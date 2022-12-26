ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

How to watch Montana vs. Eastern Washington: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Current Records: Eastern Washington 6-7; Montana 6-6 The Eastern Washington Eagles lost both of their matches to the Montana Grizzlies last season on scores of 78-90 and 59-61, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Eastern Washington and Montana will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Dahlberg Arena. Eastern Washington will be strutting in after a win while the Grizzlies will be stumbling in from a defeat.
MISSOULA, MT
CBS Sports

Watch Georgia State vs. James Madison: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Current Records: James Madison 9-4; Georgia State 7-5 The James Madison Dukes will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Georgia State Convocation Center at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday. They know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully the Georgia State Panthers like a good challenge.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Monk makes vow to Kings fans after quiet performance vs. Nuggets

Malik Monk is taking accountability after the Kings’ 113-106 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night at Golden 1 Center. On a night where Sacramento needed someone to step up scoring-wise with Domantas Sabonis injured, Monk struggled to make shots. After the game, he took to Twitter to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sports

Arkansas vs. Kansas prediction, pick, Liberty Bowl odds, spread, live stream, watch online, TV channel

Arkansas and Kansas meet in the Liberty Bowl on Wednesday with plenty on the line for at least one of these upstart programs. The Jayhawks are playing in their first bowl game in nearly 15 years under second-year coach Lance Leipold after finishing 3-5 in Big 12 play. Kansas' dynamic wide-zone offense finished No. 3 in the Big 12 in scoring offense.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Kentucky falls from Top 25 And 1 as John Calipari critics grow louder

John Calipari entered this season under more pressure than he's ever faced from Kentucky fans because he A) lost to Saint Peter's in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last March, B) produced the worst season in modern UK history two years ago, C) hasn't made a Final Four since 2015, and D) still has just one national title in 13 years at UK despite regularly enrolling recruiting classes that rank tops nationally.
LEXINGTON, KY
thecomeback.com

Texans star announces bold contract demand

The Houston Texans sputtered mightily in 2022. Through all the team’s downtrodden results, lineman Laremy Tunsil managed to shine brightly. Even with the offense a mess around him, Tunsil’s brilliance has stood out. Fans elected the former Ole Miss standout to his third-career Pro Bowl after he allowed only one sack all season. Now, the 28-year-old lineman is looking for a new contract. He’s thinking big, too: According to ESPN, he wants to be the highest-paid tackle in the NFL.
HOUSTON, TX
TexansDaily

Sean Payton Hiring by Houston Texans? Would Coach See the Positives?

Despite their 19-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 16, the Houston Texans have had a largely forgettable season in 2022. The Texans have limped towards a 2-12-1 record in coach Lovie Smith’s first season at the helm. Despite the potential of promising rookies such as running back Dameon Pierce and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (both of whom currently reside on injured reserve), the Texans already have 90 percent of their vision focused on 2023.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Poor showing in loss

Gobert racked up 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-2 FT) and eight rebounds over 31 minutes during Monday's 113-110 loss to the Heat. Gobert's production continues to vary on a night-to-night basis, but this was another disappointing performance from the big man, who did not record a single steal or block for the second straight game. Relative to last season, Gobert's numbers are down in virtually every key stat category -- most notably rebounds and blocks. He's down to just 12.1 boards per game (fewest since 2017-18) and a horrific 1.2 blocks (fewest since rookie season).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UNC cornerback announces transfer commitment to Penn State

The region has gone through some tough weather conditions lately, but there appears to be another storm incoming. Or rather, a Storm Duck. Storm Duck, a former defensive back from North Carolina, announced on his Twitter account on Wednesday he has committed to Penn State out of the transfer portal. In 12 games for the Tar Heels this past season, Duck recorded 46 tackles, including 36 solo tackles and one tackle for a loss, forced one fumble and intercepted three passes. His addition will be an immediate boost to the depth chart as Penn State is set to lose Joey Porter...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
CBS Sports

2022 Gator Bowl prediction, odds, line, spread: Notre Dame vs. South Carolina picks, best bets from top model

Friday features five college football bowl matchups to provide a full day of intriguing action on the gridiron. In the third game of the day, the No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the No. 19 South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2022 Gator Bowl. It will be the fifth all-time meeting between the programs, with Notre Dame leading 3-1. The Fighting Irish are 8-4 overall and 5-1 in the last six games. The Gamecocks are also 8-4 overall with back-to-back wins over top-tier programs in Tennessee and Clemson to end the season. Both teams will be missing some important pieces due to NFL opt-out decisions and transfers. Most notably, South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith and Notre Dame defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey, both top NFL prospects, have opted out.
