pound-for-pound tabulation per se, as it sought to account for the fighters’ “global reach” and “breadth” of career. (Shields is still the No.1 on ESPN’s women’s pound-for-pound list proper). Shields' gripe seemed to center on the rationale that put Taylor above her on that particular list: “Her global reach -- and her influence that has helped push the sport to bigger levels in Europe than in the U.S. -- gave her the very small nod over Shields for No. 1.”
Boxing Scene
Conor Benn Says He Will Return to Boxing ‘Early Next Year’, Pleads with WBC To Speed Up Investigation
Apparently even Conor Benn is fed up with all the deliberation surrounding his positive drug tests. The embattled British welterweight went on social media Thursday to plead with the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency and the World Boxing Council to speed up their investigation on his case. It was through VADA that...
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez: People Don’t Understand … They're Not At This Level of Greatness
Teofimo Lopez isn’t about to let an underwhelming performance dent his confidence. The 140-pound contender from Brooklyn, New York, is coming off a competitive, if dull, split decision win over Sandor Martin of Spain at Madison Square Garden in New York City. After the fight, Lopez was caught by an ESPN mic openly questioning himself to his handlers, saying “Do I still got it?”. The moment caused a ripple through the boxing world.
Boxing Scene
Spence On Stanionis vs. Ortiz: "That's A 50-50 Fight"
Although both Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. have done their best to clear out the logjam near the top of the welterweight division, fighters such as Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Eimantas Stanionis have grown restless. So, while winning a world title is of the utmost importance, Ortiz and Stanionis...
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury Backs Joe Joyce To "Wipe The Floor" With Anthony Joshua
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is backing Joe Joyce to take down Anthony Joshua - if the former Team GB stablemates collide in the ring. Fury was in talks to fight Joshua for December. Their discussions fell apart when Joshua decided to go in another direction. Instead, Fury went forward...
CBS Sports
Best of Boxing in 2022: Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano earns Fight of the Year for epic battle
There is a strong argument to be made that no sporting event can match the excitement of a great boxing match. Like every year, 2022 saw plenty of truly great fights across the sport. From the biggest women's boxing fight in history to an action-filled rematch, there were plenty of...
