Kathy Whitworth, winningest professional golfer, dies at 83



H istory's winningest professional golfer , Kathy Whitworth, died at 83 years old.

Whitworth died on Christmas Eve , according to an announcement from the LPGA. She died "suddenly," however the cause of death is unknown. She was born in 1939.

“It is with a heart full of love that we let everyone know of the passing of the winningest golf professional ever, Kathy Whitworth. Kathy passed suddenly Saturday night celebrating Christmas Eve with family and friends. Kathy left this world the way she lived her life, loving, laughing, and creating memories,” said her longtime partner Bettye Odle.

"Kathy was a champion in the truest sense of the word, both on the golf course and off. In the short time I spent with Kathy, I was truly blown away by her and her approach to the game and to life," said LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan. "We all mourn with Bettye, her family, and the entire golf world.”

Whitworth's 88 LPGA wins remain the most ever wins on a professional golf tour.