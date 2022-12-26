ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Shaq Thompson Explains the Panthers’ Turnaround Under Steve Wilks

Matt Rhule's stint as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers lasted just two seasons and some change. He was fired after a 1-4 start to the 2022 season, following a 37-15 defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. Rhule had a history of turning programs around, albeit...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles working out notable former rival

After losing to the Dallas Cowboys this past weekend, the Philadelphia Eagles may be bringing in a Dallas Cowboys alum. Field Yates of ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Eagles brought in former Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin for a workout. The 28-year-old Jarwin has not been signed by an NFL team all season. At... The post Eagles working out notable former rival appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Ash Jurberg

These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Dallas. Do you agree?

In my family, we often debate about the best Mexican restaurant in Texas- and none of us agree. Recently we were making a trip to visit friends in Dallas, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Dallas. Their rankings are based on Trip Advisor's popularity index and consider the quality, quantity, and recency of reviews a restaurant receives.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Kyle Pitts Trade Rumors? Cowboys Must Call Falcons

The Dallas Cowboys at the moment have a stockpile of talent in the tight end room. But they do not employ a "freakish'' talent, which brings us to a rumor coming out of Atlanta Falcons camp ... Second-year tight end Kyle Pitts, who struggled in 2022 before a season-ending injury...
ATLANTA, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs

On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
NASHVILLE, TN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Trade Rumor: Bulls Star Zach LaVine ‘Has Fans’ in Mavs Front Office

Luka Doncic is coming off a historical performance with 60 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists against the New York Knicks on Tuesday. It was the latest explosive outing in part of a transcendent campaign. However, the Dallas Mavericks still have just a 19-16 record on the season. Much of...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Micah's hand wrap, Arctic uniforms, Blake Jarwin to rival?

The Cowboys maintain that they want to be playing their best football this time of year, but they’re getting injury scares from some of their best players ahead of Week 17. Micah Parsons is sporting a hand wrap and was limited Tuesday, even as he tries to make a push for the Defensive Player of the Year honors. And Tony Pollard missed his second straight day with a thigh issue.
TENNESSEE STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report: Veteran Wide Receiver to Return to Oklahoma in 2023

Oklahoma’s wide receiver room is expected to retain a familiar face next year. Drake Stoops is expected to be back in 2023, his father Bob Stoops announced on his YouTube page. “He’s told the coaches that he’s going to return for his next year,” Bob Stoops said, “and take...
NORMAN, OK
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Chris Godwin Passes Bucs’ Legend in Record Books

Chris Godwin has become a Buccaneers' fan favorite in his career and has played at a high level since being drafted by the Bucs in 2017. Since his arrival in Tampa Bay he has been regularly featured in the offense and one of the most targeted wide receivers; especially since the arrival of Tom Brady.
TAMPA, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Has Dan Moore Played Steelers Out Of Drafting Left Tackle?

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers won't end up with a top-10 draft pick like many believed early in the season. Unless they make a magical playoff run, this team should sit roughly in the 15-20 range of the 2023 NFL Draft, which makes a lot of sense for a number of positions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

New Packers Receiver Marches to Beat of Own Drums

GREEN BAY, Wis. – New Green Bay Packers receiver Bo Melton is a talented man who comes from a talented family. At Rutgers, he caught 164 passes and earned all-Big Ten honors as a team captain during his senior season. After training with Christian Watson, Melton ran his 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds at the Scouting Combine, making him the eighth-fastest player at the event.
GREEN BAY, WI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Will Play in Upcoming ReliaQuest Bowl

Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes still has unfinished business with the Bulldogs. The defensive back shared that he will be playing in his team's upcoming ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois. Forbes declared for the 2023 NFL Draft earlier this month, and in an age where many eventual professional stars choose to sit out postseason bowl games, he serves as an exception.
STARKVILLE, MS

