Death Count Passes 50 In US "Blizzard Of The Century"Raj GuleriaErie County, NY
How To Prepare For A BlizzardChibuzo NwachukuBuffalo, NY
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snowRoxana AntonBuffalo, NY
Top 10 Things to Do in Buffalo, New YorkReynold AquinoBuffalo, NY
Record Snowfall In Buffalo City: At Least 28 Died And Thousands Are SufferingAbdul GhaniBuffalo, NY
Rapid rising temperatures causing damage to homes; what you should know
PACIFIC NORTHWEST - Temperatures are starting to get warmer which means snow is melting and streets have puddles of water on them . Homes are affected by this as well. Local homeowners are dealing with burst pipes in their homes which results in flooding in their homes causing water damage.
Fatal crashes, power out as waves, winds batter Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Monster waves, high tides and strong winds battering western Oregon and Washington led to fatal crashes, power outages and flooded homes on Tuesday. Oregon State Police said multiple people died when their car hit a tree on U.S. 26 east of Cannon Beach, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Power outages affect hundreds in Eastern Washington
EASTERN WASHINGTON - Pacific Power is reporting several power outages throughout Eastern Washington due to adverse weather conditions. Over 200 people were affected by an outage in Ronald that has been cut down to a few dozen people. Downed lines have been cleared from the Lakeview and Dumbarton intersection, although there are others throughout the county. There is no estimation for when power will return.
Deaths, flooding as storm hit Oregon and Washington state
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A winter storm that brought powerful wind gusts to Oregon on Tuesday caused at least two fatal car accidents that left four people dead, preliminary police investigations have found. Weather conditions also appeared to have contributed to a third fatal crash that killed one person and injured another, police said.
Washington AG sues plastic surgery provider for fake reviews
Washington AG sues plastic surgery provider for fake reviews. Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a federal lawsuit against a plastic surgery provider in the Seattle area over claims it posted fake positive reviews online and intimidated or bribed patients to remove negative reviews. The lawsuit alleges that Allure Esthetic had more than 10,000 patients sign non-disclosure agreements, before receiving treatment, that restricted them from posting negative reviews. The lawsuit also alleges the company ordered its employees to edit “before and after” photos of patients who had undergone procedures at its offices. Allure performs surgical and non-surgical treatments, ranging from Botox to gender-affirming procedures. The lawsuit has been filed against Allure and its owner, Dr. Javad Sajan.
Ringleader of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot sentenced to 19 1/2 years in prison
A man convicted of playing a key role in the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sentenced to 19 1/2 years in prison Wednesday, more than what was meted out to a co-defendant. A prosecutor called 47-year-old Barry Croft Jr. an American version of Omar Abdel-Rahman, "The Blind...
Co-leader of Whitmer kidnapping plot gets 16 years in prison
Co-leader of Whitmer kidnapping plot gets 16 years in prison. The co-leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been sentenced to 16 years in prison. Adam Fox’s sentence is the longest of anyone convicted in the plot so far, though it's significantly shorter than the life sentence that prosecutors sought. Fox returned to federal court Tuesday, four months after he and Barry Croft Jr. were convicted of conspiracy charges. They were accused of organizing a wild plot to whip up anti-government extremists just before the 2020 presidential election. Whitmer wasn’t physically harmed. The FBI was secretly embedded in the group and broke things up with 14 arrests. The government said Fox urged recruits to take up arms and kidnap the governor.
An overview of new laws taking effect in Washington starting 2023
WASHINGTON STATE — In many ways, the start of a new year means transformation: changing from one calendar to the next, working on personal resolutions and the implementation of recently-passed legislation. After a busy year for the state legislature, many legislative changes are beginning in 2023. The Washington state...
Proposed Washington law would hold carriers responsible for knowingly transmitting robocalls
(The Center Square) — Washington state elected officials have proposed changes to state law that would make it a criminal offense for voice service providers to knowingly facilitate illegal robocalls. The proposal, HB 1051, was introduced in the Legislature by state Rep. Mari Leavitt, D-28th Dist., at the request...
Democrat wins Arizona attorney general race after recount
PHOENIX (AP) — A recount of votes has confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes narrowly defeated Republican Abraham Hamadeh in the Arizona attorney general’s race, one of the closest elections in state history. The highly anticipated results announced Thursday in Maricopa County Superior Court are among the last in the...
