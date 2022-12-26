ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bulls star throws shade at Grayson Allen after latest incident

Grayson Allen continues to be the most hated man in the Chicago area (among other places). The Milwaukee Bucks guard Allen was involved in another controversial incident during Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls. In the third quarter, Allen got jostled by Bulls forward Patrick Williams as he was trying to set a screen and... The post Bulls star throws shade at Grayson Allen after latest incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tyrese Maxey Increases Practice Activity With Return Ahead

For the last few weeks, Tyrese Maxey’s lack of post-practice workouts stood out. Although the Philadelphia 76ers’ rising star was reportedly expected to return within three-to-four weeks of his fractured foot diagnosis, by week four, Maxey wasn’t doing much outside of grabbing rebounds and making passes to his teammates during post-practice shootarounds.
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Oklahoma City Thunder

The Hornets and Thunder are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST.
