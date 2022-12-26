ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Trade Rumor: Bulls Star Zach LaVine ‘Has Fans’ in Mavs Front Office

Luka Doncic is coming off a historical performance with 60 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists against the New York Knicks on Tuesday. It was the latest explosive outing in part of a transcendent campaign. However, the Dallas Mavericks still have just a 19-16 record on the season. Much of...
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers Injury Report: Several All-Stars Questionable Tonight For Lakers-Heat

Your Los Angeles Lakers will be getting some height back tonight when they square off against the Miami Heat, though they may also be losing an All-Star. One name is not included on the league's latest injury report is conspicuous by its (exciting) absence: little-used reserve Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Tyrese Maxey Increases Practice Activity With Return Ahead

For the last few weeks, Tyrese Maxey’s lack of post-practice workouts stood out. Although the Philadelphia 76ers’ rising star was reportedly expected to return within three-to-four weeks of his fractured foot diagnosis, by week four, Maxey wasn’t doing much outside of grabbing rebounds and making passes to his teammates during post-practice shootarounds.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Oklahoma City Thunder

The Hornets and Thunder are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys Playoff Nightmare? WATCH: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Back at Practice

The Dallas Cowboys will say they are focused on Thursday night's game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville. But considering Tennessee has literally no reason to win the game, it's human nature for the Cowboys to look ahead to Week 18 against the Washington Commanders while also keeping a close eye on the Philadelphia Eagles, with a particular gaze set on injured Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts.
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz

After another solid win vs. the Charlotte Hornets, the shorthanded Golden State Warriors are set to host the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. In addition to the expected absences of Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors will be without Klay Thompson, JaMychal Green, and Andre Iguodala. Draymond Green and Donte DiVincenzo are both questionable.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers Rumors: NBA Insider Proposes Blockbuster Win-Now Trade for LA

The Lakers find themselves in a very difficult position this trade season. Most teams who are 13-20 and the 13th seed in the West wouldn't be looking for win-now moves. But most teams don't have an almost 38-year-old superstar named LeBron James. The Lakers cannot afford to waste another season...
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys LOOK: ‘Artic’ Color Rush Uniforms for Titans Has Surprising New Feature

The Dallas Cowboys are on a short week after gaining one of their biggest wins over their NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles. A statement game featured a come-from-behind effort by the Cowboys as they topped their rival 37-34. Yet despite the big victory, Dallas has little time to celebrate as they will face the Tennessee Titans on Thursday.
NASHVILLE, TN

