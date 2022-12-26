ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS Sports

Watch Georgia State vs. James Madison: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Current Records: James Madison 9-4; Georgia State 7-5 The James Madison Dukes will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Georgia State Convocation Center at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday. They know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully the Georgia State Panthers like a good challenge.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Monk makes vow to Kings fans after quiet performance vs. Nuggets

Malik Monk is taking accountability after the Kings’ 113-106 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night at Golden 1 Center. On a night where Sacramento needed someone to step up scoring-wise with Domantas Sabonis injured, Monk struggled to make shots. After the game, he took to Twitter to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Sports

Forsberg: These stats reinforce the Jays' status as NBA's best duo

Nothing underscores the roller coaster ride that was calendar year 2022 quite like the violent swing in the narrative surrounding the Celtics’ star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. As the Celtics limped into the new calendar year, there were loud voices wondering if the two could thrive...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Minnesota vs. Syracuse prediction, pick, Pinstripe Bowl odds, spread, live stream, watch online, TV channel

Both Minnesota and Syracuse got off to hot starts this season, and they will look to finish the year strong in the Pinstripe Bowl. Minnesota started the season with four wins before a three-game losing streak in October set it back, but the Gophers recovered to win four of their last five games (the lone loss was 13-10 vs. Iowa) to finish the season 8-4.
SYRACUSE, NY
CBS Sports

Wizards' Will Barton: Outside of rotation

Barton has been a DNP-Coach's Decision across the past two games. Barton has struggled after being traded from Denver to Washington during the offseason. The veteran is shooting just 37.1 percent from the field and has the worst point differential on the team (-11.4 per 100 possessions). It's not clear if he'll re-enter the rotation, and the front office may look to unload him at the deadline.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Moves to IR

MacKinnon (upper body) was put on injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site. MacKinnon, who has been out since Dec. 5, is getting close to being available to return. According to NHL.com, coach Jared Bednar said that the Avalanche forward could be back this week during his Tuesday appearance on Altitude 92.5 FM Denver. If MacKinnon is able to play Thursday against Los Angeles or Saturday versus Toronto then he would be back ahead of schedule from his initial four-week timetable. The 27-year-old forward has eight goals and 34 points in 23 games this season.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

LOOK: Cowboys set to unveil new 'arctic white' alternate helmet for Thursday night game against Titans

By the time the NFL season is over, only one team will have worn TWO different alternate helmets this year and that team is the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys wore an alternate helmet for the first time on Thanksgiving, and they'll be wearing another one Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans. The helmet being worn against the Titans has a white shell and will be worn with the team's white Color Rush jersey as part of an "Arctic Cowboy" look.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Poor showing in loss

Gobert racked up 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-2 FT) and eight rebounds over 31 minutes during Monday's 113-110 loss to the Heat. Gobert's production continues to vary on a night-to-night basis, but this was another disappointing performance from the big man, who did not record a single steal or block for the second straight game. Relative to last season, Gobert's numbers are down in virtually every key stat category -- most notably rebounds and blocks. He's down to just 12.1 boards per game (fewest since 2017-18) and a horrific 1.2 blocks (fewest since rookie season).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Trysten Hill: Placed on IR

The Cardinals placed Hill (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday. Hill was carted off the field during the Cardinals' Week 16 loss to Tampa Bay, but he was deemed day-to-day after being diagnosed with a knee sprain. It's unclear if the issue worsened since the diagnosis, or Arizona is simply being cautious. Either way, Hill will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2022 campaign, as Arizona has already been eliminated from the playoffs. He'll end the season with 13 total appearances (seven with Arizona and six with Dallas), totaling 12 tackles and one sack across 224 defensive snaps.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Sports

College basketball power rankings: UConn holds at No. 1, Arizona and UCLA are top-5, Alabama back into top 10

I hope you're having a cozy and calm week between Christmas and New Year's. Thanks for stopping by. Despite a lighter schedule in recent days, there was enough action across the country to validate refreshing the power rankings in the final week of 2022. On that note, if you missed it, we just published my '22 Year in Review, wherein I ranked the 22 biggest stories in college hoops over the past 12 months. What I didn't get to do in that story, and what I'd like to quickly do here before we get to the Hey Nineteen, is shine a light on my colleagues' work here at CBSSports.com from this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Braves' Eli White: Dealt to Atlanta

White (wrist/knee) was traded by the Rangers to Atlanta on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations. After being designated for assignment by the Rangers on Friday, White will now have to try and carve a role for himself in Atlanta. The 28-year-old outfielder's season was cut short in mid-June due to wrist and knee injuries, though he wasn't very productive while healthy -- he slashed just .200/.274/.305 through 117 plate appearances. Given the underwhelming season Eddie Rosario had in 2022, it's possible he and White compete for time in left field.
ATLANTA, GA

