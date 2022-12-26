ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kathy Whitworth, winningest professional golfer, dies at 83

By Julia Johnson
 3 days ago

H istory's winningest professional golfer , Kathy Whitworth, died at 83 years old.

Whitworth died on Christmas Eve , according to an announcement from the LPGA. She died "suddenly," however the cause of death is unknown. She was born in 1939.

“It is with a heart full of love that we let everyone know of the passing of the winningest golf professional ever, Kathy Whitworth. Kathy passed suddenly Saturday night celebrating Christmas Eve with family and friends. Kathy left this world the way she lived her life, loving, laughing, and creating memories,” said her longtime partner Bettye Odle.

"Kathy was a champion in the truest sense of the word, both on the golf course and off. In the short time I spent with Kathy, I was truly blown away by her and her approach to the game and to life," said LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan. "We all mourn with Bettye, her family, and the entire golf world.”

Whitworth's 88 LPGA wins remain the most ever wins on a professional golf tour.

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Golf Icon Dies Suddenly During Christmas Celebrations

Golf icon and winningest golfer in history Kathy Whitworth has reportedly died unexpectedly during Christmas celebrations with her family, according to The Associated Press. Whitworth, who owns the record for most victories by a single person in a single professional tour, reportedly died on Christmas Eve during celebrations, according to her longtime partner, Bettye Odle.
People

Kathy Whitworth, Winningest Pro Golfer in History, Dead at 83: 'She Was a Trailblazer'

"The golf world and the world, in general, lost one of its most incredible women," the LPGA Commissioner wrote in a statement Kathy Whitworth, who won more U.S. tour golf tournaments than any other pro golfer, is dead at 83, the LPGA announced on Sunday. The Texas-born golfer died suddenly on Saturday night while celebrating Christmas Eve with loved ones, her longtime partner Bettye Odle said in the LPGA's release. "Kathy left this world the way she lived her life, loving, laughing and creating memories," Odle wrote of her...
Distractify

Golfing Champion Kathy Whitworth Has Died at Age 83

Champion golfer Kathy Whitworth has died at the age of 83. The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) announced her death in a statement provided by Kathy's longterm partner, Betty Odle, on Dec. 27, 2022. Kathy, who died on Dec. 24, is widely regarded as one of the best golfers of...
TEXAS STATE
Golf Digest

Paying tribute to those golf lost in 2022

Before awakening to the tragic news of March 15, there’s a good chance you had never heard of the University of the Southwest, a small, private Christian school in Hobbs, N.M., that sponsored NAIA men’s and women’s golf teams. But when word that a van, driven by a first-year coach and carrying eight team members, was involved in a two-car crash while driving back to campus from a tournament in Texas, your heart immediately broke.
TEXAS STATE
Golf Channel

After standout year, Allisen Corpuz shares insight into life as an LPGA rookie

It’s hard to be a rookie on the LPGA Tour. Ask any veteran player and they will share similar experiences about the adjustment from amateur golf to the pros — playing weeks on end, being unfamiliar with the golf courses, finding the right schedule, missing cuts, and establishing a good support system are all things rookies need to become accustomed to.
