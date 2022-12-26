Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Ronan Vibert, Saving Mr. Banks and The Borgias Actor, Dead at 58
Ronan Vibert, a film and television actor notable for a four decade career on the big and small screen, has died. Deadline brings word of his passing, with Vibert's management confirming he passed away on Thursday, December 22 "after a short illness," he is survived by his wife Jess Grand Vibert.
AdWeek
Netflix Cancels Blockbuster After One Season
Netflix has closed the door on Blockbuster, canceling the workplace comedy after only one season. Since its Nov. 3 premiere, the series never gained much traction, with Blockbuster failing to enter Netflix’s Top 10 English-language programming ranking. The series centered on the fictitious location of the last Blockbuster Video...
Watch "Blushing" Drew Barrymore React When Emily in Paris Star Lucien Laviscount Gets Flirty
Watch: Emily in Paris Season 3 Cast Reveals Where They'd Want to Travel Next. Drew Barrymore recently got a oui bit flustered by some flirty comments from an Emily in Paris star. The Charlie's Angels actress was caught totally off guard when Lucien Laviscount, who plays Alfie in the Netflix...
‘When Calls the Heart’ Star Pascale Hutton Says Rosemary Was Originally Supposed to Appear in Just 2 Episodes
Pascale Hutton was starring in another TV series when she landed the part of Rosemary on Hallmark Channel's 'When Calls the Heart.'
‘The Wedding Veil’: Lacey Chabert Reunites With Autumn Reeser and Ali Sweeney for a Second Hallmark Trilogy
A second trilogy of 'Wedding Veil' movies with Lacey Chabert, Ali Sweeney, and Autumn Reeser will air on Hallmark Channel in January 2023.
‘That ’90s Show’: Why Danny Masterson Won’t Return in the ‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff
Find out why you won't see Danny Masterson as Steven Hyde in the 'That '70s Show' spinoff coming in January 2023.
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
thedigitalfix.com
Jodie Foster stars in first True Detective season 4 teaser
A first-look at the highly-anticipated True Detective season 4 has finally dropped as part of a compilation teaser trailer for various original HBO Max series coming in 2023. The trailer, which also included footage of the upcoming Barry season 4, Succession season 4, and The Last of Us, provided viewers with their first look at Jodie Foster in her first recurring television role since she was a child star in Western TV series Gunsmoke in a handful of episodes between 1969 and 1972. The actor, who is best known for her roles in Taxi Driver and horror movie Silence of the Lambs, will be playing police detective Liz Danvers.
‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Premiere Gets Five-Network Simulcast From AMC Networks (EXCLUSIVE)
“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” has been given a five-network simulcast premiere from AMC Networks. The world premiere will take place across BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV and WEtv alongside AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In addition to the anticipated series debut, the network has set “All of Them Witches,” a documentary exploring the history of witches, to be released on Dec. 21 on AMC+ and on Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC as a companion special. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” the eight-episode series focuses on an intuitive...
Josh Groban Has Dated Many Talented Women — Does He Have a Wife Now?
Singer, actor, and composer Josh Groban became famous for his tear-jerking songs that nearly everyone can relate to. Many recall hearing his 2003 hit “You Raise Me Up” at a graduation or practically any other high school–related event. Article continues below advertisement. Since his successful single dropped,...
‘Game Of Thrones’ Stars Who’ve Died In Real Life: Diana Rigg, Max Von Sydow, & More
Game Of Thrones rose to be one of the most popular TV series of all time. Many years after the original A Song of Ice And Fire books were first released, the show premiered in 2011 and rapidly became one of the highest-rated dramas ever. Fans quickly grew attached to the wide-ranging ensemble, including Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Kit Harington, and many more.
PBS Schedule: New Episodes of 8 Dramas Coming in Early 2023, Including ‘Vienna Blood’ and ‘Sanditon’
PBS's jam-packed 2023 schedule includes the return of fan-favorite series such as 'Sanditon' and the premiere of a new adaptation of 'Tom Jones.'
Jamie Lee Curtis' Latest Freaky Friday Sequel Update Will Have Fans Freaking Out
Watch: Jamie Lee Curtis Says Freaky Friday Cast Is "DOWN" for Sequel. Get ready to freak out over this Freaky Friday sequel update. Jamie Lee Curtis revealed she's more than ready to re-team with co-star Lindsay Lohan for a continuation of their iconic 2003 comedy on the Dec. 8 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11:30 p.m.).
Harper's Bazaar
What We Know About Knives Out 3 So Far
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - Official Trailer - (Netflix) Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - Official Trailer - (Netflix) Rian Johnson's murder mystery Knives Out became an instant classic when it premiered in 2019. Starring former James Bond actor Daniel Craig as the brilliant Southern-gentleman detective Benoit Blanc, the Agatha Christie-inspired whodunnit grossed over $300 million and earned the writer/director an Oscar nomination for best original screenplay. Now, Johnson has delighted his fans with the film's sequel Glass Onion, a completely new mystery that sees Blanc traveling to a private island owned by a billionaire played by Edward Norton to solve another murder.
What to Watch After Finishing Emily in Paris Season 3
Watch: Emily in Paris Season 3 Cast Reveals Where They'd Want to Travel Next. Did you already say "Oui" to all of Emily in Paris season three? Well, then we know what you can watch next. While we wish that we could crank out the already approved fourth season for...
Where Is the Original 'Matilda' Cast Now? From Mara Wilson to Danny DeVito
Twenty-six years after "Matilda" premiered, Netflix is debuting "Matilda the Musical." Here's what the cast from the original film is up to today.
'Endure and Survive': Everything to Know About HBO's 'The Last Of Us' TV Series
The Last Of Us TV series is one of the most highly anticipated shows of 2023. Based on the beloved video game franchise of the same name, the series will follow Joel and Ellie as they embark on a trek across the United States in an effort to save humanity after an outbreak that destroyed civilization: Think a zombie apocalypse caused by fungus. Those infected are commonly referred to as "clickers" or "The Infected."
James J. Murakami, Emmy-Winning Art Director on ‘Deadwood,’ Dies at 91
James J. Murakami, the admired art director, production designer and set designer who earned an Emmy for Deadwood and an Oscar nomination for Changeling, one of the dozen films he worked on for director Clint Eastwood, has died. He was 91. Murakami died Dec. 15 at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles of complications from a fall, his wife of 34 years, Ginger, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterMaggie Thrett, 'Star Trek' and 'Three in the Attic' Actress, Dies at 76Tony Barry, Veteran Australian Film and TV Actor, Dies at 81Diane McBain, Actress in 'Surfside 6' and...
11 New Shows to Watch in January 2023
Along with the New Year, the month of January will bring a new slate of shows on some of the top streaming platforms. The emerging themes explore topics such as success, nostalgia and heart-racing adventure. Among them, the return of “Ginny & Georgina” on Netflix. In the upcoming season, Ginny will attempt to uncover her mother’s mysterious past and Georgina will work even harder to keep her unfavorable past hidden. “Velma,” premiering on HBO Max, stars Mindy Kaling as the beloved character in a new adult comedy version of the Scooby-Doo children’s series.More from WWD'The White Lotus' Season 2 Costumes for...
‘The Irrational’ Drama Starring Jesse L. Martin Lands NBC Series Order
NBC has picked up drama pilot The Irrational, starring Jesse L. Martin, to series. The Irrational, from Arika Lisanne Mittman, was ordered to pilot in February and signs were looking good for a series order. As Deadline previously reported, a mini writers room was set up in the fall to produce a couple of backup scripts, and cast options, which had been set to expire in October, were extended through the end of this month. RELATED: 2022-23 NBC Pilot & Series Orders Written by Mittman, The Irrational is based on Dan Ariely’s bestselling novel Predictably Irrational. The show follows on Alec Baker (Martin), a...
Comments / 0