Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Smoothie King Center lights up the skyline in New Orleans, but is its future as bright?Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Year's Eve celebrations throughout New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
911 Operator Accused of Intentionally Disconnecting Calls Faces Arrest and is on the RunCeebla CuudNew Orleans, LA
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treatTina Howell
Related
CBS Sports
How to watch Montana vs. Eastern Washington: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
Current Records: Eastern Washington 6-7; Montana 6-6 The Eastern Washington Eagles lost both of their matches to the Montana Grizzlies last season on scores of 78-90 and 59-61, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Eastern Washington and Montana will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Dahlberg Arena. Eastern Washington will be strutting in after a win while the Grizzlies will be stumbling in from a defeat.
CBS Sports
Watch Georgia State vs. James Madison: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Current Records: James Madison 9-4; Georgia State 7-5 The James Madison Dukes will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Georgia State Convocation Center at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday. They know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully the Georgia State Panthers like a good challenge.
CBS Sports
Purdue vs. Florida A&M: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The #1 Purdue Boilermakers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Florida A&M Rattlers at 5 p.m. ET Dec. 29 at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive. Purdue entered their contest last week as the heavy favorite, and they fully...
NBC Sports
Monk makes vow to Kings fans after quiet performance vs. Nuggets
Malik Monk is taking accountability after the Kings’ 113-106 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night at Golden 1 Center. On a night where Sacramento needed someone to step up scoring-wise with Domantas Sabonis injured, Monk struggled to make shots. After the game, he took to Twitter to...
CBS Sports
College football predictions, odds: Expert picks for Georgia vs. Ohio State, Michigan vs. TCU bowl games
The College Football Playoff is upon us. After months of speculation about who would end up in college football's final four -- and another month of trying to figure out what will happen once the actual teams were announced -- we've reached the point where the only thing left to do is have the teams take the field and end the debate themselves.
ESPN's Latest Mock Draft Projects Cason Wallace as Top-10 Pick, Oscar Tshiebwe Late Second Rounder
The college basketball season is nearly two months old, meaning we've had time to take a good look at all of the future NBA talent that is roaming around the country — Victor Wembanyama not withstanding. (I mean really, how ridiculous is that guy?) ESPN's Jonathan Givony has released his ...
CBS Sports
Arkansas vs. Kansas prediction, pick, Liberty Bowl odds, spread, live stream, watch online, TV channel
Arkansas and Kansas meet in the Liberty Bowl on Wednesday with plenty on the line for at least one of these upstart programs. The Jayhawks are playing in their first bowl game in nearly 15 years under second-year coach Lance Leipold after finishing 3-5 in Big 12 play. Kansas' dynamic wide-zone offense finished No. 3 in the Big 12 in scoring offense.
CBS Sports
Watch Marshall vs. App. State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game
Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as the Marshall Thundering Herd and the App. State Mountaineers will face off at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Henderson Center. Marshall is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive. The Thundering Herd took their matchup against the Glenville State Pioneers...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kentucky falls from Top 25 And 1 as John Calipari critics grow louder
John Calipari entered this season under more pressure than he's ever faced from Kentucky fans because he A) lost to Saint Peter's in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last March, B) produced the worst season in modern UK history two years ago, C) hasn't made a Final Four since 2015, and D) still has just one national title in 13 years at UK despite regularly enrolling recruiting classes that rank tops nationally.
Kings look for balanced effort vs. Jazz
The Sacramento Kings needed just three players to score in double figures to beat the top team in the Western
Blazers hope Damian Lillard puts on homecoming show vs. Warriors
The NBA’s best home team will encounter one of its winningest road clubs Friday night when the Golden State Warriors
thecomeback.com
Texans star announces bold contract demand
The Houston Texans sputtered mightily in 2022. Through all the team’s downtrodden results, lineman Laremy Tunsil managed to shine brightly. Even with the offense a mess around him, Tunsil’s brilliance has stood out. Fans elected the former Ole Miss standout to his third-career Pro Bowl after he allowed only one sack all season. Now, the 28-year-old lineman is looking for a new contract. He’s thinking big, too: According to ESPN, he wants to be the highest-paid tackle in the NFL.
Sean Payton Hiring by Houston Texans? Would Coach See the Positives?
Despite their 19-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 16, the Houston Texans have had a largely forgettable season in 2022. The Texans have limped towards a 2-12-1 record in coach Lovie Smith’s first season at the helm. Despite the potential of promising rookies such as running back Dameon Pierce and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (both of whom currently reside on injured reserve), the Texans already have 90 percent of their vision focused on 2023.
CBS Sports
Michigan vs. Central Michigan: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: Central Michigan 4-8; Michigan 7-4 The Michigan Wolverines will finish 2022 at home by hosting the Central Michigan Chippewas at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Crisler Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'. Michigan...
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Poor showing in loss
Gobert racked up 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-2 FT) and eight rebounds over 31 minutes during Monday's 113-110 loss to the Heat. Gobert's production continues to vary on a night-to-night basis, but this was another disappointing performance from the big man, who did not record a single steal or block for the second straight game. Relative to last season, Gobert's numbers are down in virtually every key stat category -- most notably rebounds and blocks. He's down to just 12.1 boards per game (fewest since 2017-18) and a horrific 1.2 blocks (fewest since rookie season).
Former UNC cornerback announces transfer commitment to Penn State
The region has gone through some tough weather conditions lately, but there appears to be another storm incoming. Or rather, a Storm Duck. Storm Duck, a former defensive back from North Carolina, announced on his Twitter account on Wednesday he has committed to Penn State out of the transfer portal. In 12 games for the Tar Heels this past season, Duck recorded 46 tackles, including 36 solo tackles and one tackle for a loss, forced one fumble and intercepted three passes. His addition will be an immediate boost to the depth chart as Penn State is set to lose Joey Porter...
CBS Sports
2022 Gator Bowl prediction, odds, line, spread: Notre Dame vs. South Carolina picks, best bets from top model
Friday features five college football bowl matchups to provide a full day of intriguing action on the gridiron. In the third game of the day, the No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the No. 19 South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2022 Gator Bowl. It will be the fifth all-time meeting between the programs, with Notre Dame leading 3-1. The Fighting Irish are 8-4 overall and 5-1 in the last six games. The Gamecocks are also 8-4 overall with back-to-back wins over top-tier programs in Tennessee and Clemson to end the season. Both teams will be missing some important pieces due to NFL opt-out decisions and transfers. Most notably, South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith and Notre Dame defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey, both top NFL prospects, have opted out.
Ohio State's Jack Sawyer Clarifies "Advantages Across the Board" Comments
The college football playoff semifinal game between Ohio State and Georgia in the Peach Bowl is just a couple of days from kickoff now. Both teams have been preparing for this highly anticipated matchup for almost a month now. Throughout the week players and coaches from both teams have been ...
USC, Texas, Texas A&M covet 2025 RB Deondrae Riden
Continue reading this article and more from top writers, Limited Ads.
Comments / 0