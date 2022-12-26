Read full article on original website
KOMU
Breakthru Beverage Missouri, Absolut Vodka to offer free New Year's rides
COLUMBIA - Across Missouri, Breakthru Beverage Missouri and Absolut Vodka will offer Missourians 2,000 free rides home in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield. This offer will take place from 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 through 2 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, via Lyft. "Breakthru Beverage Missouri is...
KOMU
State encourages participation in FCC challenge to map the broadband gap
COLUMBIA − The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) is encouraging all Missourians to participate in the Federal Communications Commission’s broadband map challenge opportunity. This comes as the DED's Office of Broadband Development works to expand access to high-speed internet statewide. The state said this would help with...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Thursday, Dec. 29
Missouri opened conference play with a dominating win over the #19 Kentucky Wildcats. The Tigers left right off from their blowout win over Illinois in Friday's Braggin' Rights game. A 7-0 run led by Kobe Brown set the Tigers up with a 10-point lead just over five minutes into the...
KOMU
Legal ambiguity could spell trouble for Missouri's hemp industry
CHAMOIS - After Amendment 3 passed in November, legalizing recreational marijuana use for adults, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) released draft rules to explain how the amendment would be implemented. One of those rules could give additional regulations to Missouri's hemp industry. Amendment 3 does not...
KOMU
Gov. Parson signs executive order extending relief for former Gygr-Gas customers
JEFFERSON CITY − Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order Thursday to continue allowing registered Missouri liquefied petroleum gas companies to fill containers owned by Gygr-Gas. Parson signed a similar order earlier this month that was set to expire Jan. 1. The new order extends the relief until Jan....
KOMU
TARGET 8: Missouri Medicaid gets ready for renewal rollout
COLUMBIA - 1,425,543: That's how many people who are enrolled in Missouri Medicaid services. Of that number, 720,984 are children. The Missouri Department of Social Services (DSS) manages Missouri Medicaid through a partnership with its Family Support Division (FSD) and MO HealthNet. By the end of October, the adult expansion...
KOMU
Convicted leader of plot to kidnap Michigan governor sentenced to 16 years in federal prison
A Michigan federal judge sentenced a man convicted of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to 16 years in prison Tuesday. Prosecutors said that Adam Fox was the leader of a plot to kidnap the Democratic governor from her summer home in 2020. A jury convicted Fox and an...
KOMU
Forecast: Windy and warmer Wednesday, lots of snow melt expected too
Enjoy the snow on the ground while we still have it as warming temps will help it melt away. The wind will be breezy out from the south of the next two days leading to a warm-up in central Missouri in the 50s and even the 60s. Tomorrow will be the first 60 degree day since December 2nd.
KOMU
Forecast: Staying mild, even with a cool down into the weekend
We all know the saying… “If you don’t like the weather in Missouri just wait a bit and it will change.” Comparing Thursday’s forecast to a week ago is quite the swing in the opposite direction as temperatures will be nearing record highs. THURSDAY’S FORECAST...
KOMU
Forecast: Tuesday is a chilly and breezy day, but much warmer beginning Wednesday
Get ready for warmer weather. Be patient though as the heat doesn't arrive today. This will be a very chilly day and we start with wind chills in the negatives this morning as a southerly wind develops. Temps will be in the single digits to lower 10s this morning under...
KOMU
Forecast: A warmer Thursday than we're used to
After a string of cold days, the warmup is here. Highs for today will near 67 degrees, which puts us in a position to possibly break the record high temperature set back in 1984. Today will also be particularly breezy, with wind gusts up to 40 mph and sustained winds of around 15-20 mph.
