ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
KOMU

State encourages participation in FCC challenge to map the broadband gap

COLUMBIA − The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) is encouraging all Missourians to participate in the Federal Communications Commission’s broadband map challenge opportunity. This comes as the DED's Office of Broadband Development works to expand access to high-speed internet statewide. The state said this would help with...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Thursday, Dec. 29

Missouri opened conference play with a dominating win over the #19 Kentucky Wildcats. The Tigers left right off from their blowout win over Illinois in Friday's Braggin' Rights game. A 7-0 run led by Kobe Brown set the Tigers up with a 10-point lead just over five minutes into the...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Legal ambiguity could spell trouble for Missouri's hemp industry

CHAMOIS - After Amendment 3 passed in November, legalizing recreational marijuana use for adults, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) released draft rules to explain how the amendment would be implemented. One of those rules could give additional regulations to Missouri's hemp industry. Amendment 3 does not...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

TARGET 8: Missouri Medicaid gets ready for renewal rollout

COLUMBIA - 1,425,543: That's how many people who are enrolled in Missouri Medicaid services. Of that number, 720,984 are children. The Missouri Department of Social Services (DSS) manages Missouri Medicaid through a partnership with its Family Support Division (FSD) and MO HealthNet. By the end of October, the adult expansion...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Forecast: Staying mild, even with a cool down into the weekend

We all know the saying… “If you don’t like the weather in Missouri just wait a bit and it will change.” Comparing Thursday’s forecast to a week ago is quite the swing in the opposite direction as temperatures will be nearing record highs. THURSDAY’S FORECAST...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Forecast: A warmer Thursday than we're used to

After a string of cold days, the warmup is here. Highs for today will near 67 degrees, which puts us in a position to possibly break the record high temperature set back in 1984. Today will also be particularly breezy, with wind gusts up to 40 mph and sustained winds of around 15-20 mph.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy