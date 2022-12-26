Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Warren donated $1 million to Abbott's campaign, then O'Rourke alleged it amounted to bribery. Now he's being suedVictorTexas State
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In BusinessMadocWatauga, TX
Dallas Flight Attendant Pleads Guilty to Drug ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Trade Rumor: Bulls Star Zach LaVine ‘Has Fans’ in Mavs Front Office
Luka Doncic is coming off a historical performance with 60 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists against the New York Knicks on Tuesday. It was the latest explosive outing in part of a transcendent campaign. However, the Dallas Mavericks still have just a 19-16 record on the season. Much of...
Blazers hope Damian Lillard puts on homecoming show vs. Warriors
The NBA’s best home team will encounter one of its winningest road clubs Friday night when the Golden State Warriors
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How To Watch The Miami Heat At Denver Nuggets Friday, Injury Report, Starting Lineup Etc
VITALS: The Miami Heat and Nuggets meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, Denver swept the series and has currently won four-straight against Miami. The Heat are 34-36 all-time versus the Nuggets during the regular season, including 20-14 in home games and 14- 22 in road games.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers Injury Report: Several All-Stars Questionable Tonight For Lakers-Heat
Your Los Angeles Lakers will be getting some height back tonight when they square off against the Miami Heat, though they may also be losing an All-Star. One name is not included on the league's latest injury report is conspicuous by its (exciting) absence: little-used reserve Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tyrese Maxey Increases Practice Activity With Return Ahead
For the last few weeks, Tyrese Maxey’s lack of post-practice workouts stood out. Although the Philadelphia 76ers’ rising star was reportedly expected to return within three-to-four weeks of his fractured foot diagnosis, by week four, Maxey wasn’t doing much outside of grabbing rebounds and making passes to his teammates during post-practice shootarounds.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Oklahoma City Thunder
The Hornets and Thunder are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Playoff Nightmare? WATCH: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Back at Practice
The Dallas Cowboys will say they are focused on Thursday night's game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville. But considering Tennessee has literally no reason to win the game, it's human nature for the Cowboys to look ahead to Week 18 against the Washington Commanders while also keeping a close eye on the Philadelphia Eagles, with a particular gaze set on injured Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys vs. Eagles in NFC East: Computer Projections - Dallas Takeover?
The Christmas Eve win over the Philadelphia Eagles was a must for the Dallas Cowboys if they wanted to have a chance of winning the NFC East. While the Cowboys do not control their destiny regarding whether they win the division, they can handle how they finish the season. The...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz
After another solid win vs. the Charlotte Hornets, the shorthanded Golden State Warriors are set to host the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. In addition to the expected absences of Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors will be without Klay Thompson, JaMychal Green, and Andre Iguodala. Draymond Green and Donte DiVincenzo are both questionable.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dodgers: Mookie Betts Rather Keep ‘Human Element’ Of Game When It Comes To Umpires
Among the top discussions of the league is the poor officiating dealt by the umpires. The game slows down, reviews need to be made and in the most crucial moments of the game, wrong calls are being made. One of the proposed changes that have been made was to completely...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers Rumors: NBA Insider Proposes Blockbuster Win-Now Trade for LA
The Lakers find themselves in a very difficult position this trade season. Most teams who are 13-20 and the 13th seed in the West wouldn't be looking for win-now moves. But most teams don't have an almost 38-year-old superstar named LeBron James. The Lakers cannot afford to waste another season...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys LOOK: ‘Artic’ Color Rush Uniforms for Titans Has Surprising New Feature
The Dallas Cowboys are on a short week after gaining one of their biggest wins over their NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles. A statement game featured a come-from-behind effort by the Cowboys as they topped their rival 37-34. Yet despite the big victory, Dallas has little time to celebrate as they will face the Tennessee Titans on Thursday.
Comments / 0