After increased fights at what is supposed to be the happiest place on earth, Disney is now asking park visitors to be nice to each other and to staff. “We ask all who come to this happy place to treat others with respect, kindness and compassion,” a new entry on Disneyland’s website reads. It’s listed as one of the “Top Things You Should Know” as you prepare to visit the parks.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO